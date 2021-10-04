Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Houston Taquerias Are Celebrating National Taco Day with Cheap Tacos (and Margs To Go Alongside)

October 4, 2021 4:00AM

The Taco Stand's top-notch lineup of tacos will be half-off this National Taco Day.
The Taco Stand's top-notch lineup of tacos will be half-off this National Taco Day. Photo by Becca Wright
While taco day is pretty much every day in Houston, National Taco Day falls on Monday, October 4; and these Houston taco spots are ready to celebrate. From $1 tacos to margarita deals to go with, here’s where to get your taco on in Houston this National Taco Day:

Chuy’s, multiple locations
On Monday, October 4, guests can add a ground beef taco – crispy or soft – to any dine-in entrée purchase for $1 more. The restaurant is also offering $1 tequila floaters; and those that want to bring the party home
take advantage of Chuy’s meal kits, available at order.chuys.com

El Patio, 6444 Westheimer
El Patio/Club No Minor is offering $2 crispy tacos in honor of the day.

El Pollo Loco, multiple locations
El Pollo Loco is bringing its Crunchy Taco back as its first-ever digital-only menu item for National Taco Day. The Crunchy Taco will be available to purchase for a limited time through the El Pollo Loco app and website, beginning Monday, October 4 through November 1.

I support

Houston Press
Houston Press
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free.
Support Us


Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, multiple locations
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will offer select $1.50 tacos (with some exclusions) all day in celebration of National Taco Day.

Pistolero's, 1517 Westheimer
Hit Pistolero’s for $1 tacos all day, plus $4 margaritas.

click to enlarge Score $1 breakfast tacos all day at Tacos A Go Go locations this holiday. - PHOTO BY SHANNON O'HARA
Score $1 breakfast tacos all day at Tacos A Go Go locations this holiday.
Photo by Shannon O'Hara
Tacos A Go Go, multiple locations
Tacos A Go Go will celebrate National Taco Day with $1 breakfast tacos all day at all locations.
Customers can purchase up to three breakfast tacos with eggs and two toppings for $1 (add-ons are 35 cents each).

Taco Cabana, multiple locations
TC will offer some of its signature favorites for just $1, including bean and cheese tacos, shredded chicken tacos and ground beef tacos, all day at all TC locations in Texas.

The Taco Stand, 2018 North Shepherd
Hit The Taco Stand for half-off all tacos, plus $5 margaritas, available for dine-in and takeout (there’s even a drive-thru).

Torchy’s Tacos, multiple locations
Torchy’s Tacos has introduced the Kingpin Taco as its October Taco of the Month. Available at participating Torchy’s locations through October 31, the Kingpin features green chile pork carnitas topped with black beans, fried plantains, sour cream, cotija cheese, pickled onions, cilantro and avocado sauce on a flour tortilla for $5.50. In addition, the cult favorite spot is celebrating National Taco Day by offering free delivery on all orders placed through the Torchy’s App or Torchys.com from Monday, October 4 – Sunday, October 10. Members of the Torchy’s Taco Junkies rewards club can also dine in at their local Torchy’s and enjoy a free half queso and chips. 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Houston Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation