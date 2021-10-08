This Week in Houston Food Events: Our Annual Taco Party Returns

Monday-Friday
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central MarketIn celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, has sourced a diverse collection of top-rated Hispanic-owned products from around the globe. From Hispanic-owned wines and coffee to gourmet chocolates and salsas, the items will be showcased at all Central Market locations through Friday, October 15.
Chile en Nogada at TacodeliIn celebration of Mexican Independence Day, Tacodeli, 1902 Washington, will offer the Chile en Nogada ($4.50) through October 15. Made with roasted Anaheim chile stuffed with Akaushi picadillo, pomegranate seeds, walnuts, cilantro, and topped with goat cheese sauce made with Cheesemakers chèvre, the three colors of the chile (green), walnut sauce (white) and the pomegranate seeds (red) represent the colors of the Mexican Flag.
Tuesday, October 12
National Gumbo Day at Ouisie’s TableOuisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, will be offering a free cup of seafood gumbo with the purchase of any main course. Loaded with treasures of the Gulf, vegetables and rice in a rich, house-made roux, the favorite will be brought back for this one day only, available for lunch and dinner.
One Fifth Med: A Final First Class Tour at One Fifth HoustonThose who miss One Fifth Houston’s Mediterranean concept can head to the restaurant, 1658 Westheimer, for a special one-night- only event. One Fifth Med: A Final First Class Tour will feature a throwback, family-style menu; and depending on the number of people in your party, you'll receive dishes such as hummus, coffee roasted beets, caviar lebneh (new item), octopus, crispy pickled cauliflower, pomegranate glazed lamb shank, yogurt marinated chicken and kataifi cheesecake. Tickets are $150 per person plus tax and gratuity and reservations can be made from 5 to 10 p.m.
Friday, October 15
BBQ Wine Dinner at The Tasting RoomGuests are invited to join The Tasting Room, 818 Town and Country, for a BBQ Wine Dinner ($65 per person) at 6 p.m. Chef Beto Gutierrez’s fall-inspired menu features Orin Swift wine-paired dishes such as beer bratwurst with house sauerkraut; Texas smoked short ribs with loaded baked potato gnocchi and red wine demi-glace; and a blueberry and sweet corn bread pudding with a lemon curd sauce. Patrons will also be able to taste the several flavors of High Noon Seltzer and partake on a Don Fulano Tequila cocktail offering.
Chile Relleno Class at Sylvia’s Enchilada KitchenOwner Sylvia Casares show off the art of making chili rellenos in her next Saturday cooking, held at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge, from 1 to 4 p.m. Attendees will learn everything needed to know on making both beef and cheese stuffed chiles, plus a special topping and rice and quick refried beans to serve alongside. Cost is $65 per person which includes all materials, the class and a meal. Register online or call 832-230-3842.
Tacolandia at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou ParkOur 7th annual Tacolandia event will take place under the skyline at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park from 4 to 7 p.m. The outdoor taco sampling lineup includes local favorites like JQs Tex-Mex BBQ, El Quetzal, Hughie’s Tavern & Grille and Click Virtual Food Hall. General admission tickets are now on sale for $35 ($100 for 4-packs), including entry into the event at 4 p.m., unlimited taco samples, music and a cash bar. VIP tickets are currently $75 and include entry at 3 p.m., unlimited food sampling, access to VIP lounge, exclusive VIP only taco samples, three drink tickets to use at VIP Private Bar and access to VIP restrooms. All guests must be 21+ and the event is rain or shine.
“Cook the Harvest” at Hope FarmsGuests are invited to “Cook the Harvest” at Hope Farms, 10401 Scott, with a Homemade Pasta Workshop ($69/seat). The class will cover how to make fresh pasta dough, seasonal pesto and how to prepare ravioli.
Sunday, October 17
Khói Barbecue Night Market at Tenfold CoffeeTo celebrate the last four years of hard work and love from the Houston community, Khói Barbecue will be hosting a night market at Tenfold Coffee, 101 Aurora, from 5 to 8 p.m., inviting a few of its pop-up comrades and inspirations to join in on the fun.
All week long
Texas Monthly's BBQ Week Specials at Feges BBQFeges BBQ is featuring two BBQ Week specials at its Spring Branch location, 8217 Long Point. Stop by to try Korean Bacon Dogs ($14), made with Chris Shepherd’s Bacon Sausage, Gochujang bbq sauce and kimchi slaw; and the Fried Boudin Poboy ($14), featuring fried pork and smoked brisket boudin, lettuce, tomato and Alabama white sauce.
All month long
Halloween Spirits at Eighteen36Eighteen36, 2221 West Alabama, is getting into the Halloween spirit with some Halloween spirits. Starting October 1, patrons can enjoy festive cocktails only available for that month, from the rum-based Zombie Brains to Houston Hellfire, a housemade cinnamon whiskey.
Mangia! Mondays at Grimaldi’sIn honor of National Pizza Month, Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is bringing back Mangia! Mondays. Every Monday during the month of October, guests can purchase Grimaldi’s award-winning 16-inch traditional cheese pizza for $12, available for dine-in and carryout orders placed by phone.
Enchilada of the Month at Sylvia’s Enchilada KitchenSylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge, continues its Enchilada of the Month series with a nod to Vegetarian Awareness Month. Throughout October, guests can try the all-new Premont, featuring housemade corn tortillas, spicy queso fresco and diced onion filling, and black bean sauce. The plate comes with rice and beans or a Caesar salad for $14.95 plus tax and gratuity.
