These Houston Restaurants Are Offering Brunch, Burgers and Deals this Memorial Day Weekend

State Fare Bar + Kitchen will be open and serving Memorial Day brunch on Monday, May 31.

From extended brunch hours to hero discounts, here’s where to find food and drink specials in Houston this Memorial Day Weekend.

Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys, multiple locations

Antone’s will be offering a family picnic special throughout the entire weekend, Friday, May 28 through Monday, May 31. Buy five boxed lunches and get a gallon of tea or lemonade for free.

Bobcat Teddy's Ice House, 2803 White Oak

Bobcat Teddy's will be throwing a party on Memorial Day, rocking all-you-can-eat crawfish for $40 from Baggz of Bugzz. There will also be live music from 2 to 6 p.m. by Who is BC.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill, multiple locations

In honor of Memorial Day (and all year long), military service members and first responders will receive a 10- percent-off “heroes” discount at Carrabba’s Italian Grill. For those wanting to thank a service member or first responder, for a limited time, when guests purchase $50 in gift cards online, they will receive a $10 bonus card by visiting (redemption period May 17 - July 18).

Dish Society, multiple locations

In honor of the national day of remembrance, Dish Society will host a Monday brunch from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at all locations. Treat your favorite service member to a socially distanced farm-to-table meal on one of Dish Society’s patios, or order online for curbside takeaway or delivery.

Doris Metropolitan, 2815 South Shepherd

With National Burger Day falling on Friday, May 28 of Memorial Day Weekend, Doris is promoting its specialty burger. Order the Doris Burger, made with high-quality beef on a black brioche bun with smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato and aioli, and served with truffle fries, at happy hour (Tuesday-Saturday from 5-7 p.m.) to get it for $16.

Fat Boots, 4218 Washington

Starting Friday, May 28 through Sunday, May 30, pop in to enjoy $2 ice cold beers served in the signature Fat Boots boot.

The General Public, 797 Sorella

Dine in to enjoy $1 mimosas during brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. this Memorial Day.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, multiple locations

Friday, May 28 through Monday, May 31, Hopdoddy will donate a percentage of proceeds from all menu items purchased to the Seal Legacy Foundation, a charity that provides support to families of wounded and fallen U.S. Navy Seals.

Hungry’s, 2356 Rice, 14714 Memorial

Hungry’s will be offering its full brunch menu on Monday, May 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dig into weekend favorites like crab cake eggs benedict, smoked salmon avocado toast, and half off carafes of mimosas.

Jax Grill, 6510 South Rice, 1613 Shepherd

Jax Grill is offering a BOGO (Buy One, Get One) deal on entrees at Bellaire and Shepherd locations, valid only on May 31. Purchase one entree such as the famous half-pound Jax Burger, Mesquite Grilled Fajitas or Santa Fe Chicken and get one entree of equal or lesser value free. Dine-in only.

Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette, 4224 San Felipe

Liberty Kitchen at the Tree House, 963 Bunker Hill

Liberty Kitchen locations will be serving brunch from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Molina’s Cantina, 3801 Bellaire, 7901 Westheimer

Honor those who served while kicking back with $6.50 Molina's Margaritas all day Saturday through Monday. Featuring 100 percent agave tequila, Triple Sec and fresh lime, shaken or frozen, the margs are available for dine-in or by the gallon, half-gallon and glass to-go.

Montrose Cheese & Wine, 1618 Westheimer

Montrose Cheese & Wine will host a Memorial Week Retail Sale from May 25-30, offering a retail case discount of 10-percent applied to all bottle purchases of six or more, plus expanded beer and magnum options, cheese and charcuterie, Jello shots set in orange slices and more.

EXPAND Get Memorial Day mudbugs to-go at Orleans Seafood Kitchen. Photo by Becca Wright

Orleans Seafood Kitchen, 20940 Katy

This Memorial Day, pick up five pounds of hot, boiled bugs for $25 with the option to add a half-gallon of the kitchen’s frozen hurricane or margarita for $20 more. The offer is good for to-go orders only.

Ouzo Bay, 4444 Westheimer

Order a Memorial Day picnic basket featuring Gruet Sauvage sparkling wine, a trio of Greek spreads, pita and crudité, crab cakes, green salad and Loch Bar's signature Old Bay chocolate chip cookie. Call 832-430-6610.

Patio at the Pit Room, 1205 Richmond

On Sunday, stop by for $37 all-you-can-eat crawfish from 11 a.m. until sold out.

Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial

In honor and remembrance of the soldiers who fought for our freedom, Phat Eatery is offering its fan-favorite Malaysian Curry Crawfish to-go all day Friday, May 28 through Memorial Day, Monday, May 31. Order crawfish for $4.99/pound (three-pound minimum) for carry-out, curbside or delivery.

Revelry on Richmond, 1613 Richmond

Revelry on Richmond will be having a Memorial Day party celebration Sunday, May 30 with all-you-can-eat crawfish and live music from Jay Bee Zay from 1 to 6 p.m. There will also be a build-your-own bloody mary bar available.

The Rustic, 1836 Polk,1121 Uptown Park

Head to The Rustic for a Memorial Day Jam and Toast brunch featuring live music from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Space Cowboy, 100 West Cavalcade

Starting on Saturday, May 30, The Heights House Hotel’s buzzy bar and lounge is expanding its hours to open for lunch at noon. Hours of operations will be noon to 2 a.m. seven days a week.

State Fare Kitchen + Bar, 947 Gessner, 15930 City Walk

State Fare will be serving brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Sticky's Chicken, 2311 Edwards

Sticky's Chicken is bringing back its popular Sticky's Burger for Memorial Day. The burger is $9.95 and features a six-ounce 44 Farms Beef patty, arugula, aioli, caramelized onions, crispy potatoes, bacon and Sticky's Sauce. Available Friday-Monday.

The Union Kitchen, 12538 Memorial, 9955 Barker Cypress

The Union Kitchen is offering a BOGO (Buy One, Get One) on entrees at Memorial and Cypress locations, valid only on May 31. Purchase one entree such as Tyler's Pasta or The New Union Burger and get one of equal or lesser value free. Dine-in only.

Yelo, 23119 Colonial

To honor both the fallen and veterans alike, Yelo’s entire menu of banh mi, bowls, spring rolls, and more will be discounted on Memorial Day for all military personnel. Servicemen and women with a valid military ID receive 20 percent off their entire order when they order in person for dine-in or to-go.