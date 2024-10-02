Houston Restaurants and Bars Cheer on the Astros Watch Parties and Playoff Specials

The entire city is abuzz as our beloved Houston Astros head into the postseason after officially clinching the AL West division title, starting with a three-game faceoff against the Detroit Tigers to determine the AL Wild Card. As always, Houston bars and restaurants are ready to cheer on the ‘Stros with beer bucket specials, chili dogs, Orbit shots and more.
Craft Pita, 1920 Fountain View
As long as the Astros are playing in the postseason, Craft Pita will offer a $5 special on rotisserie wings and a buy two pints of spreads and get one free special, including hummus, beet hummus, spicy hummus, labneh and babaganoush. The promotion will be available for takeout or delivery only.
Chapman & Kirby, 2118 Lamar
A short walk from Minute Maid Park, the hotspot will be open for Astros Home Games that fall on Wednesday to Saturday, with deals including $4 bottled beers, $5 drafts and shots, $6 wells, $20 beer pitchers, $7 “The Orbit” spicy mango margaritas, and bites from $3 to $9 bites from hot dogs and truffle fries to nachos and bang bang shrimp.
Christian’s Tailgate, 5114 Kirby, 2000 Bagby, 2820 White Oak, 1010 Highway 6
The fan-favorite sports bar is offering postseason specials including $20 game day buckets, $5 Orbit Shots, a $10 Orbit Peach 75 cocktail with Bombay Sapphire, peach purée, lemon and champagne and $14 double chili cheese dog baskets.
FM Kitchen & Bar and PKL Social, 1112 Shepherd
The burger joint and neighboring pickleball bar rock a bounty of TVs, shaded patios and indoor areas, a giant screen on the PKL patio and a unique Astros menu for the postseason. Get ballpark dogs like the bacon-wrapped Framber Frank ($10) finished with grilled onions, avocado, jalapenos, drizzle of chipotle mayo on a pretzel bun; beer specials including $5 Crawford Bock drafts; $10 cocktails like the Jose Jose Jose, pineapple coconut margarita, made with reposado tequila; and more.
Good Vibes Coastal Kitchen, 1329 East Broadway
The Pearland favorite rocks both indoor and outdoor televisions, plus Astros playoff game specials including $5 Crawford Bocks and $9 Wagyu Hotdogs.
Heights and Co., 1343 Yale
The patio bar and restaurant is serving a homerun menu for the postseason, including $1-off beers, Crust City Margaritas and ‘Stros Smash Burger featuring a double patty, American cheese, house-made pickles, aioli and fries with spicy ketchup.
Molina’s Cantina, multiple locations
During Astros playoff games, enjoy $1 off Molina’s Margaritas, served either frozen or on the rocks, in the bar area.
Monkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton
The Mexican-American dive will offer $1 hotdogs during the playoff games, plus a specialty Fantarita ($9 for a small and $13 for a large). With TVs surrounding both the Lindale Park and Conroe locations, fans won’t miss a pitch.
Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial, 2290 Buckthorne
Cheer on the 'Stros at the bar at Phat Eatery and get $1 off beers during each Astros playoff game. The promotion includes $1 off draft beer at Katy and bottle/canned beer at The Woodlands.
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th
Astros fans can head over to San Leon during playoff season to watch the home team on Pier 6’s many screens and sip on $3 Karbach pints and bottles.
Pitch 25 Beer Park, 2120 Walker
Rocking 55 TVs, two massive screens, and nearly 100 beers on tap, the beer park will be cheering on the Astros this postseasson. Happy Hour specials are from to 3 to 6 p.m.
Rockhouse, 6025 Richmond
With TVs in abundance, cheer on the Astros with fellow fans, enjoy Oxtail Sliders for $15 and sip the blue-colored rum cocktail Lady Sings the Blues.
Social Beer Garden, 3101 San Jacinto
The beer garden will host an Astros watch party on Tuesday, October 1, streaming the game on its 20-foot outside LED screen and offering happy hour from noon to 8 p.m. and reverse happy hour from 8 to 11 p.m.
State Fare Kitchen & Bar, 947 Gessner, 15930 City Walk, 1900 Hughes Landing
State Fare is offering Happy Hour during all Astros playoff games, with features including $8 Seasonal Mules or Cinnamon Smoked Old Fashioneds, $7 frozen cocktails and select wines, $5 select draft beers, $7 H-Town Hot Chicken & Waffles, $7 SW Salmon Cakes, $8 Smoked Chicken Nachos and more. Guests can enjoy the specials, while seated at the bar at any of its Houston locations.