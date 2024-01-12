Navigation
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Head to Galveston for Chili, Beer and Charitable Eats

January 12, 2024 4:00AM

BLVD Seafood is one of the island favorites participating in this year's Galveston Restaurant Week. Photo by Phaedra Cook
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Galveston Restaurant Week

All weekend long

Running daily through January 28, the Galveston Restaurant Week campaign features special prix fixe menus from dozens of Galveston’s best restaurants, no tickets or passes required. Two and three-course dinners will be priced from $20 to $60, two-course lunches run $10 to $30, and brunches are $10 to $40. Participating restaurants — including local favorites like BLVD Seafood, Hubcap Grill, Little Daddy’s Gumbo Bar, Mosquito Cafe and Shrimp ‘N Stuff — are collecting charitable donations to be distributed tothis year’s charities, including United Way of Galveston, Galveston’s Own Farmers Market (Community Based Food Programs) and Family Service Center of Galveston County.

Yaga’s Chili Quest & Beer Fest at Galveston's The Strand

Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
23rd and Strand

Yaga’s 15th annual Chili Quest & Beer Fest returns to the Galveston Island Strand, with the merchant walkabout kicking off at 11 a.m., chili tasting starting at noon ($13 tickets), and beer tasting at 1 p.m. ($35 tickets). There’s also a corn hole tournament and Beerfoot Beer Run 5k to pregame with starting at 9 a.m. (8:30 a.m. tournament signup).

Raclette Party on Patio at Montrose Cheese & Wine

Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m.
1618 Westheimer

The lower Westheimer cheese and wine shop will host its apres ski-style Raclette Party on the Patio from 1 to 5 p.m. (or until the cheese wheel runs out!). Plates feature potatoes with caramelized onions, cornichons and baguette slices, all smothered in a scrape of melty raclette cheese.

Hop Topic World's Chili Cook-Off at Equal Parts Brewing

Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.
3118 Harrisburg
Hop Topic World's annual Chili Cook-Off is back, with GA tickets for $18 and including all-you-can-handle chili samples and a token for voting (judging kicks off at 3 p.m.).

Chefs for Paws at Baldwin, Curio Collection by Hilton

Sunday, 5 to 9 p.m.
400 Dallas

The annual fundraiser Chefs for Paws returns for a special charitable evening, starting with a cocktail reception and followed with a seated multi-course feast prepared by top local talent—James Beard Award winner "Chef G" Benchawan Painter of Street to Kitchen, Ostia’s Travis McShane, Marie Riddle of Bludorn and more—to raise funds for Rescued Pets Movement and its life-saving mission. Tickets are $250, with VIP sponsorship available. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
