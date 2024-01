Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Head to Galveston for Chili, Beer and Charitable Eats

Galveston Restaurant Week

Yaga’s Chili Quest & Beer Fest at Galveston's The Strand

Raclette Party on Patio at Montrose Cheese & Wine

Hop Topic World's Chili Cook-Off at Equal Parts Brewing

Chefs for Paws at Baldwin, Curio Collection by Hilton

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:All weekend longRunning daily through January 28, the Galveston Restaurant Week campaign features special prix fixe menus from dozens of Galveston’s best restaurants, no tickets or passes required. Two and three-course dinners will be priced from $20 to $60, two-course lunches run $10 to $30, and brunches are $10 to $40. Participating restaurants — including local favorites likeand— are collecting charitable donations to be distributed tothis year’s charities, including United Way of Galveston, Galveston’s Own Farmers Market (Community Based Food Programs) and Family Service Center of Galveston County.Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.23rd and StrandYaga’s 15th annual Chili Quest & Beer Fest returns to the Galveston Island Strand, with the merchant walkabout kicking off at 11 a.m., chili tasting starting at noon ($13 tickets), and beer tasting at 1 p.m. ($35 tickets). There’s also a corn hole tournament and Beerfoot Beer Run 5k to pregame with starting at 9 a.m. (8:30 a.m. tournament signup).Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m.1618 WestheimerThe lower Westheimer cheese and wine shop will host its apres ski-style Raclette Party on the Patio from 1 to 5 p.m. (or until the cheese wheel runs out!). Plates feature potatoes with caramelized onions, cornichons and baguette slices, all smothered in a scrape of melty raclette cheese.Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.3118 HarrisburgHop Topic World's annual Chili Cook-Off is back, with GA tickets for $18 and including all-you-can-handle chili samples and a token for voting (judging kicks off at 3 p.m.).Sunday, 5 to 9 p.m.400 DallasThe annual fundraiser Chefs for Paws returns for a special charitable evening, starting with a cocktail reception and followed with a seated multi-course feast prepared by top local talent—James Beard Awardand more—to raise funds forand its life-saving mission. Tickets are $250, with VIP sponsorship available.