Upcoming Houston Food Events: Sandwiches, Hatch Chiles and Unlimited Tacos

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington, has rolled out an extravagant new menu item, a Japanese sandwich dubbed the A5 Wagyu Katsu Sando. On special now through Houston Restaurant Weeks, and then making its way onto the permanent menu after that, the sandwich is features A5 Japanese Wagyu Sirloin, panko-crusted, deep-fried and served on toasted and buttered Japanese white bread lightly spread with Japanese BBQ sauce (tonkatsu sauce). The masterpiece is sliced into three pieces with the crust off and plated alongside zucchini fries for $120 at lunch and dinner.
Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, is kicking up the heat with its 23rd annual Hatch Chile Festival, running Wednesday, August 8 through Tuesday, August 21. The store will celebrate the world-famous green chile pepper with a variety of in-store events, demos and classes, products, recipes and more. Events include cooking classes like Hatch Favorites (August 8), Hatch Steakhouse (Saturday, August 11), and A Green Chile Brunch (Thursday, August 16).
Learn the art of Creole at a Date Night Cooking Class at Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, on Friday, August 10 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The presented menu includes deviled crab-stuffed mirliton, Creole-spiced redfish with jambalaya, and a bananas Foster-style, cream cheese-stuffed crepe. Cost is $150 per couple, plus tax and gratuity.
Pondicheri, 2800 Kirby, will host an Indian Street Foods Cooking Class on Wednesday, August 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. Guests will learn how to make the three mother chaat sauces, and how to incorporate them into summer snacks and salads. The class is limited to 12 seats and tickets are $100 per person.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Beginning in mid-August, diners can celebrate Hatch Chile season and enjoy a number of creative Hatch chile dishes at Lupe Tortilla, including four brand-new Hatch chile breakfast plates from Barbacoa Hatch Benedict to Hatch Chilaquiles.
Tickets to our annual Tacolandia — held on Saturday, October 27 at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou and featuring unlimited taco samples— are on sale now. This year’s taco extravaganza has already confirmed vendors from Berryhill Hot Tamales and Hugo's to La Calle and La Fisheria. Early bird tickets are $25 for general admission ($35 regular, $45 day of) and $65 for VIP ($75 regular, $85 day of). Guests must be 21-and-up.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!