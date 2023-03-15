Rocking Specials and Watch Parties for the March Madness and NCAA Final Four

March Madness is back, with the first round of the tournament kicking off Thursday, March 16 and with this year’s men’s NCAA Final Four taking place right here in Houston–the Final Four games are on Saturday, April 1 and the Championship game will go down Monday, April 3.
With so much excitement, these local bars and restaurants are joining in on the action, inviting college basketball fans to grub on food and drink specials, enter bracket challenges, and cheer on their favorites during watch parties.
8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas
The EaDo brewery has reinstalled the 1971 NCAA Men's Championship basketball court flooring from the Astrodome in its taproom, on view through the end of March Madness. Fans can also hit the family and dog-friendly patio to catch the game and sip Cougar Paw Red Ale.
Bagel Shop Bakery, 5422 Bellaire
In honor of the NCAA Final Four, the Bellaire bakery will offer plain flavored Black and Orange Basketball Bagels for $2.50 each from April 1–3.
Burger Joint, 2703 Montrose, 2002 North Shepherd
Drink your way through Burger Joint’s Beer Bracket Challenge while catching the March Madness action on the screens. Prizes include a $10 gift card.
Cowboys & Indians, 519 Shepherd
For the Final Four weekend, the Texas-Indian fusion restaurant is serving up an eight-piece Sweet and Sassy Chicken Wings for $18 all day from April 1 to April 4. Foodies can wash down their wings with the Banglarita (Ilegal joven, triple sec, Campari, lime juice) for $12.
East End Backyard, 1105 Sampson
The neighborhood hangout will be throwing #GoCoogs watch parties throughout the tourney.
Feges BBQ, 8217 Long Point
The Spring Branch bbq favorite will be showing all games during business hours on the projectors, as guests enjoy beer specials, smoked chicken wings, and cracklin' nachos during the games.
Kirby Ice House, 3333 Eastside, 1015 Gessner, 1700 Lake Robbins
The fun loving bars will tune in March Madness game day action to every tv in the house.
Little Woodrow’s, multiple locations
These fan favorite sports bars will be showing all the March Madness action alongside its lineup of daily drink specials.
Pluckers Wing Bar, multiple locations
In addition to offering tasty wings, multiple screens, beers and more, Pluckers is giving one NCAA fan a $1,000 gift card during March Madness, a.k.a March "Bad"ness, if they correctly guess the losing teams of the first 32 games. Entries must be submitted by 10:59 a.m. CST on Thursday, March 16.
The Savoy, 4402 Emancipation
This Historic Third Ward neighborhood bar is co-owned and operated by University of Houston women’s basketball alum Claire Watson, making it an awesome spot for cheering on the Coogs and other Texas teams during March Madness (there will be free UH and TSU watch pirates and collegiate-themed cocktails like the “The Coug” and “The Tiger.” On Game Days, fans can get $1 wings, naked fried and tossed in your choice of our three homemade sauces, along with munchies from lamb sliders and veggies quesadillas to crawfish every Thursday-Sunday.
Twin Peaks Restaurant, multiple locations
Twin Peaks is teaming up with Dos Equis for the return of its ultimate bracket Twin Peaks $2 Million Bracket Challenge, awarding Dos Million to the fan who submits a perfect bracket to its website. Since predicting a perfect bracket isa one in 9.2 quillion chance, there are more giveaways. All guests who enter will receive a free chips and queso; the best overall bracket free Twin Peaks for a year; and the top bracket at each local lodge will earn a $50 Twin Peaks Gift Card. Enter through Thursday, March 16 at noon.