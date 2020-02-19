These Houston Bars and Restaurants Are Getting Gluttonous on Fat Tuesday

From festive King Cake and Mardi Gras crawfish boils to frozen hurricanes and all-you-can-eat pancakes, these Houston restaurants and bars are celebrating Fat Tuesday (February 25) and the gluttony that comes with it:

BB's Tex-Orleans, multiple locations

Come dressed in purple, gold and green and “laissez les bon temps rouler” with the krewe at BB’s. Live zydeco music schedules and specials vary by location.

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial

One of Houston’s first and finest French bistros will be doing something French on Fat Tuesday, skipping the pancakes and turning it into Crepe Day. Guests can enjoy a choice of crepe dishes, both savory and sweet, from a chicken-stuffed crepe topped with a rich sauce and served with rice ($12) to a dessert crepe made with Nutella and bananas ($8).

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith

The Creole Houston institution invites all to celebrate the glitz and gluttony of New Orleans-style carnival, with a special menu by executive chef Joe Cervantez ($65 per person), plus a magician, fabulous drag queens and a traveling jazz band. Indulge in dishes such as snapping turtle soup, Louisiana crawfish pies, Gulf fish Pontchartrain and Mardi Gras Mambo King Cake with Brandy Milk Punch ice cream.

C. Baldwin Lobby Bar, 400 Dallas

This hotel lobby bar is offering a Mardi Gras inspired cocktail exclusively on Fat Tuesday. Rocking Zacapa 23, Diplomatico Reserva, pineapple, passion fruit, lime and mint, The Corpse Bride ($12) will “make you feel like you’re on a ghost tour in New Orleans.”

CityPlace at Springwoods Village, 1250 Lake Plaza

Let the good times roll at CityPlace at Springwoods Village, as the central green offers Mardi Gras lunchtime fun, including live Zydeco music and complimentary king cake, plus a special bake sale from the district’s soon-to-open Common Bond Café & Bakery. Cajun food truck Gumbo Xpress will offer its signature gumbo with a Texas twist alongside other Southern delicacies for purchase.

EggHaus Gourmet, 2042 East T C Jester

EggHaus has launched the "King's Cake Kolache," a soft-dough kolache filled with cinnamon and topped with a creamy glaze and sugar crystals. The treat is available at EggHaus until Fat Tuesday for $3.25.

Eunice, 3737 Buffalo Speedway

Head to this Cajun-Creole restaurant to get your favorite Mardi Gras treat, Kings Cake, in spiked beverage form. The master mixologists have creamted the Kings Milk Cake Punch, featuring Plantation pineapple rum, orgeat, cinnamon and cream and finished with vibrant purple, green and gold sprinkles and a King's Cake Baby straw.

Great Heights Brewing Company is gearing for Fat Tuesday with "Beer, Bugs, Beads & Bingo." Photo by Barry Fantich

Great Heights Brewing Company, 938 Wakefield

Great Heights Brewing Company is gearing up for a Fat Tuesday celebration filled with "Beer, Bugs, Beads & Bingo,” with $4 Great Heights brews, Orleans Seafood Kitchen's food truck serving up crawfish along with other Cajun specialties, and Bingo games. Festivities will kick off at 5 p.m. and go until 10. Kids welcome.

Jax Grill, 1613 Shepherd

On Fat Tuesday, guests can expect live zydeco music from Cedryl Ballou starting at 6 p.m. Food on offer will include seafood gumbo, Cajun crawfish po-boys, red beans and rice, crawfish étouffée and blackened shrimp and grits. And as a special Mardi Gras promotion, Jax on Shepherd will offer a special "Mardi-Rita", a festive combination of mango, sour apple and grape for $7. Purchase one through Friday, February 21 — or any frozen drink on the weekends — and receive a free ticket to the 109th annual Mardi Gras! Galveston.

Ingenious Brewing Company, 1986 South Houston

The family-friendly brewery will be celebrating Fat Tuesday by offering $1 off and free Mardi Gras beads for the kids. Caluma catering will be on deck from 4 to 9 p.m. and Mardi Gras trivia starts at 7.

Neil’s Bahr, 2006 Walker

The EaDo hidden gem will be hosting its first crawfish boil in honor of Fat Tuesday, with beads, music and all the mudbugs you can handle from 5 to 11 p.m.

One Fifth Gulf Coast, 1658 Westheimer

Do Fat Tuesday justice by partaking in a seafood boil featuring crawfish, shrimp and crab at One Fifth Gulf Coast. The regular menu will also be available.

Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe

Ouisie’s Table Restaurant is going pancake crazy on Fat Tuesday, offering All-You-Can-Eat Pancakes all day long, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Guests can stack all the blueberry, corn meal and regular flap jacks they want plus sides (two scrambled eggs, bacon and fresh fruit) for $15, plus tax and gratuity.

Revival Market, 550 Heights

Revival Market will be letting the good times roll with a Mardi Gras Party, rocking beer, live Zydeco music and tasty crawfish (available for $8/pound or $25/plate with three pounds of crawfish, corn, potatoes and one Twisted X brewing beer) in the parking lot from 2 to 6 p.m.

The Rustic, 1836 Polk

"Laissez les bons temps rouler" at The Rustic on Fat Tuesday, as the restaurant and entertainment venue celebrates Mardi Gras, bayou-style. Guests can expect an authentic Cajun crawfish boil all day, plus specials from fried crawfish tails and jambalaya to crawfish po’ boys and frozen Hurricanes and Swamp Things. The party will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with a special Mardi Gras playlist and The Heights Funk Collective will take the stage at 8 p.m. Admission is free with limited VIP tickets available for $40 (includes two pounds of crawfish with corn, potatoes and a serving of jambalaya from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and access to the VIP lounge with seating).

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, multiple locations

Snooze will close out its National Pancake Day celebrations on Fat Tuesday, offering a Kings Cake buttermilk pancake topped with lemon anglaise, blueberry mascarpone, sweet cream and traditional Mardi Gras colored raw sugar. If you get lucky, you might win a Snooze prize.

The Square at Memorial City, 303 Memorial City

The Rouxpour will be putting on a crawfish boil and serving specialty cocktails, beer and wine out on The Square beginning at 3 p.m. (the party goes to 11). There will also be Mardi Gras masks and beads, and face painting for the young revelers.

Got a Fat Tuesday special that you'd like added? Send your information to dish@houstonpress.com