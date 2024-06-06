Upcoming Houston Food Events: Free Anniversary Burgers and a One-Week-Only Strawberry Marg

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings
On Friday, June 7, Bun B’s Trill Burgers, 3607 South Shepherd, is celebrating one year in business at its black and yellow brick-and-mortar by giving away 607 free burgers. Opening at 11 a.m., the first 607 guests will receive one complimentary OG Trill Burger, its signature double-patty smashburger featuring American cheese, Trill Sauce, caramelized onions and pickles that was named “Best Burger in America” on Good Morning America in 2022. The giveaway will be first-come, first-served, limited to one per person in line and is available for to-go orders only. The celebration will feature music from a surprise guest DJ, and a celebratory photo backdrop to commemorate the occasion.
Superica, 1801 North Shepherd, kicks off its inaugural Strawberry Margarita Week, an ode to the bounty of summer’s juiciest strawberries, from June 6–12. Each day, a special frozen strawberry marg from Ford Fry’s recipe book will grace the menu at all locations, including its restaurant in The Heights. Available for one week only, the frozen margarita features El Jimador blanco tequila, triple sec, fresh lime, pureed local strawberries and a pinch of sugar.
Alicia's Mexican Grille and Galiana's Tex Mex & Agave Bar are hosting Nosotros Tequila Wine Dinners, featuring a three-course meal paired with Nosotros' finest tequila offerings. Features include a welcome cocktail, crabmeat enchiladas, filet mignon with peppercorn sauce and arroz primavera, and churros served with vanilla ice cream and a Nosotros Reposado chocolate shot. The Nosotros Tequila & Wine Dinner events will begin at 7 p.m. at Alicia's Cypress on Thursday, June 6, Alicia's Katy on Saturday, June 15 and Galiana's on Saturday, June 29. The cost is $95 per person (plus tax and gratuity).
Little Rey Houston, 2345 Mid Lane, is going all out for its Grand Opening block party, held on Saturday, June 8 from 5 to 9 p.m. A selection of the restaurant’s bites will be free for all attendees, with drinks available for purchase. Food offerings include a queso “fountain”, guacamole and chips, a selection of Little Rey’s fan-favorite tacos including its renowned chicken “al carbon,” smoked chicken wings tossed in salsa macha, soft serve and more; and there will also be face painting, a balloon artist and DJ.
On Tuesday, June 11, Hidden Omakase is hosting an exclusive ice cream pairing dinner in collaboration with Sweet Bribery at its sister restaurant Norigami and Hidden Bar, 2715 Bissonnet. Starting at 6 p.m. and with a limited seating of 22 guests, the dinner will feature a 12-course menu, including eight savory courses crafted by Hidden Omakase’s Marcos Juarez and four artisan ice cream courses by Sweet Bribery’s Steve Marques, who has crafted innovative ice cream flavors such as Pho and Mole. Tickets are $200 and guests can purchase cocktails and wine to complement the first eight courses.
Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, will host a Spirit Round Table: Summer Cocktails event on Thursday, June 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. Bar manager Thomas Cordes will lead the summer cocktail lesson, showing guests how to shake up four great summer cocktails that are ideal from entertaining, including the Pimm's Cup, Hou Geaux Spritz, Mint Julep and Bee Stinger. Tickets are $45 and include light bites.
The second annual Tokyo X festival will take place on Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16 at the NRG Center. The two-day festival invites everyone to dive deep into the rich tapestry of Japanese culture, rocking traditional Japanese street foods and dishes prepared by local Houston chefs, anime, music, live performances, car shows and authentic night markets. Tickets start at $45 for Saturday (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.) and $40 for Sunday (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.).