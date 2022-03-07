This Week in Houston Food Events: BOGO Meatballs and All Things Truffle

Monday, March 7
Truffle Masters at C. Baldwin HotelThe annual celebration of all things black truffle, Truffle Masters, will go down from 7 to 10 p.m. at the C. Baldwin Hotel, 400 Dallas. Hosted by premier Houston-based luxury food importer and distributor DR Delicacy, the event is set to feature the city’s top chefs and eateries preparing truffle dishes to be sampled by attendees while raising funds for the Texas Food & Wine Alliance. The rockstar chef lineup includes Luis Roger (BCN Taste & Tradition), Willet Feng (burger-chan), Niki Vongthong (Hidden Omakase), Teddy Lopez (Killen’s STQ), Austin Simmons (TRIS) and more. VIP tickets are $295 each, and Patron VIP tickets are $395 (including valet parking and a VIP Pre-Party from 6 to 7 p.m.).
Tuesday, March 8
Let's Talk Womxn at CaracolIn celebration of International Women’s Day, a collaboration of women restaurateurs will join together to host the Let's Talk Womxn event at Caracol, 2200 Post Oak. From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., guests can join co-hosts Tracy Vaught of H Town Restaurant Group, Alli Jarrett of Harold’s and Sharon Haynes of Tacos A Go Go for a special evening featuring gourmet tasting stations, power women cocktails and live DJ music. Cost is $100 per person.
40 Year Anniversary Volunteer Day Celebration at Houston Food BankCelebrating 40 years of serving Greater Houston and 18 counties in southeast Texas (and over 1.9 billion pounds of food distributed to those in need), Houston Food Bank will have various events throughout the year, including a special volunteer day celebration on Tuesday, March 8 featuring a special welcome from the organization’s President/CEO Brian Green, a snow cone truck provided by the Houston Texans, QR code tours of the facility, trivia games and giveaways, and a photo booth. In addition, thanks to a small group of special donors, online gifts made between March 1-8, 2022 can double, up to $125,000.
Wednesday, March 9
Buy One Give Back Campaign at Russo’s New York Pizzeria & Italian KitchenIn honor of National Meatball Day (March 9), Russo's is partnering with Ronald McDonald House Houston for a special give back initiative, running Wednesday, March 9 through Wednesday, March 16. For every meatball sandwich purchased, Russo’s New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen will donate $2 back to Ronald McDonald House Houston’s JoyFULL Eats program. All Russo's locations nationwide will be participating.
Thursday, March 10
Chef-curated wine dinner at Fogo de ChãoFogo de Chão, 8250 Westheimer, will host an exclusive wine dinner featuring wines from VIK and a four-course experience beginning at 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy Fogo’s Market Table with cuts of Wagyu, all paired with premium wines from South America.
Friday, March 11
From Fish Friday specials and top-notch fish sandwiches to meat-free menus featuring seafood and vegetarian options, check out our Fish Friday: Lent Dining Guide to find restaurants offering meatless eats this Lenten season.
Saturday, March 12
Tex-Mex Essentials Cooking Class at Sylvia’s Enchilada KitchenFrom 1 to 4 p.m., chef-owner Sylvia Casares will teach a class her step-by-step ways to making flour tortillas, carne guisada, charro beans, guisado beans and chili piquin salsa, plus the secrets for making her signature refried beans. The class is $70 per person and will be held at the Sylvia’s 1140 Eldridge
Guest Chef Takeover at Feges BBQ Spring BranchFeges BBQ, 8217 Long Point, is hosting its first guest chef takeover, featuring Aki Kinnunen from one of Finland's only Texas BBQ joints, Miller's BBQ. Guests can dine on Texas Wagyu two ways with forest flavors and bone marrow sauce, foie gras, winter truffles and some of Kinnunen’s favorite items from his mom's garden in Finland. The dish will be available on March 12 from 5 to 9pm, in addition to the regular menu, and can be pre-ordered to guarantee availability.
All month long
Women’s History Month at Central MarketIn celebration of Women’s History Month, Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, has curated a diverse collection of female-owned products from around the globe including wines, gourmet chocolates, meats, grocery items and more. The top-rated items will be showcased at all Central Market locations from Wednesday, March 2 through Tuesday, March 29, and beyond.
Charity Prix Fixe Menu at Etoile Cuisine et BarThis March, Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, is offering two special prix fixe options (a $65 dinner menu with $7 to charity; and $36 weekend brunch menu with $4 donated) to help raise funds for The Beacon, a downtown hub of services for individuals experiencing homelessness.
Come and Drink It TX at Phat EateryThis March, Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial, is participating in Texas Restaurant Association’s Come and Drink It TX, a month-long campaign to benefit the Texas Restaurant Foundation inspired by Texas Independence Day with the goal of reinvigorating business for Texas bars and restaurants. Marvin He has created four sake cocktails and $3 of proceeds from each drink will be donated to TRF. Sip delights from the Chocolate Heaven with Shuchiko Bai Nigori sake, evaporated milk and a chocolate drizzle to the Floral Pineapple with Shuchiko Bai Nigori and pineapple sakes, ginger flower, pineapple, lemon, simple syrup and coconut soda.
Dublin-Inspired Pub Pop-Up at Reserve 101Reserve 101, 1201 Caroline, will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a pop-up pub experience through March 31. Pop by to enjoy a taste of Dublin’s pub culture, featuring Teeling Whiskey cocktails and its lineup of award-winning Irish whiskeys.
Spring break specials at Tobiuo Sushi & BarDuring Spring Break 2022, Tobiuo Sushi & Bar, 23501 Cinco Ranch, is offering teachers and school faculty 10 percent off their meal with a valid school ID. The discount is offered March 1-31.
New and ongoing specials