Vote and get a meal on-the-house at The Classic All Day.EXPAND
Photo by Julie Soefer Photography

Vote and Get These Election Day Freebies and Specials in Houston

Brooke Viggiano | November 5, 2018 | 6:06am
AA

Election Day is Tuesday, November 6, and these Houston-area restaurants and bars want to reward those that have chosen to exercise their right to vote. From complimentary lunch to free fries and whiskey-soaked parties, here’s where to celebrate Election Day in Houston:

The Classic All Day, 5922 Washington
Guests can present their “I Voted” stickers and enjoy a complimentary lunch or dinner (choice of one entrée and one appetizer). Alcohol and gratuity not included.

East Hampton Sandwich Co., 4444 Westheimer, 907 Westheimer
East Hampton will give away its popular Whoopie Pies to anyone who comes in wearing their I VOTED sticker. The treats are made fresh in-house everyday and feature chocolate chip cookies with cream filling in between

Feges BBQ, 3 Greenway Plaza Suite C-210
All guests wearing an “I Voted” sticker will receive 10 percent off at Feges BBQ this Election Day.

Goodnight Charlie’s, 2531 Kuester
Show up with an “I Voted” sticker and get happy hour prices all day. Johnnie Walker and #VoteTogether will also be throwing a whiskey-fueled celebration hosted by celebrated actor and activist, Wilmer Valderrama, and with a live performance by Chicano Batman from 5 to 8 p.m.

Houston Watch Co., 913 Franklin St.
Johnnie Walker and #VoteTogether will be throwing a whiskey-fueled celebration from 5 to 7 p.m.

Molina’s Cantina, 3801 Bellaire, 7901 Westheimer
All day on November 6, both locations will be offering $6 Molina’s Margaritas, available on-the-rocks or frozen and made with a classic blend of 100-percent agave tequila, Triple Sec and fresh lime juice.

Flash a patriotic "I Voted' sticker and earn a free chocolate chip cookie from Ooh La La.EXPAND
Photo courtesy of Ooh La La

Ooh La La, 23920 Westheimer, 20155 Park Row, 770 West Sam Houston Parkway North
The bakeries will be honoring Election Day by treating customers who flash a patriotic sticker with one free All-American chocolate chip cookie. Limit one per customer.

Present Company, 1318 Westheimer Road
Johnnie Walker and #VoteTogether will be throwing a whiskey-fueled celebration from 5 to 7 p.m.

Shake Shack, 5015 Westheimer, 6205 Kirby
All locations of Shake Shack will be offering a special on Election Day. Voters who show a Shake Shack team member their "I Voted" sticker will score free fries with any purchase. This freebie will also be redeemable via the Shake Shack App (code will be "ivoted") — voters will need to show their sticker when they pick up their order.

UB Preserv, 1609 Westheimer
The Montrose hotspot is offering its Power Hour special (normally offered Sundays 3 to 4 p.m.) to anyone who voted. All guests wearing an “I Voted” sticker can receive a beer, a shot and an order of boudin siu mai for $15 all day.

 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

