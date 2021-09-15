Saturday is National Cheeseburger Day, and These Houston Restaurants Are Ready

The Annie Café & Bar, 1800 Post Oak
Get the restaurant’s classic cheddar and bacon Post Oak Burger and chili, cheese and onion topped TX Chili Burger for half-off during brunch hours on Saturday.
B.B. Lemon, 1809 Washington
Pop in for half-off burgers all day, including the Classic Cheeseburger, Bacon Cheeseburger, and Breakfast Burger with fried egg.
B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington
Get half-off on burgers at Saturday brunch, from the onion jam and truffle butter smothered Truffle Burger to the fan favorite Carpet Bagger, topped with bacon, bleu cheese, hot sauce, and crispy fried oysters.
Frank's Americana Revival, 3736 Westheimer
Frank’s is pairing its Lone Star Burger and a cold craft beer of choice for $21. The burger is made with a half-pound of TX specialty grind Akaushi Beef and served with bibb lettuce, thinly sliced onion, signature farm-raised sliced tomatoes, a choice of cheese and topped with Frank's brined in-house dill pickle chips, served on a Breadman Bakery fresh brioche and served with Kennebec potatoes fries.
Hopdoddy Burger Bar, multiple locations
Grub on Hopdoddy’s one-day-only burger special crafted in honor of the holiday — the Cheese Louise features a beef patty filled with swiss cheese, topped with everything bagel cream cheese, shaved red onions and mayo on a jalapeno cheddar bun and available while supplies last. All Hopdoddy orders can be placed in-person at any Hopdoddy location or online for pickup.
NoPo Café, Market & Bar, 1244 North Post Oak
Get half-off the NoPo Burger, made with a plump eight-ounce patty, lettuce, heirloom tomato, caramelized onions and choice of cheese, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Relish Restaurant and Bar, 2810 Westheimer
Relish is offering its Classic Burger made with houseground beef and served with cheddar, caramelized onions, aioli, house pickles, lettuce, tomato, and hand-cut fries for a discounted price of $10 (normally $16) during lunch and dinner.
Smashburger, multiple locations
Smashburger will be celebrating National Cheeseburger Day by offering its Double Classic Burger for $5. The burger comes loaded with two Angus beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, ketchup, a toasted bun and its house specialty Smash Sauce.
Trill Burgers Pop-Up
Houston legend Bun B’s smash burger concept Trill Burger will be popping at 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, this Saturday, served on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. Those who want to order presale pickup can do so now to pick up on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m.