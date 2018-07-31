 


Tacolandia where there's always a good time to be had.
Photo by Abrahán Garza

Taco, Taco, Got to Taco. Tacolandia Tickets on Sale

Houston Press | July 31, 2018 | 6:47am
If a late afternoon/early evening devoted to eating tacos appeals to you, then the fourth annual Houston Press Tacolandia at The Water Works in Buffalo Bayou Park is where you'll want to be on October 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now through ticketfly and more information about this event is available on our website.

The  outdoor taco-sampling event and festival featuring Houston’s best tacos,also comes complete with music, cash bars with beer and cocktails as well as awards for best tacos in various categories.

VIP Admission tickets ($85) include entry into the event at 3 p.m. which is one hour earlier than general admission ($25). Included in the price are unlimited food samples from Tacolandia vendors, entertainment, access to VIP lounge with exclusive VIP only taco samples, 4 Drink Tickets at the VIP Private Bar (Private Cash Bar available after tickets are used), as well as VIP restrooms.

General Admission tickets include entry into the event at 4 p.m, unlimited food samples from Tacolandia vendors, as well as beer, wine and cocktails available for purchase.

Tacolandia at The Water Works – Buffalo Bayou Park, 105 Sabine on October 27, 2018. Guests must be 21+, with a valid I.D. Rain or shine. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Kids Meals.

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 28-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

