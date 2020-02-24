Fish Fridays: Where to Eat in Houston During Lent 2020

After the decadence of "Fat Tuesday," the 40 days of Lent begin, a time of prayer, atonement, and sacrifice that traditionally comes in the form of meat-free Fridays. All of it leads up to Easter Sunday, which this year, falls on Sunday, April 12 (with Good Friday on April 10). While we definitely respect the sacrifice, your meat-free Fridays don’t need to skimp on flavor. From seafood po’boys and fish tacos to Friday lobster specials, these local restaurants are offering tasty seafood, veggie and meat-free dishes to get you through the Lenten season.

Bernie's Burger Bus, 5407 Bellaire, 2643 Commercial Center, 2200 Yale, 6324 Highway 6

Beginning Fat Tuesday and running through the Lenten season, the bus is headed to Louisiana with Field Trip specials inspired by Cajun classics. Enjoy Nola Shrimp Po'boys with house remoulade and house Louisiana-style hot sauce ($9.25), Crawfish Fries smothered in housemade Gulf crawfish étouffée ($8.50, $15.50) and Praline Milkshakes ($7).

Brennan's of Houston, 3300 Smith

Take your pick of Creole seafood options during Lent, from grand seafood platters and wood-grilled oysters to new specials like the Louisiana crawfish grilled cheese and tomato soup.

Dish Society, 5740 San Felipe, 23501 Cinco Ranch, 12525 Memorial, 1050 Yale, 712 Main

Dish Society’s Lent friendly options include Citrus Glazed Salmon, Shrimp & Grits, Shrimp Tacos and more.

Mastro’s Steakhouse, 1650 West Loop

Guests are invited to indulge in Mastro’s customizable sushi towers, with selections including the Clear Lobster Roll, Jalapeño Bigeye Tuna Sashimi, Bigeye Tuna Tostado and Maguro Lime Roll. Prices vary based on quantity selections, with two-item towers running $56 to $64 and three-items for $72 to $90.

Molina’s Cantina, 3801 Bellaire, 7901 Westheimer

Grab Tex-Mex seafood and vegetarian options including Redfish A La Parrilla, Baja-Style Fried Fish Tacos, Cheese Enchiladas and Raulito’s Shrimp Special.

Morton’s The Steakhouse, 1001 McKinney, 5000 Westheimer

Every Friday during Lent, Morton’s is offering Twin Lobster Tails for $39, available 5 p.m. to close.

The Oceanaire Seafood Room, 5061 Westheimer

Every Friday during Lent, The Oceanaire Seafood Room is offering a Mixed Grill of Lobster Tails, Shrimp and Scallops for $45. This will be offered every Friday starting February 28th through April 3rd.\

Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway

This popular Malaysian eatery offers veggie-forward and seafood dishes perfect for Lent, from the must-order housemade roti and award-winning Kerabu prawn to banana leaf-wrapped barbecue whole fish, curry vegetable noodle soup and sizzling tofu.

Rosalie's blue crab manicotti will make you forget you're going meat-free. Photo by Julie Soefer

Rosalie Italian Soul, 400 Dallas, 713-351-5790

Visit Rosalie throughout Lent to indulge in dishes including Blue Crab Manicotti ($19) and “Shells & Clams” ($18), plus classic dishes like ravioli, whole shrimp and branzino.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge

Every Friday through Good Friday, April 10, Sylvia’s offering two seafood and enchilada combo plates, including a sea bass combo ($30) featuring mesquite grilled sea bass, with a choice of a spinach enchilada with salsa verde or a sarita (Mexican squash) enchilada with cream sauce; and a shrimp combo ($24) featuring mesquite-grilled shrimp with a choice between the spinach or squash enchiladas with tortillas, pico and guacamole. Both come with served with rice and beans and are available for lunch and dinner.