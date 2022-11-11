Support Us

Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Eat Good at the Inaugural Houston Craft BBQ + Beer Festival

November 11, 2022 4:00AM

See why Tejas Chocolate + Barbeque is considered one of Texas' finest at the Houston Craft BBQ + Beer Festival.
Photo by Carlos Brandon
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Tokyo Night Festival at at Texas Festival Grounds

Friday through Saturday, 3 to 10 p.m.
6848 Almeda Genoa

The Tokyo Night Festival is back and bigger than ever, celebrating Houston’s Japanese community and culture through food, music, art, anime, martial arts, cars and much more over two nights. This year’s lineup of vendors includes Shun Japanese Kitchen, Hako Bento Box Company, Burger Chan, Click Virtual Food Hall, Aqua S, Ramen Tatsuya and more. Tickets start at $20.

Raclette Party on the Patio at Montrose Cheese & Wine


Saturday, 1 p.m. until sold out
1618 Westheimer

The wine and cheese shop continues its après-ski Raclette Party series, bringing a full wheel of melty raclette cheese to its patio for a day of fun. Get cheese-loaded plates of potatoes with caramelized onions, cornichons and baguette slices for $22 ($26 with charcuterie).


Houston Craft BBQ + Beer Festival at The Historic Hill House + Farm

Saturday, 2 to 5 p.m
3603 FM 1725

The inaugural Houston Craft BBQ + Beer Festival offers an intimate outdoor experience with tastings from Blood Bros. BBQ, Feges BBQ JQ's Tex Mex BBQ, and Tejas Chocolate + Barbecue–and four to five local craft breweries alongside live music. Tickets run $45-$125 per person.

2022 Butchers Ball at Rockin’ Star Ranch

Saturday (farm-to-table dinner), 5 to 9 p.m. , Sunday (festival), gates open at noon
8002 Fuelburg

Moving into its fifth year, the 2022 Butchers Ball returns to Brenham’s Rockin’ Star Ranch, showcasing independent farmers and ranchers throughout Texas that are engaging in ethical and sustainable production systems, along with a diverse selection of Texas chefs and culinary leaders who support them in their restaurants and food businesses.

The fun kicks off with a farm-to-table dinner on Saturday, followed by the festival and coveted Golden Cleaver Competition on Sunday. The rockstar chef lineup includes Alex Au-Yeung of Phat Eatery, Alex Padilla of The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, Ara Malekian of Harlem Road Texas BBQ, Bobby Matos and John Quinn of State of Grace and La Lucha, Jasmine Barela and Willow Villarreal of Willow’s Texas BBQ, Jess DeSham Timmons of Camellia Monday, Tiffany Derry of Roots Southern Table, Victoria Elizondo of Cochinita & Co. and a whole lot more. Tickets are $200 for the kickoff dinner and $175 for the festival, and the event raises funds for Urban Harvest and its ongoing farmers markets and educational programming.

Sunday Supper at Sunday Press

Sunday, 7 to 9 p.m.
3315 Ella

Sunday Press continues its women-led Sunday Supper series with a French inspired meal from Lena Trang, owner of Lena’s Asian Kitchen. The popular suppers support I'll Have What She's Having and its mission to improve health in the hospitality industry and support women's entrepreneurship in the food and beverage industry. Tickets are $150.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
