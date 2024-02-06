Houston Restaurants and Bars Are Offering Catering and To-Go Options for Super Bowl Sunday

2024 Super Bowl Catering and To-GoB&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington
B&B Butchers' Game Day Grub menu features TX Burger and Wagyu Hot Dog Boxes, Grilling Packages, Hors d’oeuvres, Charcuterie and more. Order for Super Bowl Sunday pick-up with a 24-hour notice.
Bayou Heights Bier Garten, 3905 Washington
Game Day catering options include half (feeds 10) and full (feeds 20) trays of Alabama white sauce wings, chicharrones, chopped beef sliders and more. Order by February 8 by calling 713-862-4940 for pickup Sunday, February 11 between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.
Candente, 4306 Yoakum
Elevate your Super Bowl festivities with the Fajita Feast Bulk To-Go Menu, available from one-pound combos for five people ($99) up to ten-pound orders that feed up to 50 people ($999).
Cyclone Anaya’s, multiple locations
Cyclone Anaya’s "Big Game To-Go" special is designed to cater to groups of 10 for $195. The combo Fajita Package includes chips and salsa, tortillas, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice and beans, guacamole or queso and mini tres leches or flan cup. You can add Margaritas by the half-gallon ($40) or a gallon ($60).
Dish Society, multiple locations
Dish Society's catering menu includes options like BBQ Brisket Sliders, Texas Hot Chicken Sammies, 44 Farms Chimichurri Steak Tacos, Fried Gouda Grit Balls, chips and onion dip, sides and salads, and more. Note: Dish Society locations close at 7 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday.
Feges BBQ, 3 Greenway Plaza, 8217 Long Point
Pre-order your Super Bowl favorites for game-day pick-up, including take-and-bake brisket queso, heat-and-serve wings and the Feges Texas Trinity of brisket, pork ribs and sausage.
FM Kitchen & Bar, 1112 Shepherd
Place your pre-order for wings by the tray, smash burger slider packs and more through Wednesday, February 7 by calling 832-804-6006.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, multiple locations
Order Baja-inspired party trays including the Chips & Salsa Tray, Chips & Guacamole Tray, Chips & Queso Tray and Fuzzy’s Fun Tray (featuring all three dips); plus a B.Y.O. (Build Your Own) Taco Bar, Fajita Bar and Nacho Bar. A minimum of 10 people is required for each catering order. A 24-hour notice is required for online orders; same-day orders can be placed by calling your nearest location.
Heights Bier Garten, 1433 North Shepherd
Game Day catering options include half (feeds 10) and full (feeds 20) trays of fries, pretzels, chicharrones, cheeseburgers and more. Order by February 8 by calling 713-862-4940 for pickup Sunday, February 11 between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.
JŪN, 420 East 20th
The buzzy restaurant will be offering to-go packs of wings by the one and two dozen; charcuterie boards with cured meats, housemade jam and pickles, crackers and seasonal fruit crudités boxes; buffalo wing chicken dip; and Michelada Mix with a six-pack of Modelo beer, JUN michelada mix and a chili rim.
Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen Restaurant, 1743 Post Oak
Order K&Z’s three-foot Football Hero ($239.40), which feeds 9-12 and comes stuffed with a choice of five meats – roast beef, roast turkey, pastrami and salami to corned beef, turkey pastrami or tongue – along with a choice of toppings and cheese. Each order comes with potato salad, condiments, cole slaw and a pickle relish tray. Other Game Day options range from meat platters to noshes and nibbles like franks in a blanket. All orders must be placed no later than Thursday, February 8.
Kolache Shoppe, multiple locations
Kolache Pcks are available for preorder, with a selection of sweet or savory Texas-Czech pastries. Place orders online or call your preferred location (note: Greenway Shoppe is closed on Super Bowl Sunday) with 24-hour notice to ensure your selections are available. Delivery requires a $100 minimum order and fees vary.
Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette, 963 Bunker Hill, 4224 San Felipe
Liberty’s Superbowl Package Togo ($85, feeds 4-6) features Boursin French Onion Dip with Herbed Crostinis, J&B Tacos, Truffle Sliders and Roasted Beet Hummus with Truffle Taro Chips.
