Houston Restaurants and Bars Celebrating 4/20 with Cannabis Cocktails, Munchies and More

Happy 4/20, y’all! The beloved celebration of cannabis culture falls on a Saturday this year (Saturday, April 20, in case you’re too baked to follow); and as Houston never misses out on a good time, a bunch of local bars and restaurants are partaking in the fun. From dope munchies that’ll satisfy your high to cannabis-infused sips, here’s where to get in on the 4/20 action in Houston this year.
8th Wonder, 2202 Dallas
8th Wonder Cannabis and Bayou City Hemp are gearing up for a 4/20 Party celebrating all things cannabis, held at 8th Wonder Brewery from noon to midnight. The free party will feature live music from 4 to 10 p.m., 8th Wonder suds, Clutch City Crawfish and additional food trucks, a laser show, fire breathers, stilt walkers, face painters, cannabis products, and the launch of 8th Wonder’s newest non-alcoholic cannabis spirit Ocho Verde.
Grinder’s Coffee Bar & Dispensary, 5410 Kirby
Part coffee bar, part CBD apothecary, WILD Concept’s Grinder’s will be featuring a 4/20 Bake Sale, offerings lineup of infused edibles to elevate your munchie experience. Get Wild Rice Crispy Bars (10mg, $8 each) Go Bananas Rice Crispy Bars (20mg $12 each) and Dazed Strawberry Cheesecake Cupcakes (10mg $8 each).
The Original Ninfa’s, 2704 Navigation, 1700 Post Oak
Ninfa’s has created a cannabis-infused Tranquilita Margarita, featuring 8th Wonder’s Ocho Verde Cannabis Spirit with Cut Above’s Zero Proof Agave Blanco for a “bright and revitalizing experience.” The $15 drink contains 4mg of THC and will be available at both the Original Ninfa’s on Navigation and Uptown locations.
Pizaro’s Pizza, 1000 West Gray
The Montrose location is getting in on 4/20 by offering a Cheese & Chong special, an eight-inch long cheese stick available from 1 to 3 p.m. for $5.99.
The Union Kitchen, multiple locations
All TUK locations are inviting ganja enthusiasts to its Munchies Happy Hour from 2 to 7 p.m., featuring THC seltzers and perfectly munchable grub from deep-fried mac and cheese balls to 420 PB&Js, aka pancake-battered brioche with peanut butter, strawberry jelly, caramel and ice cream.
Urban South Brewery, 1201 Oliver
The H-Town taproom will be celebrating 4/20 weekend with the launch of Driftee, its THC-Infused Sparkling Water. Join from 1 to 7 p.m. and enjoy alcohol-free Driftee mocktails, music and 420-themed cocktails, snacks and market vendors.
Velvet Taco, multiple locations
Velvet Tacos’ Weekly Taco Feature (WTF) will be the 420 Blazin' in honor of the holiday, available from April 17 through April 23. The craveable taco features ooey gooey mac and cheese, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos chicken tenders, fiery red chile aioli and a sprinkle of Fruity Pebbles, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
WILD, 1609 Westheimer, 2121 North Shepherd
Both the Montrose and Heights locations of cannabis-loving, coffee bar, dining and dispensary concept WILD will host a 420 BBQ Bash beginning at 11 a.m. Sink your teeth into smoked chicken, coffee-rubbed St. Louis-style ribs, four-cheese mac n cheese, BBQ brisket beans and garlicky green beans (one-meat with two sides for $18; two-meat with two sides for $22). Each will also host a 420 Bake Sale with munchies including Wild Rice Crispy Bars (10mg, $8 each) Go Bananas Rice Crispy Bars (20mg $12 each) and Dazed Strawberry Cheesecake Cupcakes (10mg $8 each). There will also be Cannabis lattes, special cannabis elixirs and more.