This Week in Houston Food Events: Half-Off Tacos and the Return of Foodie Fundraiser Southern Smoke

Tuesday, October 1
National Taco Day at Fish Company TacoDown in Galveston, the newly reopened Fish Company Taco, 1914 23rd, will offer half-priced tacos and drinks from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this National Taco Day. Score $3.50 a pop fish or shrimp tacos, from the nuon mam kissed Viet taco to the pimiento cheese-loaded Dirty South.
Wednesday–Thursday
A Taste of Switzerland in Houston” at Le JardinierLe Jardinier, 5500 Main, invites guests to experience “A Taste of Switzerland in Houston” with The Bastion Collection’s acclaimed chefs, Olivier Jean and Felipe Botero on Wednesday, October 2 and Thursday, October 3. Enjoy a four-course lunch ($95) or a five-course jazz dinner ($205) celebrating Swiss and French specialties, with menu features including poached shrimp, Gruyère cheese soufflé with pumpkin veloute, Atlantic cod with pumpkin seed romesco, aged striploin and kirschtorte with toasted almond meringue and vanilla cream. Reservations are available on Resy and OpenTable.
Thursday, October 3
Jada Vineyard California Wine Dinner at Ouisie’s TableOuisie’s Table Restaurant & Gardens, 3939 San Felipe, will host a Jada Vineyard California Wine Dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m. Features include a wild boar tenderloin hors d’oeuvres, salmon tartare, roasted dover sole, veal osso buco and artisan cheese and fruit. Cost is $139 per person plus tax and gratuity.
Friday, October 4
National Taco Day at TacodeliTacodeli, 1902 Washington, 1715 Post Oak will feature the fan-favorite Otto tacos for just $2.25. Now available all day, the taco is stuffed with with organic refried black beans, double bacon, avocado and jack cheese.
Saturday, October 5
Southern Smoke Festival at Discovery GreenThis year’s Southern Smoke Festival and fundraiser is set to be as epic as ever. Held at Discovery Green from 4 (3 p.m. VIP) to 8 p.m., guests can enjoy bites from 70+ chefs from around the nation, including crispy duck wings agrodolce from Coltivare’s Ryan Pera, XO Shrimp Yaki from Top Chef contestant and B’tween Sandich Co. owner Michelle Wallace, and more; plus wine and cocktail experiences and cooking demos from chefs including Suerte executive chef Fermín Núñez and Milk Bar’s Christina Tosi. General admission tickets are $225.
All month long
Authentic Japanese Sushi ShowcaseThe Japan Rice Export Association and the Japan Farmed Fish Export Association are partnering with five local restaurants throughout October to showcase fish and rice sourced directly from Japan. Aya Sush, KA Sushi, NEO, Izakaya Ten and Kira will offer limited-time, special menus featuring Japanese rice, buri (yellowtail) and madai (red sea bream) October 1–31. The month-long partnership will kick off with a tasting event at KA Sushi, 1901 North Shepherd, on Wednesday, October 2 from 5 to 10 p.m; followed by a two-day sushi-tasting event at Seiwa Market, 1801 South Dairy Ashford on Friday, October 4 and Sunday, October 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
New and ongoing specials
OktoberfestOktoberfest is back and a slew of Houston's favorite watering holes and restaurants are getting in on the action, with German biers and brats, live music and markets, and fun from Dachshund racing to stein hoisting competitions. Check out our Oktoberfest Guide to find out where to celebrate in Houston this year.
State Fair of TexasFlying Fish, 1815 North Durham, pays homage to “Big Tex” and the State Fair of Texas with menu specials from September 27 through October 20. Highlights include Larry’s Deep Fried Banana Pudding, Nashville Hot Sandwiches with fried catfish filetes or fried chicken breast and Alligator Queso. Drive.
Rodeo Goat, 2105 Dallas, is tipping its cowboy hat to the State Fair of Texas, bringing back its over-the-top “Big Tex” burger, available September 27 through October 20 and featuring a 44 Farms all-beef patty, chicken fried mashed potato cake, bacon, fried onion ring and chorizo gravy for $13.49. Guests can also enjoy seasonal Pumpkin Spice Goat Balls, deep-fried, cheesecake-filled balls coated in pumpkin spice and served with mascarpone dip.