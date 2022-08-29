This Week in Houston Food Events: Southern Smoke Tickets on Sale and a Cuban Bar Takeover

Monday, August 29
$10 Featured Sandos at Dish SocietyIn honor of back-to-school season and National Sandwich Month, Dish Society is offering a different house favorite sammy for a sweet $10 bucks every Monday in August, available at all locations for dine-in. This week’s $10 feature is the Turkey Avocado.
Bartender Takeover at JulepAs part of Julep’s guest bartender takeovers, owner Alba Huerta invites spirits industry icon Julio Cabrera, cantinero and founder of Miami’s Cafe La Trova, to takeover the bar from 7 to 10 p.m. The celebration of cocktails, music and Cuban culture will feature five of Cabrera’s signature cocktails t as well as a small food menu from Cafe La Trova. Julep’s outdoor area will be converted to a cigar bar, complete with music from a Cuban jazz band.
Tuesday, August 30
Tickets on sale for Southern SmokeTickets for the highly anticipated Southern Smoke Festival 2022 (held the weekend of October 21-23) will go on sale Tuesday, August 30 at noon CT. This year’s event will feature more than 60 of the best chefs and culinary celebrities from across the country, with events including a Texas-sized H-Town Welcome Wagon hosted by Aaron Franklin and Hot Luck on Friday, Southern Smoke on Ice featuring “the raw bar to end all raw bars” on Saturday, and The East Downtown Throwdown featuring live fires, trailers, and pits on Sunday. All events benefit Southern Smoke Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that supports food and beverage workers nationwide in crisis and that has distributed nearly $10 million directly to people in the F&B industry nationwide in crisis via the Emergency Relief Fund to date.
Thursday-Friday
Bad Bunny Cocktails at URBEURBE, 1101 Uptown Park, has a cocktail named El Conejo Malo (the bad bunny), and to celebrate it and musician Bad Bunny’s upcoming Houston concert on Thursday, September 1 and Friday, September 2, the Mexican street food spot is offering concert ticket holders a complimentary El Conejo Malo cocktail on September 1 and 2 (show your ticket to redeem).
Friday-Saturday
Grand Opening of Abu Omar Halal SpringHouston-based shawarma food truck Abu Omar Halal is is celebrating the grand opening of its new locale in Spring, 16350 Stuebner Airline, on Friday, September 2 and Saturday, September 3 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Guests who attend the grand opening event the entire menu of shawarmas, kabobs and more for 50 percent off on Friday and 25 percent off on Saturday.
All week long
Houston Restaurant WeeksHouston’s most anticipated dining event of the year, Houston Restaurant Weeks, is still ongoing now through Labor Day, rocking a lineup of local restaurants and kitchens serving specially priced, multi-course prix fixe menus including brunch, lunch, and dinner, available for dine-in and take-out in an effort to raise funds for the Houston Food Bank. To date, HRW has raised $17.6 million, which equates to 52.8 million meals that have gone to feed those that are food insecure in the region.
Bacon Day specials at SnoozeInternational Bacon Day is coming up on September 3, and Snooze, an A.M. Eatery is celebrating with specials now through September 7. All Snooze locations will serve two over-the-top Bacon Day pancake specials, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to Snooze’s partner No Kid Hungry and its mission to end childhood hunger. The Elvis-inspired Graceland Pancake features buttermilk batter filled with fresh banana slices, topped with peanut butter cream, caramel sauce, whipped butter and lots of smoky chopped bacon; and the Bacon and Eggs Pancake comes filled with chopped bacon and cheddar cheese and topped with a crispy sunny-side-up egg, more chopped bacon and maple black pepper syrup.
New and ongoing specials