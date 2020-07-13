This Week in Houston Food Events: Dine Out or In During Houston Black Restaurant Week

Though social distancing is in effect and bars are closed for in-house services, the ever-strong Houston food community continues to truck on. This week, you can support black-owned restaurants during Houston Black Restaurant Weeks,

All week long

Black Restaurant Week

With its mission is to feed and fuel the cultural famine (especially with an emphasis on reviving and saving the black restaurant industry during the COVID-19 pandemic) and educate consumers on the abundance of cultural cuisines, Black Restaurant Weeks Houston will be the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisine now through Sunday, July 19. Guests are invited to dine at one of the participating restaurants offering a special Black Restaurant Week menu—including favorites like Fainmouse BBQ, Houston This Is It Soul Food, Ray’s Real Pit BBQ Shack, Craft Burger and Lucille’s.

Tuesday, July 14

Bastille Day Package at a’Bouzy

This Bastille Day (Tuesday, July 14), you can send a “Saber & Sweets” package from a’Bouzy, which includes delivery of bottle of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut NV, instructions/supervision to saber, four chocolate covered strawberries, two Veuve Clicquot champagne flutes and two Veuve Clicquot handkerchiefs for $69. Pre-order by calling 713-722-6899.

Friday, July 17

Wine and Cheese Tastings at Weights + Measures

Each Friday from 5 to 7 p.m., Weights + Measures, 2808 Caroline, will feature different wines and cheeses along with a fun, interactive chat about the regions they originate from. Cost is $20 for four two-ounce tasting portions of wine and a small cheese buffet. This week will feature “Obscure Grapes.”

Saturday, July 18

Sweet Tea Supper Club: All Vegetarian Dinner at Sweet Water Farms

Chefs Dawn Burrell (Kulture) and Dominick Lee (who recently closed Poitín) will continue their three-part “Sweet Tea Supper Club” dinner series with an All Vegetarian seated outdoor dinner at Sweet Water Farms from 4 to 9 p.m. The menu is $75 per person and can only be purchased in a group of four, with eats including black-eyed pea fritters with tamarind pepper sauce, Sweet-Water radishes with whipped butter, beet burgers with Blue Heron goat cheese, crispy okra with tomato curry, chickpea noodles with curry leaf oil, grilled summer fruits with Creole cream cheese and maple emulsion, and more.

All month long

“Food-cation” at Central Market

Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, has kicked off its “Food-cation” series, featuring specialty foods from various vacation locations including France (July 8 – July 14), a Tropical Paradise (July 15 – July 28) and finally, Charc Week (July 29 – August 4). Shop French boules, cheeses and pastries; tropical fruits, Hawaiian seafood and jerk-style rotisserie chicken; and all things charcuterie.

July Taco of the Month at Torchy’s Tacos

Torchy’s Tacos has introduced its new Taco of the Month for July: The Prawn Star ($5.50). The brand-new taco features coconut lime shrimp ceviche with fresh mango, avocado and cilantro on a crispy tandem corn and flour tortilla with melted jack cheese. Dine-in service, takeout and curbside pickup with the option to order and pre-pay online are available, as well as contactless delivery via DoorDash.

EXPAND Moxie's new summer menu features these blackened shrimp tacos and more. Photo by Leigh Visser

New and ongoing specials

New Dishes and Takeout at Moxie’s Houston

In addition to new menu items like the poutine, loaded burger, blackened shrimp tacos and vegetarian power bowl, Moxie’s Houston, 5000 Westheimer, is offering special meal bundles for takeout. Options include the Burgers and Beers Combo ($40 for two cheddar burgers, fries for two and a six-pack of domestic beer) and the Date Night Dinner for Two ($75 with a Caesar salad, choice of two entrees, one dessert and a bottle of wine), plus Old Fashioned, Lime Margarita and Moscow Mule cocktail kits.

New Summer Menu at Ouisie’s Table

Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, has come out with a new summer menu, focusing on Texas and Gulf Coast comfort food — think bone-in short ribs served with mac’ and cheese and sautéed mustard greens, crawfish and shrimp casserole, a heaping plate of fried seafood and a spiced apple and cranberry crisp with coffee ice cream. The new menu items are available for curbside orders as well as dining inside. Call 713-528-2264.

Bars Across Houston Patio Pop-Up Series at Lucille’s

With bars across Houston temporarily closed again due to COVID-19, Lucille’s, 5512 La Branch, and its executive chef/owner Chris Williams are stepping in to help the city’s bar community. The team has launched a Patio Pop-Up series that will allow bar teams from across Houston to take over the restaurant’s patio for a full evening of service; with the featured staff collecting 100-percent of the sales and tips generated by their curated cocktails. The mission is to continue the initiative for as long as support is needed, and a growing schedule will be released via the restaurant’s social media pages (IG: @lucilleshouston; Facebook: Lucille’s Houston). In addition to stringent sanitation practices, the restaurant will also make all patio pop-ups reservation-only and implement maximum time caps on each reservation to help further manage distancing. Reservations can be made via Resy or by calling the restaurant at 713-568-2505. Lucille’s is also following a strict “no mask, no service” policy.

Bento Boxes at Traveler's Table

Traveler’s Table, 520 Westheimer, has introduced Bento Boxes, now available for dinner takeout, and including a small plate, entrée and side (plus a complimentary flavored fortune cookie) for $18. Choose from small plates such as pão de queijo, shiitake edamame dumplings and Peking-style duck gyoza, entrees from short rib bibimbap to butter chicken, and sides including coconut rice and beans and sautéed heirloom carrots.

Kids’ Meals Inc Initiative with Click Virtual Food Hall

Ghost kitchen Click Virtual Food Hall has partnered with Kids’ Meals Inc to help end childhood hunger by delivering free healthy meals to the doorsteps of Houston’s hungriest preschool-aged children Every Click Virtual Food Hall order over $30 will feed one hungry child.