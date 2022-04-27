Where to Enjoy Mother’s Day Brunch in Houston in 2022

Mother’s Day falls on Sunday, May 8 this year, and several Houston restaurants are ready to take brunch plans off your plate. Here’s where to treat the moms in your life this year, from fancy prix fixe brunch spots where the mimosas flow to family-friendly affairs with treats for the kids, too.
The Annie Café & Bar, 1800 Post Oak
The Annie will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring its regular brunch menu, a complimentary mimosa or bellini for moms and a balloon artist for the kids.
B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington
Mother’s Day brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with live music, a balloon artist, two Texas longhorns for family photo ops, plus a complimentary mimosa or bellini for moms.
Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd
The Houston classic will be serving a special three-course Mother’s Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., starting with zucchini carrot muffins with tomatillo marmalade and butter to share and followed by choices such as crawfish saffron risotto, Wagyu hanger steak frites with chimichurri and blueberry lemon cake with lavender ice cream. Cost is $56 per person, $15 per child, plus tax, gratuity and beverages.
Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith
Mom's Day brunch offers a special menu featuring Creole favorites and brunch specialties. Call 713-522-9711 for reservations beginning at 10 a.m.
Caracol, 2200 Post Oak
Guests can enjoy a bountiful Mother’s Day Sunday brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ($52 per person, $15 per child), featuring live music and coastal Mexican brunch favorites.
Daily Gather, 800 Sorella
In addition to brunch cocktails and entrees from cheesy bacon benedict and short rib and grits to citrus-scented brioche French toast, guests can share brunch boards, including the Pastry Board, the Smoked Salmon Board and the Ultimate Brunch Board.
Dish Society, multiple locations
Stop in during brunch hours from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and say cheers to Mom with a fromosa, sangria or a mimosa flight, accompanied by house favorites like brisket and eggs, fluffy buttermilk pancakes and shrimp and smoked Gouda grits. Counter service, no reservations.
Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park
The French restaurant is open for Mother’s Day brunch beginning at 11 a.m.
Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer
Make reservations to enjoy Hugo’s famous Sunday brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., featuring regional Mexican brunch favorites alongside live music (music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.). Cost is $52 per person, $15 per child, plus beverage, tax and gratuity.
Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, 20030 Northwest Freeway
The restaurant is supporting Baby2Baby’s mission by providing diapers, clothing and the basic necessities to children living in poverty, matching up to $15,000 per weekend in guest donations from dining in and ordering online for curbside pickup or delivery during Mother’s Day weekend and Mexican Mother’s Day (between May 6 and May 10) and Father’s Day weekend (between June 17 and June 19).
The Moran CITYCENTRE – Radio Milano, 800 Sorella
The Moran at CityCentre is hosting a Mother’s Day brunch from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Radio Milano. Upon arrival, all mothers will receive a welcome mimosa before enjoying brunch alongsidelive music by guitarist Victor De La Garza. Menu highlights include chicken and waffles, The Moran breakfast sandwich, Texas French toast, the Milano bacon burger and more.
Perry's Steakhouse & Grille, multiple locations
Perry’s will open early at 11 a.m. for guests to enjoy a special Mother’s Day feature in addition its full menu. The Mother’s Day Feature spotlights Perry’s Filet Stuffed Roast – filet mignon stuffed with sauteed spinach, wild mushrooms, garlic, onion, fresh herbs and three cheese for $49.
Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial
“Mom” in Malaysian is “Ibu,” and at Malaysian favorite, Phat Eatery, Ibu eats free on Mother’s Day. Moms get a complimentary glass of wine and entree with the purchase of an entree of equal or lesser value. One free entree per table, dine in only.
Pondicheri, 2800 Kirby
Treat moms to specials such as egg kofta curry with five-spice rice and greens, spring lobster biryani, black sesame chicken salad, vanilla parsnip cake with pistachio mousse, and warm rhubarb and strawberry crumble with saffron crème.
Trattoria Sofia, 911 West 11th
Enjoy Mother's Day brunch with live music on the patio, a balloon artist for the kids and a complimentary mimosa or bellini for mom, with hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Truluck’s, 5350 Westheimer, 11900 Hughes Landing
In addition to its regular seafood and steak selections, all locations will showcase Mother’s Day features, including West Coast Dungeness Crab Pasta featuring sweet Dungeness, pappardelle, parmesan, fresh peas with a creamy tomato sauce and Indian spices ($59); the Floradora cocktail with Hendrick’s Gin, raspberry syrup, lime and Fever Tree Ginger Beer ($14.50); and a Blueberry Vanilla Cake with cream cheese icing and passion fruit creme anglaise ($18).
URBE, 1101 Uptown Park
The casual Mexican street food kitchen will be offering a special three-course Easter Menu which includes choice of starter and entrée and a dessert buffet ($45 per person and $15 per child plus beverage, tax and gratuity). Dine on pork carnitas-stuffed masa pancakes, shrimp, oysters, octopus campechana, huevos ranchero and more.
Xochi, 1777 Walker
Chef Hugo Ortega and his team will serve their epic Sunday brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $52 per person/$15 per child, plus beverage, tax and gratuity, alongside live music from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
We will be updating this list in the days leading up to Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 8. If you have a restaurant to add, please send details to [email protected]