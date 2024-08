Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Croissant Smash Burgers and a Free Teachers Brunch

Teachers and Educators Appreciation Brunch at The Union Kitchen

Houston Restaurant Weeks

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:Saturday–Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.12538 Memorial, 3452 Ella, 9955 Barker Cypress, 9920 Gaston, 23918 US-59All five TUK locations invites teachers and educators for a free brunch, with the choice of three dishes: biscuits and gravy, a pancake plate and The Union Bowl featuring scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, breakfast potatoes and veggies topped with shredded cheddar cheese. The weekend brunch and cocktail menu will also be available, along with $1 espresso martini shots, $6 espresso martinis and the popular $19 Build-Your-Own-Bubbles offer. The exclusive deal applies to teachers and educational support staff with a current, valid school identification card.Saturday, 11 a.m. until sold out4520 WashingtonIn collaboration with artist Donkeeboy and the clothing company Throwback City, Burger Bodega will host a special Saturday pop-up, featuring the Croissant Smash Burger with Love Croissant ($12 or $15 with egg), plus Kouign-Amann and PB&J shakes by David Buhrer of Greenway Coffee and Blacksmith. Donkeeboy will unveil a new mural, and Throwback City will sell two collaboration shirts with Burger Bodega.Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.3905 WashingtonBayou Heights Bier Garten is putting on its first annual Luau on the Bayou, kicking off with brunch and Bacardi drinks at 11 a.m., followed by live music from the House Tiger Band, snow cones and a variety of activities including a limbo and hula competition at 5:30 p.m. and a performance by Hula & Fire Dancers at 8:30 p.m.Sunday, 7:30 to 9 p.m.5172 Buffalo SpeedwayCraft Pita founder and chef Rafael Nasr will be featured on Food Network's “Alex vs. America" this Sunday, competing against chef Alex Guarnaschelli and others in a culinary battle focused on Mediterranean specialties. To celebrate, the West University location will host a ticketed watch party and Nasr will showcase two dishes featured on the show: Grilled Shrimp Kabob with Fattoush Salad and Lebanese Bolognese. Tickets are $50 and include food and drink.All weekend long Houston Restaurant Weeks is officially back, raising funds for thewhile championing restaurants across the city through Labor Day. Over 250 restaurants are offering multi-course, prix fixe menus for brunch ($25), lunch ($25) and dinner ($39 or $55), available for dine-in and take-out. Secure your reservations now at old favorites and newcomers, including cool vinyl bar and kitchen 93-Til, sushi favorites Aiko and Kokoro, modern hotspot Bludorn and more.