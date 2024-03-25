Navigation
Restaurant News

This Week in Houston Food Events: Crawfish Ramen Returns for a Limited Time

March 25, 2024 4:00AM

Crawen, or crawfish ramen, is back at Ramen Tatsu-Ya for the first time since 2019.
Crawen, or crawfish ramen, is back at Ramen Tatsu-Ya for the first time since 2019. Photo by Carla Gomez
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, March 25

Anti Burger Club at burger-chan

Chef Willet Feng invites guests to his tenth Anti Burger Club, along with chef Stephen Perez at burger-chan, 5353 West Alabama. The special dinner will feature itameshi, or Italian food with Japanese touches—think caprese sushi rolls, tagliatelle with miso bolognese and black sesame panna cotta, plus lesser-known Italian beers and wines to pair. Food will be available for dine-in and takeout from 5 to 8 p.m. with no reservations or tickets required.

Wine and Dine Tasting with Top Chef’s Jo Chan at Jūn

Jūn, 420 East 20th, will host chef-owner Evelyn Garcia’s fellow Top Chef alum Jo Chan of Autin’s Bureau De Poste for a special six-course Wine and Dine tasting. Chan will collaborate with Jūn chefs Garcia and Henry Lu. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for cocktails, with dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m. Seats are $135 per person.

Tuesday-Wednesday
Bar Pop-Up at Four Seasons Hotel Houston
Four Seasons Hotel Houston, 1300 Lamar, will host award-winning NYC cocktail bar Employees Only for a special pop-up at its speakeasy bar and lounge, Bandista, for two special nights. Featuring five Employees Only house cocktails, the pop-up will take place from 5 p.m. to midnight both evenings. Reservations are required for 90-minute seatings on this special evening, benefitting Camp H-Town.

Wednesday, March 27

CultureMap Tastemaker Awards at Silver Street Studios

The CultureMap Tastemaker Awards will celebrate Houston’s finest food and beverage industry professionals, as selected by their peers, held at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards, at 7 p.m. (6 p.m. VIP). Guests can catch the awards ceremony and mingle with the nominees while enjoying local bites and drinks. Tickets are $60 for general admission and $125 for VIP. x

Whiskey Wednesdays at Aiko

In celebration of International Whiskey Day, Aiko, 1902 Washington, is hosting Whiskey Wednesday from 5 to 10 p.m. Enjoy Japanese Whiskey Flights ($50), with four 1-ounce pours of Suntory AO, Suntory Hibiki Harmony, Suntory Hakushu 12 and Suntory Yamazaki 12; plus $8 chicken karaage and $10 caviar. With every flight purchased, guests will be entered into a drawing to win a $200 gift card with the winner chosen at the end of the night.

Smith Devereux Wine Dinner at Mutiny Wine Room

Mutiny Wine Room, 1124 Usener, will host a luxury Smith Devereux Wine Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Cost for the four-course, wine-paired meal is $150 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

Thursday, March 28

Bourbon Dinner at Ouisie’s Table

Houston’s 50-year old restaurant Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, will host a Bourbon Dinner at 6:30 p.m. The evening will kick off with passed appetizers and the famed French 95 cocktail, followed by four courses paired to a bourbon cocktail and neat sip of the bourbon being used. Cost is $89 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required by calling 713-528-2264.

Thursday–Friday

Madonna Pre-Concert Headquarters Party at a'Bouzy

Madonna fans and concert goers can head to a’Bouzy, 2300 Westheimer, for a pregame event on both nights of the Queen of Pop’s concert. From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. each night, fans can expect jam to Madonna hits and enjoy drink like the Material Girl Mimosa and Espresso Yourself Martini, Moet Champagne specials, costume contests with prizes and themed food specials from La Isla Bonita Ceviche and Dress You Up Street Tacos.

Saturday, March 30

3rd Annual Easter Party at Feges BBQ Spring Branch

Feges BBQ, 8217 Long Point, will host its 3rd Annual Easter Party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Spring Branch location. Perfect for families, guests can enjoy an Easter egg hunt for the kiddos, pictures with the Easter Bunny, face painting, balloon animals, Easter crafts and more. Easter egg hunt starts at 11 a.m.
Sazon Latin Food Festival at Karbach Brewery
Folks can get a taste of Latin flavors at the Sazon Latin Food Festival, held at Karbach Brewery, 2032 Karbach, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturda. Expect Latin food vendors, Karbach brews, live music and fun. The event is free to attend.

Sunday, March 31

2024 Easter Sunday Brunch Guide

Check out our 2024 Easter Sunday Brunch in Houston Dining Guide to find the Houston restaurants making Easter special with classic plates and morning cocktails, egg hunts, live jazz, family-friendly brunch buffets, prix fixe affairs and more.

Easter Sunday Funday at Eight Row Flint Heights

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, will celebrate Easter from 2 to 4 p.m. at its Heights location, offering cocktail specials, pet portraits with the Easter Bunny and an adult Easter egg hunt.

All month long

Women’s History Month

This March, over a dozen up-and-coming female bartenders and Houston industry professionals have teamed up to celebrate Women’s History Month, creating inspired cocktails with a portion of proceeds donated to their charitable group of choice. Find the inspired drinks at Bayou Heights Bier Garten, Better Luck Tomorrow, Double Trouble, Josephine’s Gulf Coast Tradition, Little Dipper, Off The Record, Poison Girl, Potente, Riel, Rosewater, Soma Sushi, Trez Art and Wine Bistro and Two Headed Dog.
Tacos A Go Go and Greek cafe Kriti Kitchen have collaborated on a special menu item during National Women’s History Month, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting local service industry charity I'll Have What She's Having. Available at all five Tacos A Go Go locations throughout March, the limited-edition Lamb Barbacoa Gyro Taco features lamb barbacoa, tzatziki sauce, feta cheese, chopped scallions, crispy potato sticks and pickled red onions.

Southern Smoke Special at Vinny’s

Vinny’s, 1201 Saint Emanuel, March pizza series partner is hospitality industry nonprofit Southern Smoke, with the “Southern Smoke Special” pizza available all month long. Crafted by Vinny’s executive chef Paul Lewis and Southern Smoke’s Chris Shepherd, the special pie features pepperoni, mesquite grilled portobello and jalapeño peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella and cracked black pepper. Get it by the sslice ($5.25) and whole pies ($28) for dine-in, pickup or delivery via DoorDash. The pizza shop will also offer a special collaboration for Dynamo fanatics, The #Hustlin4More, featuring Mexican chorizo, queso blanco, chiles toreados and mesquite grilled red onions, available now through March.

New and ongoing specials

Ramadan at Burger Bodega

From now until the end of Ramadan (April 9), Burger Bodega, 4520 Washington, will serve a post-sundown menu featuring cheeseburger samosas and a rose sharbat shake, available from 7:30 p.m. until close. For those celebrating Ramadan, Burger Bodega will also be open late at night on Fridays and Saturdays until 3 a.m.

Crawmen at Ramen Tatsu-Ya

For the first time since 2019, Ramen Tatsu-Ya, 1722 California, is bringing back Crawmen ($17), its signature crawfish-meets-ramen dish. Available March 25–April 21, the dish features spicy crawfish tonkotsu broth, andouille sausage, “bayou butter,” corn, peppers, and ajitama ( marinated, soft-boiled egg). 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
