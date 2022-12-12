This Week in Houston Food Events: Get Your Hanukkah Orders In

Wednesday, December 14
Women Winemaker Wine Flights at Camerata
Camerata, 1830 Westheimer, general manager and wine sommelier Elyse Wilson will be offering an
evening of wine flights featuring Women Winemakers of the Southern Hemisphere. The wine adventure will be from 4 p.m. until closing and will offer three exceptional winemakers representing Australia, Argentina and South Africa. Each flight will include three wines from each producer. In addition, the wines will be available by the glass and can also be purchased by the bottle (on the flight night only) for later pickup. Prices vary.
National Bouillabaisse Day at Etoile Cuisine et BarAt Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, executive chef and owner Chef Philippe Verpiand will be serving his own special bouillabaisse — made with shrimp, fresh-caught snapper, sea bass and mussels accompanied by an aioli crostini — as an off menu special available at lunch for $28 and at dinner for $40.
Holiday Cocktail Class at Lyric MarketGuests are invited to get prepped for winter gatherings with a holiday mixology class from Rhapsody bar manager Andy Charlton, held at 7 p.m. at Lyric Market, 411 Smith. Learn how to make crowd-pleasers, including a classic Hot Toddy as well as two seasonal drinks from the Rhapsody Bar team, the Poinsettia and Season’s Greetings. Tickets are $40/person. To register please email Ryan Overman at [email protected] or call 713-405-1391.
Saturday, December 17
A Very Feges Christmas at Feges BBQ Spring BranchFeges BBQ invites guests to join the crew for A Very Feges Christmas, its second annual Christmas celebration held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at its Spring Branch location, 8217 Long Point. The day will feature plenty of tasty bbq, plus photos with Santa from 6 to 7 p.m. followed by a special reading of The Night Before Christmas, holiday drink and menu specials, and Elf screening on the big screens starting at 5:30 p.m.
Tequila and Wine Dinner at Alicia’s SpringAlicia’s Mexican Grille has brought back its popular tequila and wine dinner series at all Alicia’s locations, starting with a welcome cocktail followed by three classic holiday courses with a Tex-Mex twist–butternut squash soup paired with a spice sour cocktail, 1855-certified outside skirt steak and veggie stuffed poblano pepper with a Napa Cellars cabernet sauvignon, and pumpkin roulade paired with Tres Agave Anejo-infused wassail. The next dinner will take plate at Alicia’s Spring, 20920 Kuykendahl. All Alicia’s tequila and wine dinners are at 7 pm for $94.95 per person plus tax and gratuity.
Tamale Class at Sylvia’s Enchilada KitchenSylvia Casares, James Beard Award nominee and owner of Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, will offer her last pre-Christmas class on the Ancient Art of Making Tamales from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Eldridge location, 1140 Eldridge, this Saturday. Cost is $75 per person and includes all the materials and your tamale meal.
Kids Eat Free All Month at Dish SocietyNormally priced at $7 each and free every Tuesday with the purchase of a regular entree, Dish Society will offer free kids meals every day of the week through the month of December. Choose from meals like French Toast Bites, Kid’s Chicken Biscuit or Grilled Chicken Strips.
Miracle Pop-Up barsCult favorite holiday-themed cocktail pop-up Miracle is back in Houston, running now through Saturday, December 31. This year, participating bars will be featuring an array of new cheery cocktails like the Grandma Got Runover by A T-Rex, Island of Misfit Toys and Ruldolph’s Rum Rhapsody; and local participating bars include Miracle at Johnny’s Gold Brick, Miracle at Winnie’s and Miracle at Galveston’s Daiquiri Time Out.
The Nutcracker Pizza at Vinny’sTo celebrate Houston’s beloved The Nutcracker show season, four dancers from the Houston Ballet and Agricole Hospitality’s EaDo pizzeria Vinny’s have partnered on two artisan pizzas available through Saturday, December 31. The themed pizzas are available for dine-in, takeout, or delivery, offered by the slice or by the pie. Guests can vote for their favorite and the winning pie will be announced in the New Year, with a portion of proceeds going to the Lauren Anderson Young Dancer Scholarship Fund, which supports artists that reflect the rich diversity that shapes Houston as a community. Team Nutcracker’s pizza, titled “Lucid Dreamz" features sweet onion sauce, mozzarella, tea smoked pork loin, baby spinach, Fatback bacon, TX pecans and coffee bbq glaze. Team Rat Queen’s pizza, titled “Seven Gold Crowns” offers a cheesy vegetarian delight with sweet potato puree, gold cheddar and provolone, mesquite smoked broccoli, red onion, spiced pecans and a walnut pesto drizzle. https://www.agricolehospitality.com/vinnys
New and ongoing specials
Hanukkah specialsThe eight days and nights of Hanukkah begin at sundown, Sunday, December 18, and Kenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak, is ready to help you celebrate, offering Hanukkah and Festival of Lights menus (plus a la carte items) available to order in advance for pickup or nationwide shipping. Highlights include latkes, stuffed cabbage, brisket, kasha varnishkas, fried kreplach and sweet noodle kugel, glazed salmon, hummus and matbucha, and a variety of cakes, cookies and pies. All orders must be made at least 48 hours in advance.
The team at New York Deli & Coffee Shop, 9724 Hillcroft, and Houston Catering Concepts is offering Hanukkah packages and specials, and New York Deli and Bagel Shop Bakery will be giving away dreidels and gelt to children that visit the restaurants during the holiday. Those looking for catering can check out the Hanukkah Nosh Package (serves 5 for $100), which includes two Quarts of Chicken Soup, five Matzo Balls, one Roasted Chicken Cut and more. The Hanukkah L’Chaim Package serves serve for $165 and features Butternut Squash Soup, Ginger Teriyaki Salmon Grilled Asparagus, Mini Potato Latkes w/ Applesauce and Sour Cream and more. Rounding out the meal package options is the Hanukkah Deli Spread that serves ten for $225 and includes Corned Beef, Pastrami, Turkey, Roast Beef, and Salami on Assorted Breads, Potato Salad and Coleslaw, and a Hummus Tray Served with Pita Bread, among other delights. Catering orders can be placed online.
Seasonal specialsTiff’s Treats Santa Pack is available starting December 10. The warm half-dozen boxes come with a blank gift card to leave your own note for Santa. The Texas-born cookie company also offers custom gifting bundles, including the co-founders of Tiff’s Treats Tiffany and Leon Chen’s best-selling book “It’s Not Just Cookies” and Tiff’s Treats and Kendra Scott’s exclusive Muriel Earring collection. Texans also have the exclusive opportunity to add an El Arroyo ornament reading “in a world where you can be anything, be kind” to any warm cookie delivery placed at a Texas store for $18 each.
Tacodeli, 1902 Washington, will offer its festive Chile En Nogada and Spiked Horchata for the holiday season this year. The Spiked Horchata is available for dine-in or to-go in a 16-ounce or 64-ounce container. Both items are available through December 23.