Houston Taquerias Are Celebrating National Taco Day with Cheap Tacos (and Margs To Go Alongside)

click to enlarge Score $1 breakfast tacos all day at Tacos A Go Go locations this holiday. Photo by Shannon O'Hara







While taco day is pretty much every day in Houston, National Taco Day falls on Monday, October 4; and these Houston taco spots are ready to celebrate. From $1 tacos to margarita deals to go with, here’s where to get your taco on in Houston this National Taco Day:On Monday, October 4, guests can add a ground beef taco – crispy or soft – to any dine-in entrée purchase for $1 more. The restaurant is also offering $1 tequila floaters; and those that want to bring the party hometake advantage of Chuy’s meal kits, available at order.chuys.comEl Patio/Club No Minor is offering $2 crispy tacos in honor of the day.El Pollo Loco is bringing its Crunchy Taco back as its first-ever digital-only menu item for National Taco Day. The Crunchy Taco will be available to purchase for a limited time through the El Pollo Loco app and website, beginning Monday, October 4 through November 1.Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will offer select $1.50 tacos (with some exclusions) all day in celebration of National Taco Day.Hit Pistolero’s for $1 tacos all day, plus $4 margaritas.Tacos A Go Go will celebrate National Taco Day with $1 breakfast tacos all day at all locations.Customers can purchase up to three breakfast tacos with eggs and two toppings for $1 (add-ons are 35 cents each).TC will offer some of its signature favorites for just $1, including bean and cheese tacos, shredded chicken tacos and ground beef tacos, all day at all TC locations in Texas.Hit The Taco Stand for half-off all tacos, plus $5 margaritas, available for dine-in and takeout (there’s even a drive-thru).Torchy’s Tacos has introduced the Kingpin Taco as its October Taco of the Month. Available at participating Torchy’s locations through October 31, the Kingpin features green chile pork carnitas topped with black beans, fried plantains, sour cream, cotija cheese, pickled onions, cilantro and avocado sauce on a flour tortilla for $5.50. In addition, the cult favorite spot is celebrating National Taco Day by offering free delivery on all orders placed through the Torchy’s App or Torchys.com from Monday, October 4 – Sunday, October 10. Members of the Torchy’s Taco Junkies rewards club can also dine in at their local Torchy’s and enjoy a free half queso and chips.