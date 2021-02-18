Openings and Closings: The Houston Winter Storm Version

- Local
This week is a slim one as far as new restaurants go. The record-breaking and heartbreaking Texas winter storm has caused many established restaurants in the Greater Houston area to close temporarily. Some closed early to keep their employees safe. Others have been forced to close due to power outages, burst pipes and requirements from the City of Houston to boil all water. All of this occurring during the Valentine's Day rush, which is one of the industry's biggest money makers.
Unfortunately, many love birds decided to canoodle at home in front of the fireplace while singletons canceled their Galentine's get-togethers or plans for romantic quests. The unprecedented snowfall and freezing temperatures also ruined Mardi Gras celebrations, another Houston tradition that brings in the extra bucks for restaurants and bars.
So, this week's Openings and Closings only has a few new businesses on the horizon but we thought we would also include some restaurants that are reopening or staying open during these tough times. While we would love to be able to list every restaurant in Houston, this is just a beginning to reignite some hope during what has surely been one of the toughest stretches for Texans in a long while. This information has been provided to us by the restaurants themselves or their spokespersons. Due to the current weather situation, details, opening hours and menu availability are subject to change.
If you have the means to help out our local restaurants and businesses with your patronage, please do. We are all on this crazy journey together.
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, 23213 Grand Circle Boulevard, will host a groundbreaking ceremony February 26 beginning at 11 a.m. for its first location in Katy. On hand will be the Walk-On's executive team and local city dignitaries. There will also be some of its fan favorites being served such as its Krispy Kreme Donuts Bread Pudding.
This makes the 16th store in Texas and the second in the Houston area. Franchisee Paul Alfonso said in a press release, "After opening our first Walk-On's in Spring last summer, we couldn't wait to continue our journey with the brand and open another." The Spring restaurant is located at 21930 Kuykendahl.
The Baton Rouge-based sports bar and Cajun restaurant was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, co-owner and CEO. It offers a taste of Louisiana with dishes like Crawfish Etouffee, Duck and Andouille Gumbo and specialties like its Mardi Gras Mahi with crawfish mushroom sauce. There is a variety of game-friendly bites such as wings, sliders, po'boys and burgers plus a full bar for frosty beverages. The restaurant is family-friendly as well with a kids menu.
For those staying home, there are party platters with po'boys, wraps, sliders, pasta and salads for take-out.
Karma Kolache, 10211 Cypresswood, will celebrate its grand opening March 6 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is the fifth store for the family-owned kolache and doughnut shop.
It sells a variety of kolaches with regular options like sausage and ham and cheese, plus gourmet and premium choices such as its popular boudin, Philly cheesesteak, smoked brisket, pepperoni pizza, mac and cheese, chorizo and scalloped potato versions. They range in price from $2.29 to $3.99.
Karma also has a wide variety of doughnuts from six for $6 or $9 a dozen. There are also Kronuts, cinnamon rolls, eclairs and macarons. The shop also sells breakfast sandwiches. For beverages, there are soft drinks, juices and a selection of coffee drinks like its Iced Koffee, lattes and Kappucino.
Check out its Facebook page for info on getting a free kolache. For its grand opening, the first twenty-five customers will receive a free t-shirt.
Abu Omar Halal, 6377 Westheimer, is celebrating its grand opening March 13 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. with a complimentary dessert, fresh juice or fruit salad with any purchase. This is the first brick and mortar for the brand which first opened in 2011 as Houston's first halal-based food truck, according to a press release. There are now over 20 locations across the country with more plans for expansion in the coming year. Owner Mohammad Altawaha, aka Abu Omar, hopes to open more brick and mortar locations of the signature concept which features a menu of traditional dishes from Jordan.
Some of the menu items include more familiar dishes like shwarma, kabobs and falafel but also classic, homestyle Jordanian fare such as kabseh, mulukhiyeh and ouzi. These specialties will be offered on a rotating basis as daily specials, offering guests the chance to try unique dishes.
