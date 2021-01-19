These Houston Restaurants Will Take Care of Your Super Bowl Spread

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of Houston Press free. Support Us

Staying in to watch the Super Bowl LV this year? These Houston restaurants are here to bring you a winning spread, from sandwich platters and fajitas packs to wings, tamales and cocktails to-go.

B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington

The Butcher Shop’s Game Day Grub to-go menu features deli sandwich platters, cheese and charcuterie, TX Wagyu hot dog packs, hors d’oeuvres from pigs in a blanket to mini Wellington and sheets of mac’ and cheese, plus more. Advanced notice (at least 24 hours) is required.

Caracol, 2200 Post Oak

Ceviche by the pound, guac’ and salsas by the pint and quart, and enchiladas by the dozen are all a part of the catering menu available this game day, as are desserts and cocktail to go. Orders should be placed by February 5.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Fans can order Dickey’s Big Yellow Box Ribs & Wings Party Pack or any sized order of Dickey’s signature Pit Smoked Ribs or Fall Off the Bone Wings. Other deals available on Super Bowl Sunday include $5 off any $25 carryout order; free contactless delivery; and Dickey’s new 80th Anniversary Combo meal, available for a limited-time only and featuring the Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich, your choice of side and a Double Berry Cobbler for $8.80.

Goode Co. Barbecue, 5109 Kirby, 8911 Katy, 8865 Six Pines Drive

Goode Company Barbecue Party Packs include choice of meats and sides, pickles, onions, jalapeños, plates, plastic ware, napkins and serving utensils ($55 for two pounds of meat and two sides; $75 for three pounds of meat and three sides; $135 for five pounds and three quart sides). Options include brisket, pork ribs, smoked chicken, Czech sausage, jalapeño pinto beans, jambalaya, mac’ and cheese and more.

Goode Company Grocers

This minimal-contact market offers fresh produce, meat, pantry staples, grilling must-haves, prepared foods and meal kits for pick-up or delivery. Get burger patties, ribs and steaks to cook at home (plus rubs), or get prepared items such as tamales, enchilada dinners, mac and cheese, smoked chicken salad, potato salad, chile con carne, seven layer dip, pimento cheese, jalapeño cheese bread and more!. You can also order margarita, sangria, beer and wine kits. Pickup is available at Goode Co. BBQ, 5109 Kirby, and Goode Co. BBQ Memorial, 8911 Katy; or get delivery via temperature-controlled refrigerated vehicles to select areas.

Goode Company Kitchen & Cantina, 9005 Katy

Game day will be great with food from Goode Company Kitchen & Cantina! Their flame-kissed fajitas are the perfect choice to enjoy during the game. Choose from Beef, Chicken or Beef Filet, served with handmade tortillas, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, pico de gallo, jalapeño lime butter, rice and beans. They also include an empanada! Beef Fajitas: $27 half lb. & $49 lb.; Chicken Fajitas: $21 half lb. & $36 lb.; and Beef Filet Fajitas: $40 half lb. & $75 lb. Other goodes available to-go are Queso, Campechana, Nachos, Quesadillas y mas!

Goode Company Taqueria, 4902 Kirby

Get Family Fajita Packs for $65 plus tax. Each pack serves four people with a choice of beef, chicken, or combo fajitas, fresh tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans and all the fixings: guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, salsa roja and fresh tortilla chips. Add-ons include queso and more.

Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer

Place your orders by February 5 and you can enjoy goods such as marinated skirt steak, coctel de camaron, tomatillo chicken enchiladas, cochinita pibil tamales, mini churros, Hugoritas and more.

Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak

Get heroes and other deli-style noshes and nibbles—from pigs in a blanket, mini knishes and chicken tenders to 3-plus-foot football heroes and deli platters with house corned beef, pastrami, coleslaw and more. All orders must be placed by February 3.

Mastro’s, 1650 West Loop South

Mastro’s is offering The “Champions” Kit ($170, add $15 for truffle butter), featuring four raw eight-ounce filets or four raw 16-ounce New York strip steaks, plus garlic mashed potatoes, creamed corn, creamed spinach or rosemary garlic mushrooms and two Mastro’s butter cakes. Wines to-go are available as well.Orders must be placed before Thursday, February 4. Available Saturday, February 6 only for pick-up.

Pondicheri, 2800 Kirby

Game Day preorder specials include Madras Chicken Wings ($35 for two dozen), twice-roasted chicken wings tossed in black pepper, amchur, and tamarind chutney; Vindaloo Ribs ($100; serves 4), two whole Colorado lamb rib racks served with Pondi Salad, deli fries, Brussel sprouts, tamarind dining sauces and cheese uttapum; Pickle Pizzas ($12), 10-inch naan pizzas with seasonal masalas and choice of vegetables and/or meat; and the Game Night Package ($90; serves 4), featuring Kalonji Lamb Chops, Madras Chicken Wings, Desi Fries, Naan Pizza, Dal, Ranch Raita and more. All orders must be placed at least 24 hours in advance. Guests can pick up at the restaurant at noon or 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 7.

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella

Rainbow Lodge’s signature smoked duck and andouille sausage gumbo ($16/quart) is a popular Game Day pick-up, with additional options including bison and black bean chili ($16/quart), pecan-smoked, bacon-wrapped quail breast ($22 for six or $40 for a dozen), roasted poblano queso ($9/pint), wild game sliders ($18 for 6/$35 for a dozen) and pulled pork sliders with Carolina mustard BBQ sauce ($18 for six and $35 for a dozen).

Order early by calling 713-861-8666. The restaurant is closed on Super Bowl Sunday night, but orders can be picked up during Sunday brunch hours.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway; 12637 Westheimer; 1140 Eldridge

Get Game Day Family Packs featuring fajitas and enchiladas, plus add-ons like tamales, rice and beans, chile con queso and margaritas to-go.

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, 21930 Kuykendahl

Walk-On’s Tailgate To-Geaux Bundle ($50, serves up to eight) includes Boudin Balls, Cajun Queseaux, Cheeseburger Sliders and Boneless Wings. Place a curbside to-geaux order online or by calling 281-801-7171.