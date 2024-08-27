Houston Bars and Restaurants Celebrate Labor Day with Monday Brunch, Weekend-Long Happy Hour and More

From three-day weekend brunches to all-day happy hour specials, plus oysters, Korean bbq, margaritas and more, here’s where to get the best dining deals in Houston this Labor Day.
The Audrey, 9595 Six Pines
The Audrey will host a sophisticated Labor Day brunch featuring Soufflé Pancakes, Honey Butter French Toast, Prosciutto Benedict and Breakfast at Tiffany’s cocktails.
Axelrad, 1517 Alabama
Labor Day Happy Hour runs from open to 7 p.m., featuring $3 Mimosas, $4 Wells, $5 Margaritas, House Wine and Micheladas, and 20 percet off Frozens and "Fancy Pants" beers. Folks can stick around for a free movie screening at sundown and free comedy with Jeff Joe in the upstairs space at 8 p.m.
Daily Gather, 800 Sorella
Celebrate with a special Monday brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. followed by the usual social hour and (2 to 5:30 p.m.) and dinner service. Brunch highlight include cheesy bacon benedict, ranch style eggs, bison hash and smoked salmon boards for the table.
Dish Society, multiple locations
Dish Society restaurants will recognize Labor Day by hosting Monday brunch from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and then dinner until 10 p.m.
Duck N Bao, multiple locations
All Labor Day weekend long, indulge in Duck N Bao’s signature xiao long bao with a buy-one-get-one deal on housemade pork and chicken soup dumplings, available all day.
FM Kitchen & Bar, 1112 Shepherd
FM Kitchen & Bar is offering a three-day weekend brunch for Labor Day Weekend, offered Saturday through Monday. Sip boozy breakfast sips like the Hangover Iced Coffee, Espresso Martini and Mimosas alongside brunch items from Bananas Foster French Toast and Chicken Fried Chicken Biscuit to Avocado Toast and a Breakfast Scramble.
Hongdae 33, 9889 Bellaire
In addition to the premium grill meat selections at Chinatown’s popular AYCE Korean barbecue spot, during Labor Day weekend, guests can enjoy a special complimentary upgrade to the standard menu: a caveman-style Tomahawk steak, available all day.
Julep, 1919 Washington
On the Sunday before Labor Day, guests are invited to enjoy $1 Gulf Oysters to celebrate the holiday weekend.
Kirby Ice House, 3333 Eastside, 1015 Gessner, 1700 Lake Robbins
All three ice house locations will be celebrating Labor Day weekend, kicking off with happy hour on Friday and Monday from 2 to 7 p.m. with featured specials like $7 Crown Royal, Bulleit or Don Julio Silver, and $5 Deep Eddy flavored vodka cocktails. On Saturday or Sunday, folks can enjoy $5 mimosas and Bloody Marys from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and cool off in the afternoon with fabulous frozen drinks like Frozen Tea or Frosé ($9.75).
La Calle Tacos, multiple locations
On Labor Day, La Calle Tacos invites guest to enjoy an all-day margarita special for $5.99 per drink.
Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette, 4224 San Felipe, 963 Bunker Hill
Savor the long holiday with Liberty Kitchen’s Labor Day brunch, featuring dishes such asss Avocado and Lump Crab Cocktail, Deviled Eggs with fried oyster, bacon jam and dill pickle, Buttermilk Lobster Bites and Red Velvet Waffle and Fried Chicken Strips.
Molina’s Cantina, multiple locations
Molina's invites folks to kick back with their favorite Tex-Mex plates and happy hour pricing on Molina's Margaritas, offered for $8.50 all day, Saturday through Monday.
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th
On Saturday, August 31, Pier 6 invites guests to don their finest whites for an End of Summer White Linen Party kicking off at 5 p.m. The 21+ event will take over the lower marina with a DJ, live entertainment and festive decor. Tickets are free via Resy, and each includes a complimentary glass of champagne from Telmont, along with raw oysters and hors d'oeuvres from executive chef Joe Cervantez (there will also be a full cash bar). Guests are encouraged to make separate dinner reservations for seated dining; and the restaurant will also be open on Labor Day.
Sixty Vines, 2540 University, 9595 Six Pines
Enjoy a Rosé Getaway this Labor Day Weekend, available Saturday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This summer pop-up brunch transforms Sixty Vines into a rose-inspired paradise featuring a floral wall, pink umbrellas and floral tattoos, plus brand-new brunch dishes such as Maple Banana French Toast and Tuscan Eggs Benedict, and summertime sips like the DAOU Froze and Rose Bouquet Wine Flight.
State Fare Kitchen & Bar, 947 Gessner, 15930 City Walk, 1900 Hughes Landing
State Fare will keep the weekend going with a Texas-sized Labor Day brunch, with features including Bayou Bacon Wrapped Shrimp, Poached Eggs on Crab Cakes, Bacon Praline Griddlecakes, Crawfish and Creole Benedict and Bloody Mary Flights .
Treebeards, 9655 Katy Freeway
The Bunker Hill outpost is celebrating Labor Day Weekend with all-day happy hour, all weekend long, Saturday through Monday, September. Happy hour specials include $7 wine, $8 specialty cocktails, $6 draft beer, $5 imports and craft beers, $4 domestic beers and discounted shareables including Catfish Hushpuppies and Pimento Cheese. Additionally, Treebeards is offering 50 percent off all bottles of wine on Saturday, August 31.
Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar, multiple locations
From Saturday, August 31 through Monday, September 2, guests can enjoy a long weekend brunch with Whiskey Cake’ss popular "Build Your Own Bloody Mary" bar and brunch selections like Lemon Blueberry French Toast and Chicken and Waffle.