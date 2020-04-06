These Houston Restaurants Are Offering Easter Sunday Eats To-Go

Easter, which falls on Sunday, April 12, is sure to look a little different this year. But that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a special meal with your loved ones. Local restaurants are offering everything from family-style brunch kits complete with Easter egg decorating kits to fancy four-course meals for curbside pickup, plus some adorable holiday sweets.

Here’s where to get Easter Eats To-Go in Houston:

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, 713-827-8008

The West Houston French bistro is offering a very special three-course, multiple choice Easter feast for four, with seasonal French treats to pick up and bring home. The menu offers a choice of appetizers such as salmon terrine, cold avocado and cucumber soup or a Caesar salad. Main dishes (served family-style with side dishes) include tuna and goat cheese quiche lorraine, coq au vin, or beef stew with olives; and desserts include a lemon meringue tart and a gateau au chocolat. Cost is $145 plus tax. Orders must be placed by 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 8. Curbside pickup will from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 11.

Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar, 832-879-2802

Chef Philippe Verpiand has created an Easter To-Go package from, designed to feed six people for $165 and offered along with a la carte options as well. The menu includes white mushroom and leek soup; beef Bourguignon with rigatoni pasta gratin and parmesan and vanilla bourbon pecan pie. Orders for Easter To-Go must be placed and purchased by Wednesday, April 8 and can be picked up Easter day or when scheduled.

The Capital Grille, 5365 Westheimer, 713-623-4600

The steakhouse has created a family-style Easter menu (serves four to six, $185) featuring its exclusive whole rack of bone-in filet, available for pre-order (availability is limited). Reserve your curbside pick-up starting Friday, April 10 between noon to 8 p.m. The new takeout menu will be available as well.

EXPAND Because every "bunny" could use a cupcake right about now... Photo by Ailee Petrovic

CRAVE, multiple locations

CRAVE believes that every "bunny" could use a cupcake right about now, and it has spring and Easter-inspired cupcakes available now through Easter. Get carrot cupcakes with sweet cream cheese frosting topped with carrot shaped fondant; spring confetti cupcakes made with a vanilla cake spiked with pastel sprinkles, rimmed in more sprinkles and sugar grass then topped with fondant pastel chicks, bunnies or eggs; lemon coconut cupcakes made with a lemon zest cake with coconut cream cheese frosting topped with a candy coated chocolate egg; and treats like sugar cookies topped with bunny or chick handcrafted toppers. All items are available for take-out, curbside delivery and local delivery (on advanced orders) as well as national shipping. Customers can place orders online or call the store at 713-622-7283. CRAVE's new store hours are Mon-Sat 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Uptown Park and Kirby); Mon-Sat 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (The Woodlands).

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, 5061 Westheimer, 713-355-2600

Easter pre-orders can be placed at Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse by Thursday, April 9. The eatery will offer a choice of one appetizer, salad, main course, side and dessert including Sous Vide Bacon, Classic Caesar Salad, Prime Rib with Au Jus and Horseradish Cream, Chateau Potatoes and Strawberry Cheesecake for $60 per person (two person minimum). Additionally, all wines under $400 are now 50-percent off.

Del Frisco’s Grille, 1900 Hughes Landing, 281-465-0300

Easter pre-orders can be placed at Del Frisco's Grille by Thursday, April 9. Guests can enjoy a choice of one appetizer, salad, main course and side including the Smoked Salmon Platter, the Del Frisco's Grille Salad, Glazed Ham and Mac & Cheese for $60 per person (two person minimum), including a complimentary order of deviled eggs. Additionally, all wines under $400 are now 50-percent off.

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, 832-668-5808

Etoile Cuisine et Bar will offer an Easter To-Go package from chef Philippe Verpiand. Designed to feed six, the menu includes deviled eggs (two per person), roasted leg of lamb with rosemary au jus and Yukon gold potato gratin, plus a vanilla cheese cake with fresh strawberries. The cost is $255. When ordering, ask about a la carte options as well. In addition to the food, Etoile offers two paired wines for an additional cost: Plantey, Pauillac, Bordeaux for $45 and Nicolas Feuillate, Champagne for $45. Orders for Easter To-Go must be placed and purchased by Wednesday, April 8 and can be picked up Easter day or when scheduled.

Fogo de Chão, multiple locations

The Brazilian steakhouse will offer an Easter Menu — available as part of Fogo To-Go for curbside pickup and delivery — with fresh, expertly-butchered meat by the pound and everything needed to prepare a Brazilian inspired Easter dinner for four right. Guests can choose 20 to 64 ounces (four servings) of one of Fogo’s signature premium proteins, including Filet Mignon, Ribeye, Lamb Chops, Picanha or Atlantic Salmon. Every Easter Dinner Bundle also includes Brazilian Potato Salad, Steamed Asparagus, a choice of Mixed Greens or Caesar Salad, and Pao de Queijo (cheese bread). Guests can complete their meal by adding one of Fogo’s signature desserts ($14) or a bottle of Tribute Wine ($25). Fogo will also offer individual meals, available for curbside pickup and delivery, with choice of protein, potato salad, asparagus, mixed greens or Caesar salad, and three pieces of Pao de Queijo. All Easter Dinner offerings from Fogo de Chão must be ordered and picked up by 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 11. In addition, for a limited time only Fogo de Chão is offering free delivery on all Fogo To-Go orders of $50 or more.

Morton's The Steakhouse, multiple locations

This Easter, Morton’s will offer the choice of one starter, entree, accompaniment and dessert for each guest including signature dishes such as Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail, 6-ounce Center-Cut Filet Mignon, Cold Water Lobster Tail, Key Lime Pie and New York Style Cheesecake. Select wines are also available to take home at 50-percent off list price. Additionally, Morton's will continue to provide guests the option to purchase its "Chef's Table" home kits including Morton's specialties ready for guests to pick-up, grill and cook in their home kitchen. These kits include an Easter package for two or four, prepared sauces and butters and bottled water. Morton's signature seasoning and housemade au jus will accompany all steak and chops. All Easter orders must be placed by Thursday, April 9.

The Oceanaire Seafood Room, 5061 Westheimer, 832-487-8862

The seafood house is offering a four-course Easter to-go dinner for four for $150. Guests can enjoy signature items such as chilled jumbo shrimp cocktail; family-style sides of grilled asparagus, lobster mac and cheese and mashed potatoes; as well as an Easter duet of four 6-ounce center-cut filet mignon paired with four crab cakes smothered in garlic butter and with creamy mustard mayonnaise. Finish the holiday celebration enjoying key lime pie for dessert. Additionally, families can cook the Oceanaire Easter menu in their own home. The restaurant will provide instructions from start to finish. For those who prefer to pick up the meal hot and fully prepared, schedule your curbside take-out by Friday, April 10. Visit the website for more info and to get 10-percent off to go orders, and steak and seafood kits to-go.

Ouisie’s Table,3939 San Felipe, 713-528-2264

Ouisie’s will reopen its kitchens for Easter Day, offering four Easter feast packages for pick up or delivery. Order a four-course lunch or dinner with a choices such as crab cakes, red snapper, short ribs, vegetable paella and tres leches for $40 per person. Go for the three-course $25 meal with selections including crab cakes or Caesar salad, mains including shrimp and grits, meatloaf, crab bibb salad or the vegetable paella, and desserts from tres leches to chocolate cake and lemon ice box cake. Package three is a children’s menu for $12, offering chicken tenders or pasta with grilled chicken; and the last is a bottle of Prosecco for $20 or a bottle of champagne for $49. Order online or call 713-528-2264. All orders must be submitted and paid for by Saturday, April 11.

The Pit Room, 1201 Richmond, 281-888-1929

The Pit Room offers family bulk orders perfect for celebrating Easter at home. Get meat by the pound, including brisket, pulled pork, pork ribs, chicken and sausage. All meat orders will include bbq sauce, sliced bread, pickles, onions and jalapeños, and you can tack on sides from charro beans and coleslaw to green beans potato salad by the quart and gallon. The bbq spot also started offering Tex-Mex to-go from sibling establishment Candente.

The Rustic, 1836 Polk, 832-321-7799

Now through Wednesday, April 8, guests can pre-order The Rustic’s Easter Meal Kits to share at home Order a Ready to Cook Meal (available for pickup April 10-12) or a Ready to Eat meal ( available for pickup on Easter Sunday). Both options include a choice of entrée: Game Hens, served with ancho lime butter; Pork Tenderloin, served with chipotle pecan sauce; and Prime Rib, served with horseradish sauce, plus a house or green salad and sides including potato salad, steamed green beans and jalapeño spoon bread. The Rustic’s Easter Meal Kit will feed two to three people for $49.95 with choices of Game Hens or Pork Tenderloin. Guests can upgrade to Prime Rib for $64.95. If you have a fuller house, order the larger portion, which feeds four to six for $79.95 with Game Hens or Pork Tenderloin, or $99.95 for Prime Rib. For an additional $10, guests can add a Deviled Eggs Kit for an appetizer or a carrot cake for dessert. Guests can call 832-321-7799 or visit Prekindle.com to place an order.

The San Luis Resort, 5222 Seawall, 409-744-1500

The Galveston resort is now accepting pre-orders for a family-style Easter feast for ten ($435). You’ll pick up homecooked holiday favorites curbside, including Spring Baby Romaine Salad, Whole Lavender Glazed Ham, Steamed Asparagus, Candied Baby Carrots, French Green Bean Succotash, Butter Whipped Mashed Yukon Potatoes, Sweet Corn Bacon Risotto, Ciabatta Bread, White Chocolate Bread Pudding and an Easter basket filled with eggs. Mimosas and Bloody Mary To-Go Kits are also available for purchase. All orders must be placed by Wednesday, April 8.

State Fare Kitchen & Bar, 947 Gessner, 832-831-0950

Get Easter Sunday Brunch Kits available for pick up Friday, Saturday and Sunday (April 9-12) between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. The at-home brunch cooking kits feed six to eight people and are available by pre-order only (order by Wednesday, April 8). Cost is $83.20 (after 832 Houston area code) and includes a Deviled Egg Kit to make a dozen deviled eggs, Easter Egg Dye Kit & Children’s Activity Book, two dozen eggs, eight ready-to-cook biscuts, jar of State Fare strawberry jam, two pounds of applewood smoked bacon, two pounds of housemade breakfast sausage, two pounds of butter, a four-pound honey baked ham and Southern style Breakfast Potato Kit. Customers can also add some extras for an additional charge, including a Pancake Kit ($7.13), Mimosa Gallon ($15) and Bloody Mary Kit ($30).

We will be updating this list leading up to Easter Sunday. Restaurants can send holiday details to dish@houstonpress.com.