These Houston Restaurants Are Shucking Out Deals for National Oyster Day (Friday, August 5)

From oyster happy hours to all-day deals on chargrilled bivalves and on-the-half-shell jewels of the sea, here’s where to shuck and slurp this National Oyster Day in Houston.
Backstreet Cafe
, 1103 South Shepherd
Chef Hugo Ortega’s Backstreet has got $1 raw oysters and $2 roasted oysters up for grabs.
Back Table Kitchen and Bar
, 2301 Millbend
Check out The Woodlands Resort spot’s new Oyster Tower ($30), rocking oysters three ways: on-the-half-shell with fresh lemon scallion and cane mignonette; chargrilled Gulf with herb saint butter and grated Pecorino-Romano cheese; and Bourbon Street BBQ fried with blue cheese crumbles and green onion.
Bludorn
, 807 Taft
Score one of the five seats tucked away at the restaurant’s intimate oyster bar, overlooking the action-packed kitchen and shucking station, and work your way through Bludorn’s signature Oysters Everyway menu, which includes raw, fried and roasted preparations each with its own accompaniments.
Caracol
, 2200 Post Oak
Ortega’s coastal Mexican spot will rock $1 raw oysters and $2 roasted oysters.
Daily Gather
, 800 Sorella
Daily Gather will serve its oyster offerings at social hour pricing all day, including a trio of Southern Rockefeller oysters broiled with Old Bay-bacon butter, wilted greens and cornbread crumble for $9; Martini & Oysters for $20; and Chilled Oysters on the Half Shell at $12/ half-dozen and $24/dozen.
Eunice
, 3737 Buffalo Speedway
The fine Creole experience will rock $1 Prestige Oysters on a half shell and half-off Cornmeal Crusted Oysters (regularly $18) during happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m.
Hugo's
, 1600 Westheimer
Hit chef-owner Hugo Ortega’s namesake to slurp $1 raw oysters and $2 roasted oysters.
click to enlarge
Loch Bar
Oysters come chilled, grilled and fried at River Oaks District seafood tavern Loch Bar.
Photo by Duc Hoang
, 4444 Westheimer
Hit this River Oaks District seafood tavern for $2 oyster shooters and $5 Vesper martinis with the purchase of a dozen oysters all day long.
Marmo
, 888 Westheimer
The posh Montrose Collective spot offers $2 East Coast Oysters served with Calabrian chili mignonette during happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m.
Ouzo Bay
, 4444 Westheimer
Check out Loch Bar sibling establishment Ouzo Bay for $5 bubbles with the purchase of a Duo of Oysters.
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House
, 113 6th
Hit the San Leon oyster house (owned by second gen oysterman Raz Hallili of Prestige Oysters) for a special 50-cent chilled oyster happy hour from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Pier 6 is also offering a special Belvedere Bloody Mary oyster shooter, garnished with cucumber lime relish, for $10.
URBE
, 1101 Uptown Park
The street food kitchen will offer roasted or raw oysters for $2 a pop (the raw oysters come topped with shrimp).
Xochi
, 1777
Located inside the Marriott Marquis Houston, this Oaxacan spot from chef Hugo Ortega will offer $1 raw oysters and $2 roasted oysters in honor of the day.