Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Booze

Celebrate National Vodka Day Today with Vodka That Won't Give You a Hangover

October 4, 2021 5:00AM

Highway Vodka is made from hemp and corn for a smooth taste and viscous texture.
Highway Vodka is made from hemp and corn for a smooth taste and viscous texture. Photo by Erika Kwee
“The great thing about our vodka is that it won’t give you a hangover,” This was the line that made all of our ears collectively perk up during a tour of the Highway Vodka distillery just in time for National Vodka Day (Monday, October 4).

“The hemp oil acts as another layer of filtration—it filters out all the impurities for no hangover,” said Codi Alyn, manager and distiller at Highway Vodka. Sure enough, she took us into a room where you could see thick dark bands across jugs of fermenting vodka where the hemp oil had risen to the top.

click to enlarge In the fermenter, you can see the darker bands of hemp oil rise to the top. - PHOTO BY ERIKA KWEE
In the fermenter, you can see the darker bands of hemp oil rise to the top.
Photo by Erika Kwee

This Black-owned distillery, located in South Houston, is the creation of Alyn’s dad and uncle, Ben Williams and Wendell Robbins III, who started as co-owners of a bar called Scrappy Brown’s in Third Ward. After visiting friends in California who owned a dispensary, Williams started experimenting with distilling hemp seeds (eventually settling on a mix of hemp and corn). During one batch, he decided to throw in the hemp oil in rather than filter it out (“out of laziness” said Alyn) and it turned out to be his best batch yet.

These early batches got rave reviews from customers at Scrappy Brown and soon after, they started winning blind taste tests. As we conducted our own taste test, we had to agree—it was one of the smoothest vodkas we’d ever tried. (And upon further, more extensive testing, I can confirm that no hangovers were had.)

Related Stories

I support

Houston Press
Houston Press
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free.
Support Us


click to enlarge Codi Alyn is the youngest black female distiller in the country. - PHOTO BY DAREAS SCOTT
Codi Alyn is the youngest black female distiller in the country.
Photo by Dareas Scott

Alyn, who was recently bestowed with the honor of the title of youngest black female distiller in the country, says that covid has actually helped push them in the right direction—orders are flowing in.

Her favorite way to enjoy Highway Vodka? “An extra dirty martini, but I also love frozen margs,” says Alyn. “Or vodka water with a slice of lemon—it mixes well with anything—bloody Mary’s, Moscow mules.”

click to enlarge Highway is planning to release some limited-edition hemp-based whiskey that is currently aging in American oak barrels. - PHOTO BY ERIKA KWEE
Highway is planning to release some limited-edition hemp-based whiskey that is currently aging in American oak barrels.
Photo by Erika Kwee


Highway Vodka is sold all across Texas and has expanded distribution to several other states, including Georgia and California. In addition to vodka, Highway is also planning to release some limited-edition hemp-based whiskey that is currently aging in American oak barrels.

Craving a full tasting experience? In 2022, Highway Vodka plans to open a tasting room with music on the same property as the distillery.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Erika Kwee is a freelance food writer, photographer and contributor to the Houston Press who particularly enjoys exploring the many unique sweet spots around Houston. She is constantly on the hunt for exceptional pad thai, vegetarian dumplings and pancakes.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Houston Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation