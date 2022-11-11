Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Eat Good at the Inaugural Houston Craft BBQ + Beer Festival

Tokyo Night Festival at at Texas Festival GroundsFriday through Saturday, 3 to 10 p.m.
6848 Almeda Genoa
The Tokyo Night Festival is back and bigger than ever, celebrating Houston’s Japanese community and culture through food, music, art, anime, martial arts, cars and much more over two nights. This year’s lineup of vendors includes Shun Japanese Kitchen, Hako Bento Box Company, Burger Chan, Click Virtual Food Hall, Aqua S, Ramen Tatsuya and more. Tickets start at $20.
Raclette Party on the Patio at Montrose Cheese & Wine
Saturday, 1 p.m. until sold out
1618 Westheimer
The wine and cheese shop continues its après-ski Raclette Party series, bringing a full wheel of melty raclette cheese to its patio for a day of fun. Get cheese-loaded plates of potatoes with caramelized onions, cornichons and baguette slices for $22 ($26 with charcuterie).
Houston Craft BBQ + Beer Festival at The Historic Hill House + FarmSaturday, 2 to 5 p.m
3603 FM 1725
The inaugural Houston Craft BBQ + Beer Festival offers an intimate outdoor experience with tastings from Blood Bros. BBQ, Feges BBQ JQ's Tex Mex BBQ, and Tejas Chocolate + Barbecue–and four to five local craft breweries alongside live music. Tickets run $45-$125 per person.
2022 Butchers Ball at Rockin’ Star RanchSaturday (farm-to-table dinner), 5 to 9 p.m. , Sunday (festival), gates open at noon
8002 Fuelburg
Moving into its fifth year, the 2022 Butchers Ball returns to Brenham’s Rockin’ Star Ranch, showcasing independent farmers and ranchers throughout Texas that are engaging in ethical and sustainable production systems, along with a diverse selection of Texas chefs and culinary leaders who support them in their restaurants and food businesses.
The fun kicks off with a farm-to-table dinner on Saturday, followed by the festival and coveted Golden Cleaver Competition on Sunday. The rockstar chef lineup includes Alex Au-Yeung of Phat Eatery, Alex Padilla of The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, Ara Malekian of Harlem Road Texas BBQ, Bobby Matos and John Quinn of State of Grace and La Lucha, Jasmine Barela and Willow Villarreal of Willow’s Texas BBQ, Jess DeSham Timmons of Camellia Monday, Tiffany Derry of Roots Southern Table, Victoria Elizondo of Cochinita & Co. and a whole lot more. Tickets are $200 for the kickoff dinner and $175 for the festival, and the event raises funds for Urban Harvest and its ongoing farmers markets and educational programming.
Sunday Supper at Sunday PressSunday, 7 to 9 p.m.
3315 Ella
Sunday Press continues its women-led Sunday Supper series with a French inspired meal from Lena Trang, owner of Lena’s Asian Kitchen. The popular suppers support I'll Have What She's Having and its mission to improve health in the hospitality industry and support women's entrepreneurship in the food and beverage industry. Tickets are $150.