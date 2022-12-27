Come Back to Life with These 2023 Houston New Year’s Day Brunches

Whether you partied a little too hard on New Year's Eve or are just plain hungry, the New Year's Day brunches at these Houston restaurants will bring you back to life. Serving everything from towering pancake stacks and hangover curing posole to black-eyed peas for luck, here's where to kick off 2023 in Houston.
The Annie Café & Bar, 1800 Post Oak
Guests can start 2023 with brunch and live music from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington
Enjoy live music on the rooftop patio and brunch dishes, including a black-eyed peas and greens special, plus specialty cocktails.
B.B. Lemon, 1809 Washington
Guests can recover and re-hydrate at brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd
Backstreet Cafe will be serving their a la carte brunch menu complete with black-eyed peas for good luck from 10am-3pm.
Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith
Brenna’s will offer its Sunday jazz brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Caracol, 2200 Post Oak
Caracol will serve a New Year’s Day Brunch Buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $42 per adult / $15 per child, plus tax, gratuity and beverages.
Cyclone Anaya's, multiple locations
New Year’s Day brunch will run from from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring penny mimosa refills 10 a.m. to noon.
Eloise Nichols, 2400 Mid Lane
The all-day café is celebrating the start of 2023 with its weekend brunch menu featuring $5 mimosas (normally $7) starting at 10 a.m. along with its signature brunch menu items like the Salmon Hoppin’ John ($15) with sautéed rice, garbanzos, seared salmon, poached eggs, romesco and scallions, and the Biscuit Benedict ($14) pulled pork, poached eggs, smoked paprika, hollandaise, pickled green tomatoes and hash.
Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer
Guests can enjoy a Return to Life Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring live guitar music, for $42 per adult and $15 per child, plus beverages, tax and gratuity.
Hull & Oak, 1070 Dallas
The Southern inspired restaurant inside the Laura Hotel, Autograph Collection is offering a New Year’s Day cure-your-hangover brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests can enjoy two brunch items, black-eyed peas for good luck and bottomless beverages with choice of southern favorite John Dalys, signature mimosas or housemade Bloody Marys for $75 per person (including tax and gratuity). Standouts on the brunch menu include Peaches and Cream Waffles, Brisket Hash, Market Salad and Chicken-Fried Steak & Eggs.
Hungry’s, 2356 Rice, 14714 Memorial
Open beginning at 10 a.m., brunch highlights include croissant french toast, vegan selections from Heartbeet, mimosa and frose carafes.
Local Table, multiple locations
Starting at 10 a.m. brunch highlights include bloody Marys and mimosa carafes, crab cakes egg benedict, cast iron baked goat cheese. Order two or more Lamarque champagne carafes and receive a New Years party kit.
Maize, 14795 Memorial
The restaurant will open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and offer its Pozole de Puerco (traditional pork pozole, cacahuazintle, guajillo pepper broth, accompaniments) for $10.
Max’s Wine Dive, 4720 Washington
On New Year’s Day, join MAX’s Wine Dive for a special ‘hangover’ brunch with specialty dishes to ring in 2023. Brunch will take place from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Monkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton
Monkey’s Tail will be open starting at 11 a.m. Brunch highlights include huevos rancheros pizza, a brunch hangover burger, and roja and verde bloody marys.
The Original Ninfa’s, 2704 Navigation, 1700 Post Oak
The Original Ninfa’s is ringing in the new year with its traditional Mexican hangover soup, available at both locations. The Red Chile Pork Posole is available for $18 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Postino, multiple locations
The buzzy wine café will be open for New Year’s Day brunch at all Houston locations.
Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella
Rainbow Lodge will be serving its Southern-style brunch menu on New Year’s Day from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring black-eyed peas for good luck.
Savoir, 1344 Yale
Savoir will be open for brunch from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., with standout brunch items including seasonal Pumpkin Pancakes ($17), PB+J Cronut Holes ($15), and the recently-added Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, with holiday cocktails including Egg Nogg, a Peppermint Chocolate Martini and coffee cocktails.
State Fare Kitchen & Bar, 947 Gessner, 15930 City Walk, 1900 Hughes Landing
Enjoy a special New Year’s Day Brunch Board served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at all locations.
Trattoria Sofia, 911 West 11th
Guests can enjoy a Hangover Cure Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with live music.
Traveler’s Table, 520 Westheimer
Traveler’s Table will host New Year’s Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
URBE, 1101 Uptown Park
The restaurant will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. serving its a la carte brunch menu.
The Warwick, 5888 Westheimer
The Warwick will be open for brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with highlights including a brunch board (serves 4-5) with butter pecan waffles, candied bacon, sausage, four eggs cooked your way, green chili hash, cup of fruit, muffins and croissants for $100.
Sorriso, The Westin at The Woodlands, 2 Waterway Square
Explore the flavors of Italy at Sorriso’s New Year’s Day Brunch, which is priced at $45 per person and served from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Xochi, 1777 Walker
Xochi will serve New Year’s Brunch Buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $42 per adult and $15 per child (ages 12 and under) plus tax, gratuity and beverages.