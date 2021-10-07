Cheer on the Astros with These Playoff Food and Drink Specials

Bobcat Teddy's Ice House, 2803 White Oak
For all Astros playoff games, the neighborhood patio bar will offer $15 domestic beer buckets, plus Breggy Bomb and Orbit shots. In addition to TVs both inside and out on the patio, the bar will sport a large projector screen in the parking lot for night games.
Burger Joint, 2703 Montrose, 2002 North Shepherd
With huge patios for watching the games, both locations will be giving away free milkshakes for every Astros home run hit during the playoff games. Any customer at the restaurant or in line will receive a free Burger Joint Milkshake card that can be redeemed at any time.
Cactus Cove Bar & Grill, 3333 West 11th
Enjoy $4 Crawford Bock drafts, $3 wells and domestics, orange beer and eats like $6 Chili Cheese Fries and Chili Cheese Nachos.
Cedar Creek Bar & Grill, 1034 West 20th
Hit this sprawling indoor-outdoor bar to watch the game with $2 jello shots, $5 Crawford Bocks, $8 hot dog baskets and orange beer.
Eighteen36, 2221 West Alabama
Hit the dog-friendly patio for game day specials, including a draft beer or bottled beer with a Fat Dog, Classic Roadster, Turkey Burger or Chicken Roadster, and a side for $13-$15 a; six wings for $10; three pitzas for $10; and fried mac bites for 6. The menu is available during any Astros, Rockets or Texans games, all day Saturdays and Sundays and during any professional football games.
Feges BBQ, 8217 Long Point
The Spring Branch location invites guests to enjoy barbecue and beer this postseason; it will be showing all the Astros playoff games (and Sunday Texans games) for the rest of the season.
FM Kitchen & Bar, 1112 Shepherd
With stellar screen setups, both locations will offer Astros specials for all postseason games. Cheer on the ‘stros and feast on $12 FM Burgers with fries or tots and a Crawford Bock, $5 fried pickles and churros, $6 Jim Beam Whiskey Highballs and $20 domestic six-pack coolers.
Jax Grill, multiple locations
The neighborhood bar and grill will offer $2 beers and margaritas during Astros playoff games at all three locations (Katy, Shepherd, South Rice).
Monkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton
Monkey’s Tail will be opening early for the Astros playoff games, opening an hour before game time — 2 p.m. on Thursday and noon on Friday time — and featuring
$1 hotdogs abd $18 buckets of Crawford Bock.
Pizzitola’s BBQ, 1703 Shepherd
Pizzitola’s will have a “Homerun Special” on Thursday and Friday for dine-In, featuring $1 domestic beers with any Smoked Brisket Burger order (limit two per customer).
Present Company, 1318 Westheimer
Watch the games and crush $4 Crush City IPAs and $8 Crush City cocktails; and get free Choo Choo shots with any Astros home run.
Revelry on Richmond, 1613 Richmond
Rocking more than 30 TVs, a brand-new food and cocktail menu, newly renovated outdoor patio with added TVs and more than 40 beers on tap, the popular sports bar will open early and offer drink specials for all Astros playoff games, including La Pina, Orange Crush, Breggy Bombs, signature frozen Crush City drinks and $1 Astros themed jello shots.
Weights + Measures, 2808 Caroline
Get $5 W+M Dogs with housemade slaw and roll and $1 oysters during the game on Thursday (while supplies last).
Woodshed Smokehouse, 3728 Wakeforest
Featuring a picturesque park-side patio and several TVs inside and out, chef Tim Love's Levy Park smokehouse will offer one free appetizer to customers who come in wearing Astros gear during an Astros playoff game (limit one per table).