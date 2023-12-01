Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: When a Chopped Cheese and Detroit Pizza Collide

Burger Bodega Collab at Gold Tooth Tony’sAll weekend long
1901 North Shepherd
Starting this Friday and running all through December, Gold Tooth Tony's will feature Burger Bodega's Abbas Dhanani for its December Pizza of the Month collaboration. Named "Tony's Bodega," the chopped cheese pizza blends the Bodega’s cult favorite Chopped Cheese with the Gold Tooth’s Detroit-style pizzas, featuring melty American cheese singles, seasoned chopped Halal beef, brick cheese blend, sautéed onions and peppers, smash crumbles, pickles and bodega sauce.
Toys for Tots Santa Brunch at King's BierHausSaturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
2044 East T C Jester
Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming to King's BierHaus The Heights for a special holiday brunch. Get free pictures with Santa and complimentary Christmas cookies and holiday pastries while you brunch. The event is free to attend, and any donations to Toys for Tots are welcome
Le Brunch du Jardin at Le JardinierSaturday–Sunday
5500 Main
The Bastion Collection’s culinary director and Michelin-starred chef Alain Verzeroli joins protégé chef de cuisine Felipe Botero for the “Le Brunch du Jardin,” held on both Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3 at Le Jardinier. The luxe four course brunches will spotlight seasonal delicacies like black and white truffles and caviar, with menu items from smoked Okra King salmon with Kaluga caviar to Wagyu beef bavette with truffle sabayon. Cost is $85 per person; $60 addition for caviar and shaved truffle, and $75 for Gosset Champagne pairings.
Beyoncé Brunch at The Union KitchenSaturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Union Kitchen will celebrate the release of Beyoncé’s debut concert film, "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, with a special Beyoncé-themed brunch at all five of its Houston-area restaurants this Saturday. The family-friendly brunch service features fun cocktails, a Beyoncé soundtrack and themed dishes like The Blue Ivy blueberry muffins with blueberry compote; The Heated hot honey chicken and waffle sliders and The Disco Cakes, a classic fluffy pancake stack topped with colorful sprinkles and housemade honey butter. Reservations are recommended.
The Holly Jolly Holiday Bar at The Big Casino
All weekend long
908 Congress
A new holiday pop-up bar decked the halls of downtown earlier this week, with dates through December 30. Reserve your spot at for an over-the-top holiday cocktail and entertainment experience at The Holly Jolly Holiday Bar starting at $22 for 90-minute general admission reservations (including a holiday-themed welcome cocktail or mocktail). Additional holiday themed food and drink will be available for purchase as well as standing room only, brunch table seating and burlesque show experiences.