Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Santa at the Beer Hall and Christmas & Hanukkah Dining

Santa at Saint Arnold Brewery

Noche Buena at Monkey’s Tail

The Muppet Christmas Carol Brunch at Wild Oats

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Dining

Hanukkah at Hamsa

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:Friday, 1 to 4 p.m.2000 LyonsHead to the family-friendly Saint Arnold Brewery to snap photos with Santa in the Beer Hall from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and there will be plenty of Christmas Ale on tap.Friday, 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.5802 FultonThe Mexican-American bar’s highly anticipated Noche Buena celebration kicks off at 4 p.m. with pictures with Santa, a jolly photobooth and a wheel of prizes; followed by live mariachi from 5 to 7 and DJ music from 8 p.m. to midnight. The halls will be decked as guests eat tamales and sip holiday drinks like the Frozen Andes Mint, Horchata Eggnog, Mistletoe Marg and Oh Cactus Tree round of tamales.Saturday, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. seatings2520 AirlineWild Oats is pulling out all the stops for its The Muppet Christmas Carol Brunch. Guests can enjoy a screening of the classic movie plus a Muppet-themed menu including Al-Gonzo's Texas meat and cheese board, smoked turkey legs with Kermit’s Joplin’ John with crowder peas and Miss Figgy pudding. Tickets are $50 per adult and $35 per child (free for kids 3 and under). Reserve via Resy Saturday and SundayCheck out our 2022 Houston Holiday Dining Guide for family-friendly brunches, fancy prix fixe affairs and more this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.All weekend long5555 MorningsideThe modern Israeli hotspot will be lighting the menorah every night at sundown and offering guests(fried donuts) with their meal. The restaurant will be open for dining all weekend long.