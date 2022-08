These Houston Restaurants Are Shucking Out Deals for National Oyster Day (Friday, August 5)

click to enlarge Oysters come chilled, grilled and fried at River Oaks District seafood tavern Loch Bar. Photo by Duc Hoang

From oyster happy hours to all-day deals on chargrilled bivalves and on-the-half-shell jewels of the sea, here’s where to shuck and slurp this National Oyster Day in Houston. Backstreet Cafe , 1103 South ShepherdChef Hugo Ortega’s Backstreet has got $1 raw oysters and $2 roasted oysters up for grabs. Back Table Kitchen and Bar , 2301 MillbendCheck out The Woodlands Resort spot’s new Oyster Tower ($30), rocking oysters three ways: on-the-half-shell with fresh lemon scallion and cane mignonette; chargrilled Gulf with herb saint butter and grated Pecorino-Romano cheese; and Bourbon Street BBQ fried with blue cheese crumbles and green onion. Bludorn , 807 TaftScore one of the five seats tucked away at the restaurant’s intimate oyster bar, overlooking the action-packed kitchen and shucking station, and work your way through Bludorn’s signature Oysters Everyway menu, which includes raw, fried and roasted preparations each with its own accompaniments. Caracol , 2200 Post OakOrtega’s coastal Mexican spot will rock $1 raw oysters and $2 roasted oysters. Daily Gather , 800 SorellaDaily Gather will serve its oyster offerings at social hour pricing all day, including a trio of Southern Rockefeller oysters broiled with Old Bay-bacon butter, wilted greens and cornbread crumble for $9; Martini & Oysters for $20; and Chilled Oysters on the Half Shell at $12/ half-dozen and $24/dozen. Eunice , 3737 Buffalo SpeedwayThe fine Creole experience will rock $1 Prestige Oysters on a half shell and half-off Cornmeal Crusted Oysters (regularly $18) during happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. Hugo's , 1600 WestheimerHit chef-owner Hugo Ortega’s namesake to slurp $1 raw oysters and $2 roasted oysters. Loch Bar , 4444 WestheimerHit this River Oaks District seafood tavern for $2 oyster shooters and $5 Vesper martinis with the purchase of a dozen oysters all day long. Marmo , 888 WestheimerThe posh Montrose Collective spot offers $2 East Coast Oysters served with Calabrian chili mignonette during happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. Ouzo Bay , 4444 WestheimerCheck out Loch Bar sibling establishment Ouzo Bay for $5 bubbles with the purchase of a Duo of Oysters. Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House , 113 6thHit the San Leon oyster house (owned by second gen oysterman Raz Hallili of Prestige Oysters) for a special 50-cent chilled oyster happy hour from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Pier 6 is also offering a special Belvedere Bloody Mary oyster shooter, garnished with cucumber lime relish, for $10. URBE , 1101 Uptown ParkThe street food kitchen will offer roasted or raw oysters for $2 a pop (the raw oysters come topped with shrimp). Xochi , 1777Located inside the Marriott Marquis Houston, this Oaxacan spot from chef Hugo Ortega will offer $1 raw oysters and $2 roasted oysters in honor of the day.