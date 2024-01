This Week in Houston Food Events: Raclette on the Patio and the Houston BBQ Throwdown

Moody Tongue Beer Dinner at Local Foods

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings: Local Foods Rice Village , 2424 Dunstan, will host Chicago brewery Moody Tongue (the world’s first two-Michelin-starred brewery) for a one-night-only beer dinner beginning at 7 p.m. Highlights include Barrier Beauty oysters with cocktail sauce and mignonette, Vietnamese stone crab boil with sausage, potato and cor, smoked dino short rib with steamed buns, pickles and housemade XO sauce, grilled winter vegetables and persimmon and apple cobbler with Moody Tongue caramelized chocolate churro Baltic porter soft serve. Tickets are $65 per person, all-inclusive. PrimoHoagies will host the grand opening of its second Houston location at 6608 Highway 6, on Thursday, January 11 at 10 a.m. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin promptly at 9:45 a.m., and the sandwich shop is offering the first 100 customers in line a free Primo Size Hoagie. For the rest of Grand Opening day, rewards program members can enjoy Primo Size Hoagies for $6.99.Yaga’s 15th annual Chili Quest & Beer Fest returns to the Galveston Island Strand, with the merchant walkabout kicking off at 11 a.m., chili tasting starting at noon ($13 tickets), and beer tasting at 1 p.m. ($35 tickets)., 1618 Westheimer, will host its apres ski-style Raclette Party on its patio from 1 to 5 p.m. (or until the cheese wheel runs out!). Plates feature potatoes with caramelized onions, cornichons and baguette slices, all smothered in a scrape of melty raclette cheese.Hop Topic World's annual Chili Cook-Off will take place at, 3118 Harrisburg, from noon to 4 p.m. GA tickets are $18 and include all-you-can-handle chili samples and a token for voting (judging kicks off at 3 p.m.).The 2024 Houston BBQ Throwdown will go down from 1 to 4 p.m. at, 2000 Lyons. The fan favorite event challenges local pitmasters to create “the next great barbecue dish that represents Houston-style barbecue,” with this year’s competitors including Bar-A-BBQ, Brett's BBQ Shop, Daddy Duncan's BBQ (People's Choice winner from 2022), Feges BBQ, Reveille BBQ, Tejas Chocolate + BBQ, The Pit Room (Judge's Choice winner from 2022) and more. Tickets are $75 GA and $130 VIP.The annual fundraiser Chefs for Paws returns to, 400 Dallas. Held from 5 to 9 p.m., the evening features a cocktail reception and seated multi-course feast prepared by top local talent—James Beard Award winner "Chef G" Benchawan Painter ofTravis McShane, Marie Riddle ofand more—to raise funds forand its life-saving mission. Tickets are $250, with VIP sponsorship available. Brennan’s of Houston , 3300 Smith, has brought back its $99 Dinner for Two for the month of January, with a three-course menu of its fan favorite Creole specialties for $99. Prix-fixe selections include essential starters like snapping turtle soup and jumbo lump crab ravigote (+$6), mains such as mushroom “a la Bourguignon” an wood-grilled filet mignon (+$9), and dessert choices from the classic Creole bead pudding to its famous bananas foster. Guests can select a bottle of wine for $30 (with purchase of $99 dinner) or receive $30 off any bottle from the full wine list. Vinny’s Pizza , 1201 Saint Emanuel, has announced its ninth pizza series partnership, featuring a collab with PX Project and a specialty PX Pizza offered by the slice and pie throughout the month of January. The pie features fresh mozzarella, capicola, sweet Italian sausage, pepperonata and oregano, and is finished off with toasted fennel seed and cracked black pepper. A portion of proceeds will support the PX Project’s mission of using food as a vehicle to foster employability skills through skill acquisition and self-development.Whether you’re trying to focus on wellness by limiting alcohol or simply enjoy sipping an excellent mocktail, check out our 2024 Houston Dry January guide to find the many Houston bars and restaurants offering zero-proof alternatives to your favorite cocktails.

Etoile Cuisine et Bar , 1101-11 Uptown Park, will offer Galette de Rois — the French version of the Mardi Gras classic King’s Cake — now through January 31. Chef Philippe Verpiand will be baking dozens of the crown-shaped puff pastry cakes filled with a buttery, almond cream for pickup. Each cake feeds 6-8 people for $40 plus tax. Orders must be made 24 hours in advance by calling 832-668-5808.