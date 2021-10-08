Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Restaurant News

This Week in Houston Food Events: Our Annual Taco Party Returns

October 8, 2021 4:00AM

Tacos are also on display at Urbe's new happy hour.
Tacos are also on display at Urbe's new happy hour. Photo by Paula Murphy
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday-Friday

Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, has sourced a diverse collection of top-rated Hispanic-owned products from around the globe. From Hispanic-owned wines and coffee to gourmet chocolates and salsas, the items will be showcased at all Central Market locations through Friday, October 15.

Chile en Nogada at Tacodeli

In celebration of Mexican Independence Day, Tacodeli, 1902 Washington, will offer the Chile en Nogada ($4.50) through October 15. Made with roasted Anaheim chile stuffed with Akaushi picadillo, pomegranate seeds, walnuts, cilantro, and topped with goat cheese sauce made with Cheesemakers chèvre, the three colors of the chile (green), walnut sauce (white) and the pomegranate seeds (red) represent the colors of the Mexican Flag.

I support

Houston Press
Houston Press
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free.
Support Us


Tuesday, October 12

National Gumbo Day at Ouisie’s Table

Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, will be offering a free cup of seafood gumbo with the purchase of any main course. Loaded with treasures of the Gulf, vegetables and rice in a rich, house-made roux, the favorite will be brought back for this one day only, available for lunch and dinner.

One Fifth Med: A Final First Class Tour at One Fifth Houston

Those who miss One Fifth Houston’s Mediterranean concept can head to the restaurant, 1658 Westheimer, for a special one-night- only event. One Fifth Med: A Final First Class Tour will feature a throwback, family-style menu; and depending on the number of people in your party, you'll receive dishes such as hummus, coffee roasted beets, caviar lebneh (new item), octopus, crispy pickled cauliflower, pomegranate glazed lamb shank, yogurt marinated chicken and kataifi cheesecake. Tickets are $150 per person plus tax and gratuity and reservations can be made from 5 to 10 p.m.

Friday, October 15

BBQ Wine Dinner at The Tasting Room

Guests are invited to join The Tasting Room, 818 Town and Country, for a BBQ Wine Dinner ($65 per person) at 6 p.m. Chef Beto Gutierrez’s fall-inspired menu features Orin Swift wine-paired dishes such as beer bratwurst with house sauerkraut; Texas smoked short ribs with loaded baked potato gnocchi and red wine demi-glace; and a blueberry and sweet corn bread pudding with a lemon curd sauce. Patrons will also be able to taste the several flavors of High Noon Seltzer and partake on a Don Fulano Tequila cocktail offering.

click to enlarge Feast on taco samplings from Houston's finest at our 7th annual Tacolandia event this Saturday. - PHOTO BY ERIC SAUSEDA
Feast on taco samplings from Houston's finest at our 7th annual Tacolandia event this Saturday.
Photo by Eric Sauseda
Saturday, October 16

Chile Relleno Class at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Owner Sylvia Casares show off the art of making chili rellenos in her next Saturday cooking, held at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge, from 1 to 4 p.m. Attendees will learn everything needed to know on making both beef and cheese stuffed chiles, plus a special topping and rice and quick refried beans to serve alongside. Cost is $65 per person which includes all materials, the class and a meal. Register online or call 832-230-3842.

Tacolandia at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park

Our 7th annual Tacolandia event will take place under the skyline at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park from 4 to 7 p.m. The outdoor taco sampling lineup includes local favorites like JQs Tex-Mex BBQ, El Quetzal, Hughie’s Tavern & Grille and Click Virtual Food Hall. General admission tickets are now on sale for $35 ($100 for 4-packs), including entry into the event at 4 p.m., unlimited taco samples, music and a cash bar. VIP tickets are currently $75 and include entry at 3 p.m., unlimited food sampling, access to VIP lounge, exclusive VIP only taco samples, three drink tickets to use at VIP Private Bar and access to VIP restrooms. All guests must be 21+ and the event is rain or shine.

“Cook the Harvest” at Hope Farms

Guests are invited to “Cook the Harvest” at Hope Farms, 10401 Scott, with a Homemade Pasta Workshop ($69/seat). The class will cover how to make fresh pasta dough, seasonal pesto and how to prepare ravioli.

Sunday, October 17

Khói Barbecue Night Market at Tenfold Coffee

To celebrate the last four years of hard work and love from the Houston community, Khói Barbecue will be hosting a night market at Tenfold Coffee, 101 Aurora, from 5 to 8 p.m., inviting a few of its pop-up comrades and inspirations to join in on the fun.

All week long

Texas Monthly's BBQ Week Specials at Feges BBQ

Feges BBQ is featuring two BBQ Week specials at its Spring Branch location, 8217 Long Point. Stop by to try Korean Bacon Dogs ($14), made with Chris Shepherd’s Bacon Sausage, Gochujang bbq sauce and kimchi slaw; and the Fried Boudin Poboy ($14), featuring fried pork and smoked brisket boudin, lettuce, tomato and Alabama white sauce.

All month long

Halloween Spirits at Eighteen36

Eighteen36, 2221 West Alabama, is getting into the Halloween spirit with some Halloween spirits. Starting October 1, patrons can enjoy festive cocktails only available for that month, from the rum-based Zombie Brains to Houston Hellfire, a housemade cinnamon whiskey.

Mangia! Mondays at Grimaldi’s

In honor of National Pizza Month, Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is bringing back Mangia! Mondays. Every Monday during the month of October, guests can purchase Grimaldi’s award-winning 16-inch traditional cheese pizza for $12, available for dine-in and carryout orders placed by phone.

Enchilada of the Month at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge, continues its Enchilada of the Month series with a nod to Vegetarian Awareness Month. Throughout October, guests can try the all-new Premont, featuring housemade corn tortillas, spicy queso fresco and diced onion filling, and black bean sauce. The plate comes with rice and beans or a Caesar salad for $14.95 plus tax and gratuity.

New and ongoing specials

Happy Hour at Urbe

Chef Hugo Ortega and restaurateur Tracy Vaught’s new Mexican street food concept, Urbe, 1101 Uptown Park, is adding happy hour to its offerings. On Tuesdays to Saturdays from 4 to 6:30 p.m., guests can enjoy $2 off cocktails and wine, $5 beers and a special bar bites menu. The happy hour menu is available in the bar and the restaurant. 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Houston Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation