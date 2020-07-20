 
Houston's independent source of local news and culture

Pronto Cucinino was a fast casual version of Vincent Mandola's resatuarnts.
Pronto Cucinino was a fast casual version of Vincent Mandola's resatuarnts.
Photo by Jeff Balke

Vincent Mandola Passes Away

Lorretta Ruggiero | July 20, 2020 | 3:42pm
AA

Vincent "Bubba" Mandola passed away Sunday, July 19 at the age of 77. The family said the cause of death was heart failure. Mandola had recently battled COVID-19 this past June, as reported by abc13.com. Mandola owned a number of restaurants over the years, including his namesake Vincent's, plus Nino's, Grappino di Nino and Pronto Cucinino. The Facebook post from the restaurant group expressed a desire for prayers and privacy.

Mandola was part of a large Sicilian and Italian family of restaurateurs including brothers Damian Mandola and Tony Mandola, cousin Frank Mandola and nephew Johnny Carrabba. Tony's wife Phyllis is the daughter of Houston's Tex-Mex queen, Ninfa " Mama" Laurenzo.

Screenshot

Mandola's Deli posted on Facebook about the passing of Vincent Mandola with a plea to the community to undertake the recommended safety precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic. It stated " Please please please be vigilant out there. Remember we are ALL tired of this temporary way of life. Follow the guidelines anyway."

Vincent and wife Mary opened the family's flagship restaurant, Nino's in 1977. Eventually they added two more concepts, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino to the same property on West Dallas and two locations of Pronto Cucinino on Montrose and West Holcombe. Mandola and wife Mary have two daughters, Vinceanne Mandola-Green and Mary Dana Corbett, who are equal partners in the family business.

 
Lorretta Ruggiero is a Houston Press freelance writer based in Cypress, Texas. She loves entertaining her family and friends with her food and sparkling wit. She is married to Classic Rock Bob and they have two exceptionally smart-aleck children.

