Where to Get Your Holiday Tamale Fix in Houston This Season

‘Tis the season for tamales; and these Houston restaurants are ready to help you get your holiday tamale fix. From pre orders for pickup to a takeaway tamale stand, here’s where to find tamales to-go in Houston this season.
Alicia’s Mexican Grille, multiple locations
Holiday Tamales are available for $11.95 for a half dozen or $20.95 for a full dozen, with choices including pork with chili gravy, chicken with green tomatillo sauce, or con rajas vegetarian with poblano pepper and cheese. Pre-orders are required by phone with a 24-hour notice for pickup.
Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, 3601 Kirby
Picos is bringing back its signature Tamale Stand for the holiday season. A variety of tamales from Norteños to Oaxaqueños style are available for delivery or pickup and can be ordered hot ready-to-eat or as cold take-home packages to cook at home. Place an order online or call 832-831-9940.
Galiana’s Tex Mex & Agave Bar, 24110 NW Freeway Suite 500
Los Tios, multiple locations
Celebrating its 53rd anniversary this year, Los Tios’ signature tamales are now available in chicken or pork options for $12.95 a dozen. Call your nearest Los Tios location or stop by to order in-person.
Molina’s Cantina, multiple locations
For a limited time through the New Year, Molina’s traditional, chili-laced braised pork tamales are on sale for $15.95 a dozen for pick-up/takeaway orders. For large orders, please provide at least 24 hours advance notice.
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge
This holiday season, Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchens’ owner Sylvia Casares is devoting special cooking classes to share that ancient art of tamale making at the Eldrige location ($75 per person; Saturdays, December 2 and 16 from 1 to 4 p.m.). Casares will also host a tamalada party on December 20 from 2 to 5 p.m. ($75 per person, limited to 30 guests and includes a dozen tamales to take home) as well as private tamalada parties by reservation. Call 832-230-3842.
URBE, 1101 Uptown Park
Order tamales by the dozen with 72 hours notice, with flavors from smoked brisket with guajullo sauce and pork carnitas to roasted mushroom and sweet tamales with raisins.