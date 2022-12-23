Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Santa at the Beer Hall and Christmas & Hanukkah Dining

Santa at Saint Arnold BreweryFriday, 1 to 4 p.m.
2000 Lyons
Head to the family-friendly Saint Arnold Brewery to snap photos with Santa in the Beer Hall from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and there will be plenty of Christmas Ale on tap.
Noche Buena at Monkey’s TailFriday, 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
5802 Fulton
The Mexican-American bar’s highly anticipated Noche Buena celebration kicks off at 4 p.m. with pictures with Santa, a jolly photobooth and a wheel of prizes; followed by live mariachi from 5 to 7 and DJ music from 8 p.m. to midnight. The halls will be decked as guests eat tamales and sip holiday drinks like the Frozen Andes Mint, Horchata Eggnog, Mistletoe Marg and Oh Cactus Tree round of tamales.
The Muppet Christmas Carol Brunch at Wild OatsSaturday, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. seatings
2520 Airline
Wild Oats is pulling out all the stops for its The Muppet Christmas Carol Brunch. Guests can enjoy a screening of the classic movie plus a Muppet-themed menu including Al-Gonzo's Texas meat and cheese board, smoked turkey legs with Kermit’s Joplin’ John with crowder peas and Miss Figgy pudding. Tickets are $50 per adult and $35 per child (free for kids 3 and under). Reserve via Resy.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day DiningSaturday and Sunday
Check out our 2022 Houston Holiday Dining Guide for family-friendly brunches, fancy prix fixe affairs and more this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Hanukkah at HamsaAll weekend long
5555 Morningside
The modern Israeli hotspot will be lighting the menorah every night at sundown and offering guests sufganiyot (fried donuts) with their meal. The restaurant will be open for dining all weekend long.