The restaurant will also offer a smoothie and fresh juice menu with flavor options like Ashta, a clotted cream that is common in Middle Eastern desserts.
The restaurant hopes to provide the community and local families with reasonably priced and delicious meals as an experience meant to be enjoyed and shared.
Clutch City Cluckers, 5550 Val Verde, has moved its grand opening to February 26 through February 28 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The halal food truck serves Nashville hot chicken sandwiches, loaded fries and chicken tenders. For the grand opening weekend, the food truck will offer 50 percent off its entire menu. There will be a raffle for a Playstation 5 and Nintendo Switches for dine-in guests.
Gazelle Cafe, 12126 Westheimer, opened in mid-January. The Moroccan restaurant offers Mediterranean cuisine and high-quality hookah. Dishes like shish kabobs, shwarma, hummus, grape leaves, kebbeh and kafta are on the menu plus falafel, gyros and a variety of pasta. Its freshly made pizzas come out of a Marana Forni oven. The space formerly housed Italian restaurants like Creed which replaced Mascalzone in 2019. Creed closed in March 2020 after pandemic restrictions were put in place and never reopened. However, the large patio and pretty waterfall are still there for outdoor dining and social distancing.
Restaurants Around Town Reopening After the Storm:
Arnaldo Richard's Picos
3601 Kirby
832-831-9940
picos.net
Picos is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. serving its full menu for take-out and delivery only.
B.B Lemon
1809 Washington
713-554-1809
bblemon.com
The restaurant is open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for pick-up and delivery only. Orders can be made online or by phone. The full dinner menu is available excluding lobster rolls and oysters. All Berg Hospitality restaurants are using bottled water and following proper protocols in keeping with the "Boil Water" notice from the City of Houston.
Bludorn
807 Taft
713-999-0146
bludornrestaurant.com
Aaron Bludorn's acclaimed restaurant is open for dinner and dine-in from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Brennan's of Houston
3300 Smith
713-522-9711
brennansofhouston.com
Brennan's was closed briefly due to power and water issues but it reopens February 19 for dine-in only from 5 p.m to 8 p.m. with a limited menu.
Dish Society
Five locations around Houston
dishsociety.com
Four of Dish Society's location will be open with a limited menu, staff and hours. Memorial Green is not currently open for service while the Heights location is offering to-go only. According to a spokesperson, " We will adjust and adapt as the situation evolves."
Good Vibes Burgers and Brews
1329 E. Broadway
832-569-4141
goodvibesburgers.com
This Pearland burger joint and tiki bar reopened February 18 after closing for a few days to keep employees safe.
Guard and Grace
500 Dallas
346-326-0789
guardandgrace.com/houston
Troy Guard's upscale steakhouse is back open for lunch, dinner and take-away.
Hungry's
14714 Memorial
281-453-1520
2356 Rice Boulevard
713-523-8652
hungryscafe.com
Both locations reopened for take-out and delivery only with a limited menu until 8 p.m.
Molina's Cantina
6300 FM 1463
832-789-6450
molinascantina.com
The Fulshear location reopened February 17 and the company is currently trying to get its Bellaire and Westheimer locations reopened after power and water issues.
Musaafer
5115 Westheimer
713-242-8087
musaaferhouston.com
This opulent Indian restaurant is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. serving its full, creative menu for dine-in and take-out.
Revelry on Richmond
1613 Richmond
832-538-0724
revelryonrichmond.com
Revelry reopened February 18 with a limited menu.
Riel
1927 Fairview
832-831-9109
rielhtx.com
Ryan Lachaine's bistro reopened February 18 for to-go orders beginning at 2 p.m. until food sold out. There is a limited menu with a focus on Lachaine's Louie's Sandwiches or whatever else the team can put together. Check its Facebook page or website for updates.
Turner's
1800 Post Oak Boulevard
713-804-1212
turnershouston.com
Reopened February 18 at 4 p.m. for dinner.
