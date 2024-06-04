This Week in Houston Food Events: Pop-Up Pastries and a Top Chef Brunch

All week long
The 20th Annual Wine & Food Week in The WoodlandsThe 20th Annual Wine & Food Week returns, with fan-favorite events including Wine Around the World Wednesday; Get Frosted at Rose’ Way at The Peach Orchard Venue; Ladies of the Vine Tasting, Luncheon, & Panel Discussion at The Club at Carlton Woods; and Sips, Suds & Savor. The week culminates with the elaborate Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Ballroom.
Wednesday, June 5
El Tequileño Tequila Dinner at Hugo’sHugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, will host an El Tequileño Tequila Dinner on Wednesday, June 5, with a reception at 6 p.m. followed by a seated four-course dinner at 6:30 p.m. Highlights include tuna ceviche, duck carnitas taco, grilled strip steak in mole pasilla and mole chocolate cake. Seats are $130 per person.
Tuna Breakdown Dinner at Norigami and Hidden BarHidden Group's exclusive omakase restaurant, Hidden Omakase, in partnership with its other restaurants, Sushi by Hidden and Norigami, are hosting a special "Tuna Breakdown" Dinner at Norigami and Hidden Bar, 2715 Bissonnet, on Wednesday, June 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. for $300 per person. The dinner will feature chefs Jimmy Kieu and Marcos Juarez breaking down a 300-pound Bluefin Tuna to create 15 courses utilizing all parts of the fish.
Houston Chef Series at McCormick & Schmick’sLandry’s Inc. has brought back its Houston Chef Series, offered on select evenings through Wednesday, August 7 and with this year’s theme taking inspiration from “Presidential State Dinners.” This week, chef Tim Eckard will present “The First Ladies Supper Club” at McCormick & Schmick’s from 7 to 9 p.m, with features including Smoked Diver Scallop inspired by Mrs. Betty Ford and Apple Pan Dowdy a la Mrs. Abigail Adams. Price is $125 per person for five courses with beverage pairings.
Friday, June 7
National Donut Day Celebration at Shipley Do-NutsShipley Do-Nuts is celebrating National Donut Day by giving away its signature glazed do-nut to all guests with any purchase. Guests can visit their local Shipley shop or order online with code DONUTDAY24.
Macallan Tasting at Brennan’s of HoustonBrennan's 3300 Smith, is hosting an exclusive Macallan Tasting from 5 to 7 p.m. The Macallan Flight will include The Macallan 12-year Sherry Oak, The Macallan 15-year Double Cask and The Macallan Harmony Intense Arabica and light bites will be prepared by the kitchen team.
Saturday, June 8
Gardens and Goblets at McGovern Centennial GardensHeld at McGovern Centennial Gardens, 1500 Hermann, from noon to 3 p.m., patio cocktail and mocktail competition Gardens and Goblets challenge leading restaurants and bars from across Houston — including Hidden Bar, Woosters Garden, Wild, Verde Garden, Bayou Heights Bier Garden, Grand Prize, Guard & Grace, Loch Bar, The Lymbar, Money Cat and Zanti — to craft an innovative concoction to be judged by a panel of local tastemakers and attendees. The 21+ event will also feature raffle items, a local DJ, taco offerings from Tacodeli, yard games and more fun. Tickets are $50 ($40 for Urban Green members), with all proceeds benefiting the stewardship and improvement of Hermann Park.
30 Year Anniversary Party at Saint Arnold Brewing CompanyThe oldest craft brewery in Texas and Houston celebrates 30 years of brewing beer with a festival on the Saint Arnold campus, 2000 Lyons. The festival will feature several marquee musical acts from the Bayou City collaborating for the first time, including Kam Franklin, Devin the Dude, Robert Ellis and Fat Tony. General Admission is $15 with food and drink available for purchase. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the party runs from 2 to 10 p.m.
Sunday, June 9
EaDough Pastries and Provisions Pop-Up at AudenEaDough Pastries and Provisions is putting on a pastry pop-up at sister restaurant, Auden, 3737 Cogdell , from 9 to 11 a.m. Customers can choose between executive pastry Chef Kripa Shenoy’s take on the famous Crookie ($8), a twice-baked croissant with a gooey chocolate chunk cookie nestled inside, and the Guava Danish ($7.50) with cream cheese and house-made guava filling piped inside a flaky, laminated dough made with French butter. The pop-up will also serve EaDough’s Iced Horchata Latte ($5) and Cold Brew ($5).
Social Sundays Brunch with Chef Dawn Burrell at Sawyer Ice HouseEnjoy live music, good vibes and signature dishes from Top Chef star Dawn Burrell as she takes over Social Sundays at Sawyer Ice House, 1420 Sawyer, every Sunday in June from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Look out for dishes from Whole Smoked Oxtail and Rice Grits for 2 ($35) to the Big Ass Summer Salad Bowl with Berbere Spiced Salmon ($16 without salmon, $22 with salmon or pork belly). Diners are encouraged to pre-order by Thursday at 9 p.m. for the following Sunday, though walk-in orders will be available.
SSF Back to the Future Dinner at Feges BBQChef Chris Shepherd is reuniting a few of his favorite proteges, including Feges co-owners Patrick Feges and Erin Smith, Victoria Dearmond, JD Woodward, Lyle Bento, Chris Bednorz and Lucas McKinney, for a special Back to the Future dinner, held at Feges BBQ Spring Branch, 8217 Long Point, at 5 p.m. Expect dishes like PB&J Wings, Cola Soy Pickled Deviled Eggs, Cha Ca Crab Cakes, Goat Dumplings and Vinegar Pie Squares alongside wine and beverage selections hand-picked by Southern Smoke beverage director Matthew Pridgen. Tickets are $200 and all proceeds from the tickets will go directly to Southern Smoke's Emergency Relief Grants and Behind You mental health program.
New and ongoing specialsAsian American and Pacific Islander Restaurant Weeks
OCA-Greater Houston will host the fifth annual Asian American and Pacific Islander Restaurant Weeks, a city-wide event celebrating the culinary heritage of AAPI communities in Houston. No through June 15, each donation of $25 or more will unlock the AAPI Restaurant Week digital passport with a QR code to access special deals from over 50 AAPI and AAPI-owned restaurants and AAPI chefs throughout the city.