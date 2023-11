Where to Get Your Holiday Tamale Fix in Houston This Season

‘Tis the season for tamales; and these Houston restaurants are ready to help you get your holiday tamale fix. From pre orders for pickup to a takeaway tamale stand, here’s where to find tamales to-go in Houston this season. Alicia’s Mexican Grille , multiple locationsHoliday Tamales are available for $11.95 for a half dozen or $20.95 for a full dozen, with choices including pork with chili gravy, chicken with green tomatillo sauce, or con rajas vegetarian with poblano pepper and cheese. Pre-orders are required by phone with a 24-hour notice for pickup. Arnaldo Richards’ Picos , 3601 KirbyPicos is bringing back its signature Tamale Stand for the holiday season. A variety of tamales from Norteños to Oaxaqueños style are available for delivery or pickup and can be ordered hot ready-to-eat or as cold take-home packages to cook at home. Place an order online or call 832-831-9940. Galiana’s Tex Mex & Agave Bar , 24110 NW Freeway Suite 500Holiday Tamales are available for $11.95 for a half dozen or $20.95 for a full dozen, with choices including pork with chili gravy, chicken with green tomatillo sauce, or con rajas vegetarian with poblano pepper and cheese. Pre-orders are required by phone with a 24-hour notice for p Los Tios , multiple locationsCelebrating its 53rd anniversary this year, Los Tios’ signature tamales are now available in chicken or pork options for $12.95 a dozen. Call your nearest Los Tios location or stop by to order in-person. Molina’s Cantina , multiple locationsFor a limited time through the New Year, Molina’s traditional, chili-laced braised pork tamales are on sale for $15.95 a dozen for pick-up/takeaway orders. For large orders, please provide at least 24 hours advance notice. Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen , 1140 EldridgeThis holiday season, Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchens’ owner Sylvia Casares is devoting special cooking classes to share that ancient art of tamale making at the Eldrige location ($75 per person; Saturdays, December 2 and 16 from 1 to 4 p.m.). Casares will also host a tamalada party on December 20 from 2 to 5 p.m. ($75 per person, limited to 30 guests and includes a dozen tamales to take home) as well as private tamalada parties by reservation. Call 832-230-3842. URBE , 1101 Uptown ParkOrder tamales by the dozen with 72 hours notice, with flavors from smoked brisket with guajullo sauce and pork carnitas to roasted mushroom and sweet tamales with raisins.