LORO, 1001 West 11th
Pre-order LORO's Big Game Bites or Big Game Menu to-go online by February 8 for hot and ready pick up on February 11. The Big Game Bites (serves 4-6) include 20 packs of smoked wings with hot sauce and miso blue cheese ($35), smoked baby back Duroc pork ribs available by the half ($16.75) and full ($33.50) rack and more. The Big Game Bundle (serves 6-8) is $160 and features smoked wings, a full rack of smoked baby back Duroc pork ribs, chicken karaage, sesame rice noodles, Thai chips & dip and oak grilled edamame.
Lotus Seafood, multiple locations
The cult favorite is offering limited-time Seafood Pans for the Super Bowl, filled with wings, shrimp and fish, crab clusters, crack sauce and more.
Mandito's Tex-Mex, 5101 Bellaire
Choose from a variety of Fiesta Boxes including the Enchilada Fiesta Box, Taco Fiesta Box, Fajita Fiesta Box and World-Famous Burrito-Bowl Fiesta Box. Each Fiesta Box serves 8-10 people and ranges in price from $75 to $120 and can be paired with frozen or on the rocks margaritas by the gallon.
Maximo Canteen, 6119 Edloe
Get a sneak peek of the new Maximo coming this spring via Local Foods. Folks can order nachos, taco packs, chips and dips and more online by Wednesday, February 7 through the Local Foods website.
Molina’s Cantina, 7901 Westheimer, 3801Bellaire, 6300 FM 1463
Molina’s fajita packs are choice Game Day fixin's alongside house favorites like Jose’s Dip, crispy taquitos and Nancy Ames Nachos, as well as Molina’s Margaritas by the gallon. The earlier the better, but at least 24-hour advance notice is requested.
Moxies, 5000 Westheimer
Moxie’s gas Game Day features from freshly smashed guacamole and loaded poutine to one-pound cheese nachos, plus local crafts, underdog and hometeam shots, and games with prizes including a 55” TV, AirPods and gift card giveaways.
Rosie Cannonball, 1620 Westheimer
Order family packs for 4-6 ($140), 6-8 ($195) or 8-10 ($260), including awesome stuff like cacio e pepe pizza, cavatelli ala Bolognese, blistered bean salad, chocolate chip cookies and gelato by the pint.
Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway
Malaysian party trays feature house favorites, from flaky roti canai with curry dip and satay skewers to stir-fried noodles and veggies, sizzling egg tofu, salt and pepper calamari and award-winning beef rendang. Available by the half or full tray for takeaway or delivery.
The Pit Room, 1201 Richmond
Game Day catering options include two meat ($20.50), three meat ($22.50) or four meat ($24.50) bbq varieties, each with your choice of two homemade sides, barbeque sauce, homemade pickles, jalapenos, onions, white bread and paper dining utensils.
Pizaro’s, 1177 Katy Freeway, 1000 West Gray
Customers can enjoy 10-percent off their order when they pre-order for the big game and use code PREGAME. Call your preferred location or order online and choose “scheduled pick up” or “delivery” for February 11 at checkout.
State Fare Kitchen & Bar, 947 Gessner, 15930 City Walk, 1900 Hughes Landing
State Fare Party Box ($55, serves 4-6) includes Frito Pie with Texas chili, housemade pickle dip and bbq chips, and guacamole and tortilla chips.
Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge
Fans can order a special to-go menu for Super Bowl Sunday, with variety of Tex-Mex specialties, including enchiladas, fajitas, tamales, sides and margaritas. Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance by calling either location.
Taco Cabana, multiple locations
Taco Cabana’s Touchdown Bundle features TC signature chicken flautas, chocolate chimmis, a gallon frozen lime margaritas and more, available for order online, via the MYTC! app or by calling 1-855-4MY-Taco.
Underbelly Burger, 2520 Airline
Underbelly Burger is offering gameday boxes ($40-$200), with options from bacon sausage hot dogs and chicken sandwiches to Angus burgers and sidewinder fries. The deadline to preorder is Thursday, February 8.
Willie’s Grill & Icehouse, multiple locations
Preorder SuperBoil Week Party Packs ToGo are available all week and include the Cajun Party Bundle (Includes Willie’s famous wings, five pounds of crawfish, housemade boudin balls, chips and queso and a gallon of tea; feeds 6) for $99, and the Big Game Bundle (Willie’s famous wings, housemade brisket mac and cheese balls, chips and queso and a gallon of tea; feeds 6) for $59.