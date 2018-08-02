Upcoming Houston Food Events: Sandwiches, Hatch Chiles and Unlimited Tacos

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington, has rolled out an extravagant new menu item, a Japanese sandwich dubbed the A5 Wagyu Katsu Sando. On special now through Houston Restaurant Weeks, and then making its way onto the permanent menu after that, the sandwich is features A5 Japanese Wagyu Sirloin, panko-crusted, deep-fried and served on toasted and buttered Japanese white bread lightly spread with Japanese BBQ sauce (tonkatsu sauce). The masterpiece is sliced into three pieces with the crust off and plated alongside zucchini fries for $120 at lunch and dinner.

Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, is kicking up the heat with its 23rd annual Hatch Chile Festival, running Wednesday, August 8 through Tuesday, August 21. The store will celebrate the world-famous green chile pepper with a variety of in-store events, demos and classes, products, recipes and more. Events include cooking classes like Hatch Favorites (August 8), Hatch Steakhouse (Saturday, August 11), and A Green Chile Brunch (Thursday, August 16).