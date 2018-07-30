This Week in Houston Food Events: Houston Restaurant Weeks Returns

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All month long in August

Houston Restaurant Weeks

Beginning Wednesday, August 1 and running through Monday, September 3, Houston Restaurant Weeks is back, offering 34 days of meals and deals raising money for the Houston Food Bank. More than 250 area restaurants are expected to participate this year, and the restaurant list and menus are now live.

Deli Month at Kenny & Ziggy’s

Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, 5172 Buffalo Speedway, will be joining delis across the country in Deli Month, a month-long effort to recognize the great American heritage of New York-style delicatessens and raise funds for local charities. From Wednesday, August 1 through Friday, August 31, both locations will offer a special three-course, prix fixe menu during lunch and dinner for $38, plus tax and gratuity, with 10 percent of each meal sold going to the Holocaust Museum Houston. Nosh on classics from matzo ball soup, noodle kugel and spinach knish to Hungarian goulash, brisket dinner and seven-layer cake.

Seven Year Anniversary Giveaway at Roost

To celebrate its seventh year, Roost, 1972 Fairview, will be offering a special giveaway all month long. Visit the restaurant and post pics with the #iloveroost and/or check in on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook for your chance to win a Chef's Dinner for six at your home or at Roost (a $2,000 value) —a specially curated menu by chef Kevin Naderi, cooked on site right in front of you, with wine/beer included. The more you come in and check in, the more you're entered.

Wurstfest at King's Biergarten and King’s BierHaus

King’s Biergarten, 1329 East Broadway, and King's BierHaus, 2044 East T C Jester, are launching the annual all-you-can-eat sausage festival on Wednesday, August 1. Wurstfest is all month long and starts at $9.95 with traditional sausages and $12.95 for exotic, vegan and traditional sausages. Here's how it works: Visit King's Biergarten in Pearland or King's BierHaus in the Heights during the month of August, choose between only traditional sausages or all varieties. Customers will get three sausages at a time, and select additional sausages once they sit down All sausages are served with bread slices and there are more than 15 sausages to choose from, from spicy kielbasa and scharfe kase wurst (hot cheese sausage) to smoked alligator and blueberry wild boar.

EXPAND Say goodbye to One Fifth Romance Languages in style at its last family meal. Photo by Julie Soefer Photography

Tuesday, July 31

Outdoor Cooking Series: Flatbreads and Wings at Eight Row Flint

Chef de cuisine Marcelo Garcia is closing out his run of the grill at Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, serving up grilled flatbreads and wings. Made with Coltivare dough grilled over coals, the flatbreads will be topped with local produce and served alongside wings with different flavors each week ($15) from 5 p.m. until sold out.

Final Family Meal at One Fifth Romance Languages

One Fifth Romance Languages, 1658 Westheimer, is readying to end its reign before it turns into One Fifth Mediterranean in September, but before it does, it’s closing out with a Final Family Meal on Tuesday, July 31. Each night before dinner service, the cooks prepare a family meal for each other; and in honor of its last night of service, the staff will be inviting the public to join in. There is no menu, and the guests will be completely in the kitchen’s hands. Cost is $100.50 per person, including tax and gratuity. Reservations can be made online (a credit card will be charged when the reservation is made).

Churrasco's Paella Pop-Up at Conservatory

Conservatory, 1010 Prairie, has a vacant booth at the moment, so its invited Churrasco Food Truck to pop-in with its seafood and chicken paella from 7 to 10 p.m.

Japanese Gin and Vodka Dinner at Izakaya

Izakaya, 318 Gray, will be hosting a Japanese Gin and Vodka dinner at 7 p.m. Enjoy three great new spirits, both for sipping and in cocktails created by bar manager Alex Coon, and three food courses by executive chef Jean Philippe Gaston. Cost is $45 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Call 713-527-8988.

Thursday, August 2

DASSAI Sake Dinner at Kata Robata

Kata Robata, 3600 Kirby, is hosting a rare five-course DASSAI Sake Dinner at 7 p.m. Cost is $150 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and only 40 tickets were made available. Email general manager Blake Lewis at Blake@katarobata.com to reserve your spot.

Saturday, August 4

Summer Bash at Breakfast Brunch Café

Breakfast Brunch Café, 9955 Barker, is celebrating its two-year anniversary with a Summer Bash from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Guests can expect a two-course buffet and dessert, beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), a variety of cupcakes from Cupcake Cowgirls (a winner on Food Network’s Cupcake Wars) and a special gift. Tickets are $27 for adults and $14 for kids, with ten percent of each ticket purchase going to Cy-Hope, a local charity that aims to make life better for kids in Cy-Fair.

Hot Sauce Fest at Sideout Volleyball Bar

Taste local brews and hot sauces at this Hot Sauce Fest held at Sideout Volleyball Bar, 2623 Keene, from 1 to 5 p.m. The day will also feature live music and a hot wing eating competition.

White Linen Night in the Heights

Break out your finest white linen clothing for this annual summer event, which takes place along the 200 and 300 blocks of 19th from 6 to 10 p.m. You’ll find local art pop-ups, food and drink specials, and fun activities lining the street, though the entire neighborhood seems to get in on the action. Look out for parties everywhere from Heights Beer Garden, 1433 North Shepherd, to Wicklow Heights, 1027 West 19th.