Prost, y’all! The bier-soaked season of Oktoberfest is upon us, officially running from Saturday, September 21 through Sunday, October 6. As Houston never says no to a good time, a slew of our favorite watering holes and restaurants are getting in on the action, with German biers and brats, live music and markets, and fun from Dachshund racing to stein hoisting competitions. Don those lederhosens and dirndls, here’s where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Houston this year:
B52 Brewing Company, 12470 Milroy
The brewery invites folks to its free-to-attend, family-friendly Oktobefest on Saturday, September 21, featuring craft brews, a German-style menu from Tostonio's plus eats from B52’s wood-fired kitchen, live music from a trombone quartet, games starting at 3 p.m. and more. Drink tickets and glassware are available to purchase online but not required.
Bad Astronaut Brewing Company, 1519 Fulton
Get ready for live music,, local markets, German-style eats and flowing beer a Bad Astronaut Brewery celebrates Oktoberfest. The parties will be held on October 12 from 2 to 10 p.m. and October 13 from noon to 6 p.m.
Eureka Heights Brewery, 941 West 18th
Eureka Heights invites fans to enjoy Oktoberfest fun on Saturday, September 28, featuring a day packed with steins of Von Wolfhausen beer, pretzels and polka, photo ops and games, and good times.
Galveston Island Brewing, 8423 Stewart
Head to the island’s favorite brewery on Saturday, October 12 for its free all-day Oktoberfest party. From noon to 8 p.m., enjoy craft brews, commemorative Galveston Island Brewing ceramic stein, eats from Around the Corner German Food Truck and The Shepherd Mix Food Bar, a pretzel eating competition, kids inflatable obstacle course and more.
Holler Brewing Co., 2206 Edwards
Holler is saying Prost to good times on Saturday, September 21, featuring an Oktoberfest bash with live German tunes (3 to 6 p.m.)., mini Schnauzers from Mini Schnauzer Resecue, Stein Hoisting (6 p.m.) and the release of its Marzen brew, Marz Attacks.
Katy Beer Garden, 5345 East Third
The brand new Katy Beer Garden will host its Grand Opening celebration with a lively Oktoberfest party on Saturday, October 5, kicking off at noon and going Bavarian strong ’til 2 a.m.. Expect door prizes, a Stein Holding Contest and Guess How Many Corn Kernel, face painting, sausage platters and more fun. Admission is free.
Karbach Brewing Co., 2032 Karbach
Karbachtoberfest is back, with events in the biergarten on weekends through October 6. The festival will showcase Karbach’s Bavarian-style Marzen brew paired with live music, wiener dog races, stein hoisting competitions and more. Admission is free.
Lake Houston Brewery, 10614 FM 1960
The 5th annual LÄKTOBERFEST will go down on Saturday, October 5 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., offering a fun day of live music, beer, German eats, and the release of the brewery’s Dunkel & LÄKTOBERFEST Marzen.
Little Woodrow’s, multiple locations
Houston’s cult favorite sports pub and patio is going big this Oktoberfest season, celebrating at each of its Houston locations with events ranging from stein hoisting and stein relays to Dachtoberfest, live music and more. Look out for parties at the Little Woody’s in Rice Village (Friday, September 20), Heights (Saturday, September 21), Midtown (Saturdays, September 21 and October 5), EaDO (Saturday, September 28), and more.
New Magnolia Brewing Co, 1616 Bevis
The family-friendly brewery will be hosting an Oktobefest celebration on Saturday, September 28 starting at 3 p.m. and featuring flowing beer, eatss like handmade pretzels, bratwurst and German chocolate cake, and fun from live music to hammerschlagen and stein hoisting.
Postino, multiple locations
From September 22–October 31, Postino will feature draft beer pitchers of Sierra Nevada Brewery's limited-release Oktoberfest Festbier paired with Postino guest favorite “Nick’s Board," featuring a charcuterie spread with warm, soft pretzel, links,, creamy pimento cheese and more, for $27. The offer is available for dine-in only.
Saint Arnold Brewing Company, 2000 Lyons
Saint A’s Oktoberfest Celebration kicks off on Friday, September 20, ending with its annual two day bash on October 4 and 5 and featuring German-inspired beer and food throughout. Sip debuts of German-style Hefeweizen, Festbier, Schwarzbier and more alongside eats like Big Dill Pizza, Chicken Schnitzel Sandwiches and Brat Burgers.
Southern Star Brewing Co., 3525 North Frazier
On Saturday, September 21, Southern Star invites guests for all–day Oktoberfest fun in the form of live music, an adult stein holding contest and root beer stein holding contest for kids, German food truck fare, special Oktoberfest glassware and flowing beer.
Spindletap Brewery, 10622 Hirsch
Bavarian and festivities will take place on Saturday, September 21, with $5 pints of Festbier on draft all day, a stein special including a litre and pour, contests from Best Yodel and Best Dressed to Stein Holding and Racing and food from Willys Wiener Wagon.
Star Sailor, 1710 West 18th
From Thursday, September 19 through Saturday, September 21, the neighborhood hangout will offer its 5-Course German-Themed Oktoberfest Beer Dinner, featuring eats like Oktoberfest Stew, Snitzel and German Potato Salad and locally–baked German Chocolate Cake. Seatings are available from 6 to 10 p.m. and select dishes will also be available a la carte. Reserve your slice of cake online.
Sugar Land Town Square, 15958 City Walk
On Saturday, October 5, Sugar Land Town Square is hosting its third annual Oktoberfest from 5 to 9 p.m., featuring a costume contest, stein-holding competition, bratwurst eating contest, stein races, barrel rolling competition and the energetic Dachshund Dash. Tickets are $5 per person 2 and up ($8 day of). Those 21+ can also enjoy the Flying Saucer Biergarten with 50 different brews. Tasting packages are $25 in advance, and $30 on the day of the event, and include 10 two-ounce tastings.