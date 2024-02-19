This Week in Houston Food Events: Kick off Rodeo Season with BBQ, Funnel Cake and More

Tuesday, February 20
The Relic Napa Valley Wine Dinner at MarmoMarmo, 888 Westheimer, will host The Relic Napa Valley Wine Dinner, beginning with a light cocktail reception and live piano at 6:30 p.m. and followed by a six-course wine-paired dinner. Highlights include smoked salmon with Meyer lemon agrodolce, quail saltimbocca, ricotta gnocchi with smoked wild boar ragu, coffee-rubbed lamb neck and more. Cost is $250 per person.
Thursday–Saturday
World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest at NRG ParkWith the Rodeo right around the corner, premier kickoff event the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest is back, with over 250 teams competing for the championship title. Most team tents are invitation-only, but folks can enjoy open-to-the-public venues ncluding The Garden, Rockin’ Bar-B-Que Saloon and the Chuckwagon, plus, a carnival full of wild rides and fun games. The Rockin’ Bar-B-Que Saloon will feature live and DJ music, and has an outside patio for visitors to enjoy. Tickets are $25 ($10 for children age 3-12 and free for kids 2 and under) and include a complimentary sliced brisket plate with chips and beans from the Chuckwagoon.
Friday, February 23
Go Texan Dat at The Houston Farmers MarketThe Houston Farmers Market, 2520 Airline, will celebrate Go Texan Day with its annual Rodeo Festival from noon to 6 p.m., featuring live performances from local bands, a mechanical bull, petting zoo, face painting, a live photo opp, market vendors, specialties from local artisans and bites from onsite eateries like R-C Ranch, Alamo Tamales and Comalito. The event is free to attend.
Go Texan Day Celebration at The Pit RoomThe Pit Room, 1201 Richmond, is hosting Smoke & Spurs: An Annual Go Texan Day Celebration from 4 to 8 p.m. Along with its bbq menu and a full bar, folks can enjoy complimentary activations like a petting zoo, ice luge, boot shining, live music, merch and specialty items from funnel cake fried ice cream sandwiches to a crawfish boil. The event is open to all ages with free entry.
Saturday, February 24
Winter Wine Maker Series at Mutiny Wine RoomMutiny Wine Room, 1124 Usener, will host its next Winter Wine Maker Series, this time exploring the Loire region of France, home to cool weather Sauvignon Blancs, Chenin Blancs, Cabernet Francs, and Pinot Noirs. Reservations are $94 per person with tastings at 2:30 and 4:30 p.m.
Warming Whiskey Dinner at Jane’s Dine InnChef Jane Wild will continue her bi-monthly dinner series, Jane’s Dine Inn, with "Warming Whiskey Dinner.” Wild is joining forces with the renowned whiskey brand Milam & Greene to feature five paired courses. Dinner has two seating options: a seat at Jane's Kitchen Table for $225 per person, or one of the cozy Community Tables at $190 per person. Whiskey enthusiasts can indulge in pairings for $80.
All month long