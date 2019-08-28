 


4
The Cuban from the Cuban Spot is a great sandwich we learned about from you.EXPAND
Photo by Jeff Balke

I Need a Hero: A Call to All Sandwich Lovers

Jeff Balke | August 28, 2019 | 4:00am
If you have been reading this blog for a while, you know we love sandwiches. We're a bit obsessed with them. In fact, we have been writing about Houston's best sandwiches for well over a year now and we are still going. There are a lot of good ones in our city.

We've eaten bánh mìs, po' boys, ruebens, grilled cheese, tortas and just about every other manner of meat-and-bread (or even veggie-and-bread) combos the city has to offer. But, we want more. And that's where you come in.

Many of you have, over the course of the last year, offered your suggestions for the best hoagies, heroes, subs and whatever-else-you-want-to-call-it sandwiches. It's led to killer Cubanos and bad ass Italians. We've eaten sandwiches from hole-in-the-walls and fine dining establishments.

Now, we want to hear your ideas for what is next. Is there some great place in Kemah we missed or a new hot spot in Midtown? Have we not gone to your favorite neighborhood strip mall spot or somehow never heard about that amazing menu item at the hot spot we've been to a hundred times? Let us know in the comments.

The sooner you tell us, the sooner we get to let everyone know just how great your favorite place is.

 
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

