This Week in Houston Food Events: Catch the Hatch Chile While You Can

Tuesday, September 12
Grand Opening at Tumble 22Austin-based chicken joint Tumble 22 will celebrate the Grand Opening of its newest location at 1017 Houston. Serving up Texas hot chicken in the form of sandwiches, bone-in pieces and tenders, plus stiff drinks, homemade pie and more, all profits from its grand opening day will be divided between the Memorial Hermann Foundation and Fresh Arts, and there will also be a raffle to win free chicken for a year, a coloring contest for kids utilizing a coloring sheet from Fresh Arts and other fun surprises and free samples.
Wine Dinner at RomaRoma, 2347 University, will host an immersive wine dinner on Tuesday, September 12 at 7 p.m., highlighting three renowned wineries: Michele Chiarlo, Villa Matilde and Castello di Titignano. Cost is $99 per guest. Call 713-664-7581 to reserve.
Wednesday, September 13 (ongoing through September 26)
Passport Portugal at Central MarketPassport returns to Central Market with a journey through Portugal on September 13 – 26. The grocer’s buyers have scoured the country, from the Douro River Valley to the Alentejo Plains, to bring authentic Portuguese flavors to its shelves, from wines, cheeses and coffees to pastries, produce, proteins and more.
Thursday, September 14
Iron Bartender at Lyric MarketHouston’s premier bartender competition Iron Bartender will host the Finals at Lyric Market Bar beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $200 and include a five-course dinner prepared by guest chefs with cocktail pairing presented by the Iron Bartender competitors, and guests can cast their votes for the People’s Choice Award.
The Insatiable Glass & Live Jazz at Ouisie’s Table Restaurant & GardensOuisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, continues its summer jazz and wine series, featuring live jazz from 6 to 9 p.m. along with its Insatiable Glass promotion. For $35 plus the purchase of any main course from the restaurant’s menu, a guest may take part in the endless wine sampling.
Friday, September 15
Reserve 101 x Still Austin Single Barrel Release PartyReserve 101, 1201 Caroline, is celebrating the release of its newest exclusive barrel, Still Austin Cask Strength, with a private tasting party featuring flights, a welcome cocktail and light bites. Tickets are $40 and the fun runs from 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, September 16
Viet Cultural Fest at NRG CenterThe annual Viet Cultural Fest will go down at NRG Center, 1 NRG Park, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., offering Houstonians the chance to experience the richness of Vietnamese culture via entertainment, traditional games and authentic Vietnamese cuisine. Tickets are $10 presale and $15 at the door.
All month long
Hunger Action MonthSeptember is Hunger Action Month at the Houston Food Bank, with this year’s theme being a “Change for Better Lives.” Special activities and events are planned throughout the month, including a Hunger Action Month Kick-Off Press Conference and Orange Volunteer Shift on September 1, month-long SNAP Challenge, advocacy themed volunteering on Hunger Action Day (September 15) and more.
Enchilada of the Month at Sylvia’s Enchilada KitchenSylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge, will debut the Texcoco Enchilada — a spicy beef enchilada topped with chile de arbol red sauce, fresh chopped onions and cheese — for the month of September. The dish runs $17.95 plus tax and gratuity and includes rice and beans or a salad.
New and ongoing specials
Fresh Corn Tamales at Hugo’sThe seasonal favorite fresh corn tamales are returning to Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, beginning Friday, September 1 and available through September. Made with fresh corn masa, they come two to an order with tomatillo-serrano salsa, crema fresca and housemade queso fresco for $12.
Cracker Thin Pizza at Pizaro’sPizaro’s, 11177 Katy Freeway, 1000 West Gray, is offering its Cracker Thin Pizza now through September 14. The Midwest style 14" pizzas are super thin and crispy, offered with “Build your Own” options at both locations.
Hatch Chili Miso Returns to Ramen Tatsu-YaFans can stop by Ramen Tatsu-Ya, 1722 California, through mid-September to catch a returning fan–favorite, Hatch Chili Miso. The rich, smoky ramen dish features fried chashu pork alongside hatch chile in three formats: wok-fried, powdered and infused into the broth.
Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur SpecialsThe Jewish holidays are coming up in September, and Houston Catering Concepts is here to help locals celebrate. Rosh Hashanah pre-orders are due by Friday, September 8 for pickup on Friday, September 15 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; while Yom Kippur orders should be placed by September 18 for pickup on Sunday, September 24 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The menus feature bread and schmears, salads, blintzes, brisket, chicken soup, honey cake and more.
Hamsa, 5555 Morningside, will celebrate the Jewish New Year with a tasty spread, with orders open Friday, September 1 through Tuesday, September 12 at 5 p.m. (customers can pick up their orders on Friday, September 15). Options include salatim, challah, hummus, braised lamb shank, Israeli salad, orange cake and more.
Kenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak, has created menus for the Jewish holidays as well, including a la carte options or a prix-fixe Erev Yom Tov menu for Rosh Hashana featuring delights like matzo balls, apricot roasted chickens, stuffed cabbages, and kugels ($239, feeds up to six). All Rosh Hashanah orders must be placed by Friday, September 8 and picked up between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, September 15. Yom Kippur package and ala-carte menus with an order deadline on Monday, September 18.