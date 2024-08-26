Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: All-You-Can-Eat Waffles and a Hot New Brunch

5th Anniversary Celebration at Craft PitaSaturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
1920 Fountain View
Craft Pita’s Fountainview location celebrates its fifth anniversary by offering five different $5 menu items from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The discounted menu items include the Chicken Pita, Falafel Pita, Lebanese Tacos, Hummus and Shawarma Fries. Craft Pita will also give out complimentary Baklava Ice Cream scoops to patrons.
All-You-Can-Eat Waffles at Taste Kitchen + BarSaturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
420 Main
Taste Kitchen + Bar is celebrating National Waffle Day by offering All-You-Can-Eat fluffy, golden waffles for just $5 all day long. The special event will kick off the week-long Charity Waffle Week Giveback. From Saturday, August 24, through Saturday, August 31, for every waffle flight purchased, $1 will be donated to the Big Chef Bowie Cares Foundation in support of Star of Hope, a local charity dedicated to providing school supplies, daily necessities, and much more to families in need across Houston.
New Sunday Brunch at Bar BludornSundays, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
9061 Gaylord
Chef Aaron Bludorn’s Memorial neighborhood tavern recently launched its Sunday brunch service, featuring Bludorn’s riffs on classics—think Pastrami Benedict with pastrami hash, short rib, poached egg and béarnaise; Pancakes with lemon verbena chantilly and confit strawberries; and Hot Smoked Salmon with seasonal salad, rye toast and creme fraiche. Pair the plates with Bar Bludorn favorites from Country Ham Beignets to Fried Chicken for the Table. Reservations available on Resy.
Paella Sunday at Mutiny Wine RoomSunday, 1 to 6:30 p.m.
1124 Usener
Chef Eduardo Alcayaga will be cooking up his famous seafood paella over a live fire on the patio this Sunday. Guests can dig into the seasonal paella mixta for $38 alongside an optional Spanish wine pairing for $15 by the glass or $56 by the bottle. Seating times are at 1, 4 and 6:30 p.m.
Houston Restaurant WeeksAll weekend long
Houston Restaurant Weeks is officially back, raising funds for the Houston Food Bank while championing restaurants around the city through Labor Day. Over 250 restaurants are offering multi-course, prix fixe menus for brunch ($25), lunch ($25) and dinner ($39 or $55), available for dine-in and take-out. Secure your reservations now at old favorites and newcomers, including cool vinyl bar and kitchen 93-Til, sushi favorites Aiko and Kokoro, serene Italian spot Fiori and more.