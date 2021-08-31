Brunch, Parties and Dining Deals This Labor Day Weekend 2021

a’Bouzy, 2300 Westheimer
Say goodbye to summer, at a'Bouzy's Labor Day Brunch, held on Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (dinner follows from 3 to 9 p.m.); or go for a BBQ Feast for Two takeout-only special only featuring a half rack of ribs, Cornish game hen, smoked sausage, coleslaw, BBQ baked beans and a bottle of Altos las Hormigas Malbec for $42. add a Kids Meal with hot dogs, French fries and fresh fruit for $8.99). Call 713-722-6899 to reserve or preorder takeout.
B-52 Brewing, 12470 Milroy
The Conroe brewery is hosting a Labor Day Backyard BBQ from noon to 6 p.m., featuring a cornole tourney (from noon to 1 p.m., sign-up at the brewery) and tasty eats from Vick's BBQ.
Bobcat Teddy's Icehouse, 2803 White Oak
Bobcat Teddy's will be having a Labor Day party from 2 to 6 p.m. on Monday, with complimentary hot dogs and hamburgers to patrons while supplies last, as well as live music from Roger Tienken.
Brasil, 2604 Dunlavy
The Montrose staple will be open for a special Monday brunch from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Labor Day. Dig into smoked salmon or prosciutto eggs benny, El Salvador style eggs with pork and cheese pupusa, and its cult favorite 44 Farms double burger, the Cheeseburger in Paradise. Mimosa carafes (serve four-five) are the perfect way to wash it all down.
Dish Society, multiple locations
Dish Society restaurants will recognize Labor Day by hosting Monday brunch from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., followed by the usual social hour and dinner offerings with table service until 10 p.m. Guests can it the socially distance indoors or dine on the patio over Frozen Mimosas, Shrimp & Smoked Gouda Grits, Pork Belly Hash and more. Dish Society’s full menu is also available for curbside takeaway and delivery via online ordering.
FM Kitchen & Bar, 1112 Shepherd, 907 Westheimer
FM Kitchen & Bar will serve brunch from Saturday to Monday, September 4 through 6, at both its original Shepherd and newly opened Montrose locations. Both locations will also be rolling out newly added chilaquiles to the brunch menus, along with FM standards like Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs and Build-Your-Own Mimosas.
Goode Co. Taqueria, 4902 Kirby
Get Tex-Mex breakfast and brunch menu starting at 8 a.m. this Labor Day. New breakfast items include Huevos Ahogados – two eggs over-easy with salsa ranchera over a crispy bean and cheese tostada with choice of bacon, pork sausage, ham or chorizo and topped with queso fresco and crema; La Guisada – two eggs, any style, over pork and green chile stew, topped with queso fresco and crema; and Chilaquiles – two eggs, chile-spiced tortilla chips tossed with salsa ranchera, topped with queso fresco, red onion and crema; all are served with rice, beans, avocado, pico de gallo, and flour or corn tortillas.
Gr8 Plate Hospitality: Jax Grill & The Union Kitchen, multiple locations
Jax Grill in Bellaire and Rice Military, as well as The Union Kitchen in Cypress and Memorial will all be open on Monday, September 6. All four Gr8 Plate Hospitality stores will offer buy one get one free entrees on Labor Day.
The Halal Guys, multiple locations
The Halal Guys will be offering a free side of fries or pesto hummus with the purchase of any entree on Labor Day only at the five following Houston Area locations: 6609 Main, 3821 Farnham, 609 Main, 3008 Ella and 11700 Westheimer. Valid in-store only and customers must mention the promotion to redeem.
Hopdoddy Burger Bar, multiple locations
From Thursday, September 2 through Monday, September 6, you can order Hopdoddy’s DIY Burger Kit ($29.95, feeds five) and get one free 12-ounce bottle of Hop Sauce when using the code ‘BOTTLED’ at checkout. Add on the Hopdoddy's Roadie, a half-gallon bag of frozen house margarita for good measure. All orders can be placed online or in-person at any Hopdoddy location for pickup.
KP's Kitchen, 700 Town and Country
The Memorial kitchen will be offering its family packs for 10 percent off from September 3-5 (closed Monday). Family packs offer house favorites such as Bistro Burgers, Southern Fried Chicken Tenders, and Signature Baby Back Ribs that feed a family of four ranging from $32-48.
Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette, 4224 San Felipe, 963 Bunker Hill
The homegrown favorite will be serving Monday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for Labor Day.
Market Square Park, 301 Milam
Market Square Park will play host to a Labor Day Backyard Barbeque, with lawn games, a watermelon eating contest, cold brews and BBQ from traditional to Korean and vegan, plus live music by Danny Ray & the Acoustic Production. The fun starts at 4 p.m.
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, multiple locations
Perry’s will offer the Fajita Steakhouse Smorgasbord, available for to-go only now through September 30. For $125, the board feeds four to six and includes one pound each of encrusted ribeye fajitas, signature pork fajitas, and sous vide grilled chicken (add shrimp for an additional $25), served with sauteed onions and peppers, Mexican rice, guacamole, salsa verde, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce and flour or corn tortillas.
Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway
Starting Saturday and running through Monday, September 6, Phat Eatery will be toasting the three day weekend with $3 pints of local draft beer and $3 large pours of hot sake. Dine-in only.
Reserve 101, 1201 Caroline
Reserve 101 will be offering a fiery drink special for Labor Day weekend. Made of Bacardi Gold, Blackwell Jamaican, Lemon Hart 151, Lime, Grapefruit and Cinnamon, and served on fire, "The Zombie" will be offered for $10 from September 3-5 (regularly $12). Limit two per visit due to its high alcohol content
The Rustic, 1836 Polk, 1121 Uptown Park
On Sunday night, guests can enjoy the long weekend with live music from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Then on Monday, The Rustic will host its family-style Jam + Toast brunch and more free live music; followed by happy hour featuring $5 Frozens and select bites from 3-6 p.m.
Space Cowboy and Heights House Hotel, 100 West Cavalcade
Space Cowboy Bar & Lounge and the Heights House Hotel will be hosting a party by the pool on Sunday, September 5. The party will feature a poolside DJ from 5 to 11 p.m., drink specials, and adult snow cones. Chef Lyle Bento will be preparing barbecue plates with turkey, brisket, sausage and sides for $25, and the hotel will also offer discounted $80 pool-view rooms on Sunday night, complete with swag bags and a bottle of champagne. Those who’d like to stay over can use code ‘LABORDAY21’ when booking a room.
State Fare, 947 Gessner, 15930 City Walk
Dig into chicken fried steak and eggs, XXL griddle cakes, Nola shrimp, tails and grits, and more at State Fare as it hosts Monday brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Labor Day.
Trash Panda Drinking Club, 4203 Edison
The buzzy new cocktail bar will be launching its ongoing weekend brunch on Sunday, September 5, as chef Lyle Bento's features creative dishes like barbacoa biscuits and gravy, queso flameado, pizza French toast and build your own avocado toast.
Treebeards, 9655 Katy Freeway
Treebeards will be offering all day happy hour on Labor Day at its Bunker Hill location, as well as family meals to-go. Choose everything from shrimp étouffée, beef and bean chili, red beans with sausage, and chicken-fried chicken, to jalapeño cornbread, mashed potatoes, chicken salad, crab and shrimp queso and more. Family meal packages have a minimum of four people. Orders must be placed by Sunday, September 5 for pickup from 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Monday, September 6. Email catering@treebeards.com to order.
Willie's Grill and Icehouse, multiple locations
Willie's will be offering half off to-go alcoholic beverages from September 3-6, 2021, including single serve, half gallon and whole gallon beverages.
The Woodshed Smokehouse, 3728 Wakeforest
Chef Tim Love’s Levy Park smokehouse will continue its ongoing weekend concert series with concerts on Saturday, September 5 and Sunday, September 6. Humble native Hunter McKithan will play his signature brand of blues and southern rock on Saturday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., and Houston country artist Susan Hickman will follow on Sunday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Yelo, 23119 Colonial Parkway
Yelo offers a picnic pack to go, a mix-and-match of any two bánh mì, two specialty coffee/cafe su da/tea drinks and snack sampler of two chili crab rangoons and two egg rolls (pork or veg) for $28 for two people ($14 more for each additional person, up to four people).