Upcoming Houston Food Events: Virtual Wine, Beer and Cheese Tasting

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

The Hope Farms Rolling Green Market will be at Tootsies, 2601 Westheimer, every Friday from noon to 2 p.m., and starting January 7, every Thursday at Bering’s, 6102 Westheimer. Each week the Rolling Green Market team will offer an array of freshly harvested produce, popular food from friends like Hive Bee honey, cookbooks, Hope Farms swag, fresh flowers from Flower Child and more.

Agricole Hospitality will host a Virtual Wine Tasting on Saturday, January 9 at 5 p.m. with special guests Nicole Andrus of Trinchero Family Estates. Andrus will take guests through how winemakers use Terroir to add power to popular varietals and wines. The class will include four bottles of wine that will be tasted throughout the presentation, as well as a Revival Market Charcuterie Board to snack on while tasting. Tickets are $150.

On Sunday, January 10, One Fifth Mediterranean's chef de cuisine Matt Staph will teach a Virtual Cooking Class, making a vegetarian chili and sharing some tricks of the trade. The kit ($100, serves two) includes: jalapeño cornbread, Texas red beet chili, almond sour cream and a bottle of rosé. Kits can be picked up at One Fifth, 1658 Westheimer, between noon and 5 p.m. on January 9.

On Sunday, January 17, guests are invited to Hop Topic’s first annual Chili Cook-Off at Holler Brewing Co., 2206 Edwards. Early bird tickets are $15 and include unlimited chili samples, a swag bag and a token for judging. The brewery opens at 11 a.m. and the event begins at noon.

Saint Arnold will be hosting a Virtual Beer & Cheese Tasting on Thursday, January 21 at 6 p.m., with founder/brewer Brock Wagner and cheesemonger Nicole Buergers leading the fun on Instagram Live. Along with the beer and cheese, bonus treats include a housemade cookie from pastry chef Dawn Prater, local honey from Bee2Bee Honey Collective, take-and-bake raclette mac and cheese with cheese from the Dairymaids, and brews including a 500-milliliter bottle of the limited release Barleywine aged in bourbon barrels, among others. Tickets (limited) are $53 and kits can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on the day of (drive through the Beer Garden & Restaurant to pick it up).