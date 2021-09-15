Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Saturday is National Cheeseburger Day, and These Houston Restaurants Are Ready

September 15, 2021 5:00AM

Treat yourself to The Annie's decadent chili cheeseburger, available half-off at brunch this National Burger Day.
Treat yourself to The Annie's decadent chili cheeseburger, available half-off at brunch this National Burger Day. Photo by Kirsten Gilliam
click to enlarge Treat yourself to The Annie's decadent chili cheeseburger, available half-off at brunch this National Burger Day. - PHOTO BY KIRSTEN GILLIAM
Treat yourself to The Annie's decadent chili cheeseburger, available half-off at brunch this National Burger Day.
Photo by Kirsten Gilliam
National Cheeseburger Day is on Saturday, September 18, and several local restaurants are ready to celebrate with burger specials, tasty new creations and more.

The Annie Café & Bar, 1800 Post Oak
Get the restaurant’s classic cheddar and bacon Post Oak Burger and chili, cheese and onion topped TX Chili Burger for half-off during brunch hours on Saturday.

B.B. Lemon, 1809 Washington
Pop in for half-off burgers all day, including the Classic Cheeseburger, Bacon Cheeseburger, and Breakfast Burger with fried egg.

B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington
Get half-off on burgers at Saturday brunch, from the onion jam and truffle butter smothered Truffle Burger to the fan favorite Carpet Bagger, topped with bacon, bleu cheese, hot sauce, and crispy fried oysters.

I support

Houston Press
Houston Press
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free.
Support Us


Frank's Americana Revival, 3736 Westheimer
Frank’s is pairing its Lone Star Burger and a cold craft beer of choice for $21. The burger is made with a half-pound of TX specialty grind Akaushi Beef and served with bibb lettuce, thinly sliced onion, signature farm-raised sliced tomatoes, a choice of cheese and topped with Frank's brined in-house dill pickle chips, served on a Breadman Bakery fresh brioche and served with Kennebec potatoes fries.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, multiple locations
Grub on Hopdoddy’s one-day-only burger special crafted in honor of the holiday — the Cheese Louise features a beef patty filled with swiss cheese, topped with everything bagel cream cheese, shaved red onions and mayo on a jalapeno cheddar bun and available while supplies last. All Hopdoddy orders can be placed in-person at any Hopdoddy location or online for pickup.

NoPo Café, Market & Bar, 1244 North Post Oak
Get half-off the NoPo Burger, made with a plump eight-ounce patty, lettuce, heirloom tomato, caramelized onions and choice of cheese, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Relish Restaurant and Bar, 2810 Westheimer
Relish is offering its Classic Burger made with houseground beef and served with cheddar, caramelized onions, aioli, house pickles, lettuce, tomato, and hand-cut fries for a discounted price of $10 (normally $16) during lunch and dinner.

Smashburger, multiple locations
Smashburger will be celebrating National Cheeseburger Day by offering its Double Classic Burger for $5. The burger comes loaded with two Angus beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, ketchup, a toasted bun and its house specialty Smash Sauce.

Trill Burgers Pop-Up
Houston legend Bun B’s smash burger concept Trill Burger will be popping at 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, this Saturday, served on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. Those who want to order presale pickup can do so now to pick up on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Houston Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation