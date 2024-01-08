Navigation
Restaurant News

This Week in Houston Food Events: Raclette on the Patio and the Houston BBQ Throwdown

January 8, 2024 4:00AM

Daddy Duncan's BBQ (the 2022 People's Choice winner) is just one of the epic participants in this year's Houston BBQ Throwdown. Photo by Shawn Chippendale
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Wednesday, January 10

Moody Tongue Beer Dinner at Local Foods

Local Foods Rice Village, 2424 Dunstan, will host Chicago brewery Moody Tongue (the world’s first two-Michelin-starred brewery) for a one-night-only beer dinner beginning at 7 p.m. Highlights include Barrier Beauty oysters with cocktail sauce and mignonette, Vietnamese stone crab boil with sausage, potato and cor, smoked dino short rib with steamed buns, pickles and housemade XO sauce, grilled winter vegetables and persimmon and apple cobbler with Moody Tongue caramelized chocolate churro Baltic porter soft serve. Tickets are $65 per person, all-inclusive.

Thursday, January 11

Grand Opening of PrimoHoagies

PrimoHoagies will host the grand opening of its second Houston location at 6608 Highway 6, on Thursday, January 11 at 10  a.m. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin promptly at 9:45 a.m., and the sandwich shop is offering the first 100 customers in line a free Primo Size Hoagie. For the rest of Grand Opening day, rewards program members can enjoy Primo Size Hoagies for $6.99.

Saturday, January 13

Yaga’s Chili Quest & Beer Fest

Yaga’s 15th annual Chili Quest & Beer Fest returns to the Galveston Island Strand, with the merchant walkabout kicking off at 11 a.m., chili tasting starting at noon ($13 tickets), and beer tasting at 1 p.m. ($35 tickets).

Raclette Party on Patio at Montrose Cheese & Wine

Montrose Cheese & Wine, 1618 Westheimer, will host its apres ski-style Raclette Party on its patio from 1 to 5 p.m. (or until the cheese wheel runs out!). Plates feature potatoes with caramelized onions, cornichons and baguette slices, all smothered in a scrape of melty raclette cheese.

Sunday, January 14

Hop Topic World's Chili Cook-Off at Equal Parts Brewing

Hop Topic World's annual Chili Cook-Off will take place at Equal Parts Brewing, 3118 Harrisburg, from noon to 4 p.m. GA tickets are $18 and include all-you-can-handle chili samples and a token for voting (judging kicks off at 3 p.m.).

Houston BBQ Throwdown at Saint Arnold Brewery

The 2024 Houston BBQ Throwdown will go down from 1 to 4 p.m. at Saint Arnold Brewery, 2000 Lyons. The fan favorite event challenges local pitmasters to create “the next great barbecue dish that represents Houston-style barbecue,” with this year’s competitors including Bar-A-BBQ, Brett's BBQ Shop, Daddy Duncan's BBQ (People's Choice winner from 2022), Feges BBQ, Reveille BBQ, Tejas Chocolate + BBQ, The Pit Room (Judge's Choice winner from 2022) and more. Tickets are $75 GA and $130 VIP.

Chefs for Paws at Baldwin, Curio Collection by Hilton

The annual fundraiser Chefs for Paws returns to Baldwin, Curio Collection by Hilton, 400 Dallas. Held from 5 to 9 p.m., the evening features a cocktail reception and seated multi-course feast prepared by top local talent—James Beard Award winner "Chef G" Benchawan Painter of Street to Kitchen, Ostia’s Travis McShane, Marie Riddle of Bludorn and more—to raise funds for Rescued Pets Movement and its life-saving mission. Tickets are $250, with VIP sponsorship available.

All month long

$99 Dine Deal at Brennan’s

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, has brought back its $99 Dinner for Two for the month of January, with a three-course menu of its fan favorite Creole specialties for $99. Prix-fixe selections include essential starters like snapping turtle soup and jumbo lump crab ravigote (+$6), mains such as mushroom “a la Bourguignon” an wood-grilled filet mignon (+$9), and dessert choices from the classic Creole bead pudding to its famous bananas foster. Guests can select a bottle of wine for $30 (with purchase of $99 dinner) or receive $30 off any bottle from the full wine list.

Pizza Series Partnership: PX Project at Vinny’s

Vinny’s Pizza, 1201 Saint Emanuel, has announced its ninth pizza series partnership, featuring a collab with PX Project and a specialty PX Pizza offered by the slice and pie throughout the month of January. The pie features fresh mozzarella, capicola, sweet Italian sausage, pepperonata and oregano, and is finished off with toasted fennel seed and cracked black pepper. A portion of proceeds will support the PX Project’s mission of using food as a vehicle to foster employability skills through skill acquisition and self-development.

New and seasonal specials

Dry January Mocktails

Whether you’re trying to focus on wellness by limiting alcohol or simply enjoy sipping an excellent mocktail, check out our 2024 Houston Dry January guide to find the many Houston bars and restaurants offering zero-proof alternatives to your favorite cocktails.

King’s Cake at Etoile Cuisine et Bar


Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, will offer Galette de Rois — the French version of the Mardi Gras classic King’s Cake — now through January 31. Chef Philippe Verpiand will be baking dozens of the crown-shaped puff pastry cakes filled with a buttery, almond cream for pickup. Each cake feeds 6-8 people for $40 plus tax. Orders must be made 24 hours in advance by calling 832-668-5808.
