Restaurant News

Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: All-You-Can-Eat Waffles and a Hot New Brunch

August 26, 2024 4:00AM

Bar Bludorn's brunch offers approachable and sophisticated riffs on brunch classics.
Bar Bludorn's brunch offers approachable and sophisticated riffs on brunch classics. Photo by Bethany Ochs
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

5th Anniversary Celebration at Craft Pita

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
1920 Fountain View

Craft Pita’s Fountainview location celebrates its fifth anniversary by offering five different $5 menu items from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The discounted menu items include the Chicken Pita, Falafel Pita, Lebanese Tacos, Hummus and Shawarma Fries. Craft Pita will also give out complimentary Baklava Ice Cream scoops to patrons.

All-You-Can-Eat Waffles at Taste Kitchen + Bar

Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
420 Main

Taste Kitchen + Bar is celebrating National Waffle Day by offering All-You-Can-Eat fluffy, golden waffles for just $5 all day long. The special event will kick off the week-long Charity Waffle Week Giveback. From Saturday, August 24, through Saturday, August 31, for every waffle flight purchased, $1 will be donated to the Big Chef Bowie Cares Foundation in support of Star of Hope, a local charity dedicated to providing school supplies, daily necessities, and much more to families in need across Houston.

New Sunday Brunch at Bar Bludorn

Sundays, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
9061 Gaylord

Chef Aaron Bludorn’s  Memorial neighborhood tavern recently launched its Sunday brunch service, featuring Bludorn’s riffs on classics—think Pastrami Benedict with pastrami hash, short rib, poached egg and béarnaise; Pancakes with lemon verbena chantilly and confit strawberries; and Hot Smoked Salmon with seasonal salad, rye toast and creme fraiche. Pair the plates with Bar Bludorn favorites from Country Ham Beignets to Fried Chicken for the Table. Reservations available on Resy.

Paella Sunday at Mutiny Wine Room

Sunday, 1 to 6:30 p.m.
1124 Usener

Chef Eduardo Alcayaga will be cooking up his famous seafood paella over a live fire on the patio this Sunday. Guests can dig into the seasonal paella mixta for $38 alongside an optional Spanish wine pairing for $15 by the glass or $56 by the bottle. Seating times are at 1, 4 and 6:30 p.m.

Houston Restaurant Weeks

All weekend long

Houston Restaurant Weeks is officially back, raising funds for the Houston Food Bank while championing restaurants around the city through Labor Day. Over 250 restaurants are offering multi-course, prix fixe menus for brunch ($25), lunch ($25) and dinner ($39 or $55), available for dine-in and take-out. Secure your reservations now at old favorites and newcomers, including cool vinyl bar and kitchen 93-Til, sushi favorites Aiko and Kokoro, serene Italian spot Fiori and more. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
