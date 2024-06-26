These Houston Spots are Celebrating Fourth of July With Beers, Barbecue, Fireworks and More

America’s holiday is right around the corner, and these Houston bars and restaurants are ready to celebrate with all of the Fourth of July classics—summer favorites from barbecue to burgers, top-notch fireworks views, and all things red, white and blue. Here’s where to celebrate Independence Day with food, drink and fun in Houston this year.
The Audrey Restaurant & Bar, 9595 Six Pines
Celebrate the long holiday weekend with four days of brunch, offered from Thursday, July 4 through Sunday, July 7.
Axelrad, 1517 Alabama
Axelrad is celebrating on $1 off all drafts all day on the Fourth, plus happy hour from 2 to 7 p.m. with $3 mimosas, $4 wells, $5 house wine/micheladas/margaritas and 20 percent off frozens and Fancy Pants beers. Food will be available for purchase from HTown Hibachi and a screening of the movie The Sandlot will begin at sundown.
Bayou Heights Bier Garten, 3905 Washington
Bayou Heights Beer Garden is celebrating from noon to 2 a.m., with features including an epic $45 BBQ Board smoked meats and fixin’s, plus beers, witness and cocktails like the fiery red, $12 Funny Car cocktail with Old Forester Bourbon, Meletti, rhubarb, raspberry and lemon.
CityCentre, 800 Town and Country
CityCentre will host its free and open-to–the–public Fourth of July Concert from 7 to 10 p.m., with live music starting with opener Heather Rayleen followed by the People’s Choice Band, and fireworks to top off the evening. Folks can grab food from area restaurants and The Daily Gather truck will be serving up snow cones and snacks for purchase with beverages available at The Moran Hotel tent in the Plaza.
Christian's Tailgate, multiple locations
The Houston favorite will be celebrating Independence Day with $2 hotdogs and $5 Bombpop ‘Ritas.
Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, 5061 Westheimer
From July 4 to July 7, guests can celebrate the holiday with an exclusive 32 ounce “Tomahawk for Two” special, featuring a Tomahawk steak served with decadent lobster whipped mashed potatoes and creamed spinach.
Del Frisco’s Grille, 1900 Hughes Landing
From June 30 to July 4, guests can enjoy a special-three course menu for $60 per person. Del Frisco’s Fourth of July menu features entrees like Lemon Dill Salmon, Roasted Chicken, Heritage Pork Chop, and 8-ounce Filet Mignon.
Duck N Bao, multiple locations
Sip A Dance of Fire and Ice, a festive red and blue cocktail, for $5 at all Duck N Bao locations.
Feges BBQ, 8217 Long Point
Hit the Spring Branch location from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. to enjoy bbq favorites plus a special Red, White, and BBQ Board, which feeds four and features brisket, ribs, turkey, sausage, your choice of three sides and dessert.
FM Kitchen & Bar + PKL Social, 1112 Shepherd
From Saturday, June 29 through Saturday, July 6, FM Kitchen & Bar and PKL Social are hosting a week-long giveaway. Winners will be announced at 4 p.m. daily and you must be present to win. In addition, the hotspots will be offering large format Frozens for the holiday, featuring half-gallon pitchers for $60 (also available to go) with offerings including Frosé, Margarita, Ocean Water and the festive special for the week, the Red, White, and Blue Frozen.
Good Vibes Coastal Kitchen, 1329 East Broadway
Joint the good vibes for Happy Hour Beer & Bites from 3 to 6 pp.m., plus American classics all day long, from RC Ranch Wagyu Hot Dogs to Onion smash Burgers and Good Vibes Little Burgers for the kiddos.
Heights & Co., 1342 Yale
Guests can cool off with the Bomb Popsicle Slush—a red, white, and blue popsicle served with frosé for $12; or go for $10 margaritas, $10 Aperol spritz and $1 off beers. As the sun sets, the local hangout will play the iconic film "Independence Day" on the big screen.
