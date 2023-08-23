Celebrate Labor Day 2023 With Monday Brunches, Weekend Long Happy Hours and More

Labor Day is coming up on Monday, September 4, with many Houston bars and restaurants celebrating with Monday dining deals and weekend fun. Here's where to eat, drink and celebrate Labor Day 2023 in Houston.
8th Wonder Brewery, Distillery, & Cannabis, 2201 Dallas
Labor Day weekend deals include 18 percent off Lil Bit - Cannaberry and 18 percent off a case of Wildberry Haterade, Montrosé, or Grapefruit Lager at 8th Wonder Brewery Saturday through Monday. On Labor Day, guests can enjoy $8 32-ounce Crowlers of Premium Goods and Rice Pale Ale and $4 draft beverages (beer and THC) from noon to 4 p.m. 8th Wonder Distillery will offer 18 percent off bottles to-go and 18 percent off its Summer Cocktail menu, Saturday through Monday; and 8th Wonder Cannabis, located at the Distillery, will offer an 18 percent off a case of Lil Bit - CannaBerry deal and a promotion for guests to buy two 8WC 10 count gummies and get 18 percent off.
Axelrad, 1517 Alabama
The bar will host free Punchline Comedy with Jeff Joe upstairs on Sunday, September 3 and Monday, September 4 at 8 p.m., plus a Salsa Sunday with Candela at 6 p.m. with food from Fat Boy BBQ on Sunday and a free showing of Ex Machina with food from Umbrella Fellas on Monday.
Betelgeuse Betelgeuse, 2101 Washington
Celebrate Labor Day with cosmic-themed happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m.
Dish Society, multiple locations
Dish Society will celebrate Labor Day with an extended Monday brunch from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (and dinner until 10 p.m.).
H Town Restaurant Group
Three H Town Restaurant Group concepts will be open on Labor Day.
Usually closed on Mondays, both Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd, and Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a special Labor Day brunch. URBE, 1101 Uptown Park, will be open its regular Monday hours, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
La Grange, 2517 Ralph
La Grange will host Reggae Brunch with DEM on Sunday, September 3. Admission is free and guests can enjoy $15 mimosa carafes. Brunch begins at 11 a.m. with live music starting at 1 p.m.
Money Cat, 2925 Richmond
Money Cat will offer 15 percent off robata items from Saturday through Monday on Labor Day weekend (excludes lobster two ways). Mention the promo to receive the discount on items such as 12-hour koji-cured hamachi collar, 24-hour miso-cured Chilean sea bass and wagyu yaki with shiso bearnaise.
The Original Ninfa’s, 2704 Navigation, 1700 Post Oak
The Original Ninfa’s will be offering its Half Gallon Ninfarita (to-go only) for $25 for Labor Day weekend, beginning September 1, at both locations.
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th
Pier 6 will host a Labor Day Party on the Bay, offering family fun including a bounce house and outdoor games, live music from 4 to 8 p.m., and tasty seaside food and drink.
Treebeards Bunker Hill, 9655 Katy Freeway
Treebeards will celebrate Labor Day by offering an all-day happy hour at the Bunker Hill location, with highlights from $8 specialty cocktails to $5 fried deviled eggs.
The Waffle Bus, 1835 North Shepherd, 1540 West Alabama
The Waffle Bus is highlighting its Red, White and Blue Gelati (strawberry Italian ice, blue raspberry Italian ice with vanilla soft serve) for $5.99 at its Montrose location only for Labor Day. Guests can also get the Buttermilk Fried Chicken & Waffle Sandwich at both locations for $10.99.
