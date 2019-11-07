Houston Eateries Offering Free Meals and Specials This Veterans Day 2019

These Houston eateries are honoring the U.S. military this Veterans Day, offering freebies and specials to veterans and active-duty members on Monday, November 11 (and some all weekend long).

Bowl & Barrel, 797 Sorella

All U.S. veterans with military ID will receive a free hour of bowling at Bowl & Barrel on Veterans Day.

Brick House Tavern + Tap, multiple locations

To celebrate Veterans Day, Brick House Tavern + Tap is offering veterans 20 percent off their entire meal for parties up to four. This offer is for active and retired military with a valid Military ID.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill, multiple locations

Carabba’s is saluting our brave veterans from Friday, November 8 through Monday, November 11, offering a free order of calamari with any purchase to all veterans, active military, police officers and firefighters with a valid military ID. All restaurants will also offer 10-percent off to all active and retired service members anytime they visit.

EXPAND Feges BBQ's Patrick Feges is a veteran himself. Stop in for a free meal on Veterans Day. Photo by Robert Jacob Lerma

Feges BBQ, 3, Greenway Plaza Suite C-210

To honor all soldiers who protect our country (including owner Patrick Feges), Feges invites all veterans and active military members for a FREE meal this Veterans Day (breakfast or lunch). Reminder: Veterans also get 10 percent off year-round

The General Public, 797 Sorella

The General Public will offer a free General Public Burger with military ID for all U.S. veterans on Veterans Day.

Genghis Grill, multiple locations

Now through Veterans Day, Genghis Grill is raising money for educational scholarships for families of America’s fallen and disabled service members. Guests can donate $3 or more to Folds of Honor and show their support for our country’s heroes by signing a symbolic folded flag and pinning it to the wall.

Grimaldi’s, multiple locations

Grimaldi’s honors those that serve our country by offering a 15 percent discount year-round for all active duty and retired military personnel; and for this Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, the pizzeria will increase its military discount to 25-percent.

Logan’s Roadhouse, multiple locations

All active duty and retired U.S. military personnel are invited to enjoy a free meal from of the American Roadhouse menu in honor of Veterans Day. The offer is available from 3 to 6 p.m. at all Logan’s Roadhouse restaurants nationwide.

Main Event, multiple locations

On Monday, November 11, the entertainment destination invites all active-duty and retired U.S. military personnel to visit their nearest center for free food and fun. All military personnel will receive 30 minutes of game play that can be used on more than 100 interactive video games. Honored guests can also enjoy a free entrée from a special menu featuring the Bacon & Cheddar Burger, Jumbo Wings & Fries Combo. Ultimate Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza and more.

McDonald’s, multiple locations

McDonald’s restaurants across the Greater Houston Area will honor military servicemen and servicewomen with a free Extra Value Meal this Veterans Day. Veterans and current members of the military are invited to enjoy their free meal by visiting participating restaurants and showing their Military ID.

The Rustic, 1836 Polk

The Rustic will offer a free Rustic Burger for all U.S. veterans with military ID on Veterans Day.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, multiple locations

On Sunday, November 10, Perry's is offering a complimentary three-course Pork Chop Sunday Supper Special to veterans and active military from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. when accompanied by a guest who purchases an entrée or Sunday Supper Special. Reservations and each U.S. active or former Military I.D. are required.

Pluckers Wing Bar, multiple locations

The sports bar and wing restaurant will be providing free meals to veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day at all locations. With a valid military ID, guests can enjoy a complimentary entree, side, and a non-alcoholic beverage from Pluckers’ extensive menu (up to $15) when dining at the restaurant. Dig into eats like Spicy Ranch, Fire in the Hole and Ginger Peach Sriracha wings, Holy Macaroni and the Bypass Burger, topped with bacon, cheddar, grilled onions and jalapeños.

Taco Cabana, multiple locations

In honor of two special military holidays happening in November, Taco Cabana will host a Military Appreciation Weekend to celebrate the Marine Corps Birthday and Veterans Day. From Saturday, November 9 through Monday, November 11, all active duty and retired military personnel can receive a free Chicken Fajita, Steak Fajita or Brisket Taco (all tacos served with no toppings).