Home Run Dugout, 1220 Grand West
The entertainment destination will have Slip N’ Slides, a Cornhole Tournament and a Hot Dog Eating contest starting at 5 p.m. Stick around for live music from Sol Flair from 7 to 11 p.m. and a firework show after dark.
Lagoonfest Texas, 12600 Crystal View
The Texas City lagoon, bar and restaurant, and entertainment venue will host itss Freedom Rocks Fest on July 3-4. Folks can dance and sing along to the classics from ZZ Top, Fleetwood Mac, Billy Joel and many more, enjoy tasty bites and drinks, water sport activities and a live drone show on July 4 to close out the festivities.
Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette, 4224 San Felipe, 963 Bunker Hill
In honor of the long holiday weekend, guests can enjoy LK&O’s popular brunch menu from Thursday, July 4 through Sunday, July 7.
Molina’s Cantina, 7901 Westheimer, 3801 Bellaire, 6300 FM 1463
The Tex-Mex institution will have its legendary Molina’s Margaritas available for happy hour pricing ($1 off) all day on Thursday, July 4, for dine-in only.
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th
Pier 6 is going all out for its Independence Day bash. The San Leon Fire Department will have a fire engine on site for kiddos to check out from 2 to 4 p.m. and guests can enjoy live music, a face painter, balloon artist, popcorn machine, sno-cones from 4 to 9 p.m., with fireworks on the pier to end the night and Gulf seafood, tropical cocktails, draft beer and wine all day long. Revelers attending for fireworks only can purchase $5 wristbands to enjoy the show. Reservations recommended via Resy. Boat slip reservations can be made by emailing [email protected].
The Pit Room, 1201 Richmond Ave, 10301 Katy Freeway
Now with locations in Montrose and Memorial City, The Pit Room’s bulk carry-out menu features a variety of smoked bbq meats, sides, white bread, sauces and rubs, and fixin’s like onions and jalapenos, with options ranging from 5 to 50 people.
POST Houston, 401 Franklin
In addition to its incredible rooftop views of the City of Houston's "Freedom Over Texas" fireworks show, The POST Skylawn will host a Fourth of July fete featuring cirque performers, complimentary balloon artist creations, face painting, food and multiple bars, and live performances by the Houston Brass Band and Texas cover band Alias Band. Early Bird tickets start at $20.
State Fare Kitchen & Bar, 947 Gessner, 15930 City Walk, 1900 Hughes Landing
Get a $55 ‘Merica-style Freedom Board, available throughout the long, four-day weekend and featuring Elote Style Corn Ribs with Cotija Cheese, Grilled Shrimp and Andouille Skewers, Dill Pickle Dip with BBQ chips, Brisket Firecrackers and Southern Deviled Eggs. All locations are also offering brunch from Thursday, July 4 through Sunday, July 7.
Tacodeli, 1902 Washington, 1715 Post Oak
The taco spot will be offering $5 margaritas all day to mark the patriotic occasion.
Treebeards, multiple locations
Pick up Fourth of July treats including a pan of Peach & Blueberry Cobbler for $35 or Whole Cakes (carrot, chocolate, Italian cream, lemon, red velvet, and yellow) for $45 for 9” layer or quarter sheet cake and $82 for half sheet, available during regular business hours through July 3 at all locations.
The Warwick, 5888 Westheimer
Enjoy a special “RED, WHITE, & BBQ“ dish from open to 7 p.m., featuring smoked ribs and brisket with a choice of side for $14.99.
Willie’s Grill & Icehouse, multiple locations
Features include the Bomb Pop Rita topped with a red, white, and blue popsicle the good old fashioned all-American burgers, with options including the Single Stacker (one beef patty) for $8.99, the Double Stacker (two beef patties) for $9.99 and the Hickory BBQ Double Bacon Stacker (two beef patties with double bacon) for $12.99.