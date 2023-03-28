Houston Bars and Restaurants Celebrating Astros Opening Day (and Season) with Food and Drink Specials

Springtime means MLB Opening Day is right around the corner, and this year, it falls on Thursday, March 30 as our World Series Champion Houston Astros face off against the Chicago White Sox at home at Minute Maid Park. First pitch is at 6:08 pm, with plenty of fun to be had before that and throughout the game. Check out the Houston restaurants and bars offering Opening Day and season-long food and drink specials, watch parties and Astros-themed goodies.
Bayou & Bottle, 1300 Lamar
Over at Four Seasons Hotel Houston right in downtown, fans can enjoy one of 200 whiskies or catch the Knuckleball, the exclusive Astros-themed home game cocktail. Pop in and receive a complimentary order of queso and chips when you purchase any cocktail.
Biggio’s, 1777 Walker
Located steps away from Minute Maid over at the Marriott Marquis Houston, this MLB-owned sports bar (named after Astros legend Craig Biggio) is buzzing on game days, especially opening day. Expect over 30 screens playing every second of action plus VIP booth experiences and pub grub from burgers and nachos to over 20 beers on tap.
Bobcat Teddy's Ice House, 2803 White Oak
Bobcat Teddy's Home Opener Celebration will kick off at 4 p.m. with a DJ ‘til 6 and grub from Rockstar Munchies throughout the game.
Eight Row Flint, 3501 Harrisburg Fans can flock to Eight Row Flint’s new East End location to enjoy specials on hotdogs, drinks and METRORail ride tickets (its located right on the Green line a few stops from Minute Maid Park) all season long, including Opening Day. Go for $3 dogs, $8 Cheap Thrills (Lonestar with your choice of whiskey or tequila) including a rail pass to the park, and $10 hot dog, Cheap Thrills and ride pass combos.
Finn Hall, 712 Main
Finn Hall invites fans to cheer on the Houston Astros from a couple of blocks away from Minute Maid Park, hosting an Astros Home Opener Party on March 30 featuring Crawford Bock for $5 or $15 per bucket.
Hotel ZAZA Houston Memorial City, 9787 Katy Freeway
Hotel ZAZA Houston Memorial City will host a week of special offers down to the last detail to celebrate the ‘Stros. Through April 2, nosh on half-priced handhelds and sip on discounted libations that pay tribute to Houston such as Crawford Bock, Crush City IPA and a ‘Stros Spritz. On March 29, the spacious lobby will be vibrant with Astros decor and samplings of the ‘Stros Spritz.
Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen, 1743 Post Oak
The deli and bakery is introducing the Houston Astros Cake as the April Cakeworks Cake of the Month.
The three-layer cake shouts the local team’s colors, dark orange, light orange and a navy blue, all encased in vanilla Italian butter icing. Get it for $10.95 a slice (big enough to share) or for $55.95 for a whole cake (which can feed about a dozen people). Whole cake orders need to be made 24 hours in advance.
McIntyre’s Downtown, 901 Commerce
Right in historic Market Square, McIntyre’s Downtown will have an Opening Day event will feature ballpark snacks, a caricature artist, games, prizes and more starting at 3 p.m.
Monkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton
Championing the Houston Astros all the time, Monkey’s Tail will celebrate our World Series champs with an Opening Day fiesta featuring a hot dog eating contest with prizes, $7 happy hour all night, $1 hot dogs and $4 Perro En Fuego dogs coated in Flaming Hot Cheetos and topped with queso, jalapeño-poblano relish and Valentina mayo.
The Original Ninfa's, 2704 Navigation
Ninfa’s on Navigation will kickstart free shuttle rides to Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, as the Astros face off against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys for an exhibition game; and the rides will continue during every Astros home game. Get a free to ride with any purchase from The Original Ninfa’s, beginning one hour before first pitch and concluding one hour after the game is over.
Velvet Oak Tavern, 2221 West Alabama
While it's closed due to extensive fire damage, Griff’s is teaming up with Velvet Oak Tavern for its Astros Opening Day celebration, featuring free Jell-O shots with every Astros home run and drink specials all game long. A percentage of the proceeds goes towards the Griff’s rebuild fund.